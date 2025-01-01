Playboy's Pigskin Preview

An ominous financial crunch threatens football programs at most privately owned universities. In fact, the very existence of those programs is in immediate danger unless the respective university administrators take drastic action—and soon.

The gravity of the situation was dramatically illustrated last April, when the Villanova University administration suddenly announced—smack in the middle of spring practice—that its football team, a major Eastern gridiron power for nearly a century, was being immediately disbanded. It was only one of a long line of football programs at privately financed schools to bite the dust.

A few decades ago, private schools dominated the game, and teams like Fordham, Georgetown, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Northwestern and Duke were national powers. Today, football programs at most private schools have either disappeared or slipped into lethargy. The few that have remained healthy and competitive fall into either of two categories: church-related schools—such as Notre Dame, Baylor and Brigham Young—whose athletic programs receive ample and continuing support from church adherents who identify with the teams even if they've never set foot on the campus; and schools such as Southern California and Stanford that for decades have built huge and continuing followings among nonalumni in large metropolitan areas where they were the only major sports attraction (until the Forties, there were no major-league professional sports franchises on the West Coast).

Very soon every private school in the country with a football team will be forced to face a hard decision—get in and compete or get out. Three schools that have already made the former decision are Southern Methodist, Tulane and Vanderbilt. At all three, new athletic facilities have been constructed, recruiting budgets multiplied, coaching salaries increased and aggressive marketing and public-relations campaigns begun.

Russ Potts, until recently the athletic director at Southern Methodist and the mastermind of that school's impressive athletic renaissance, gave Playboy some insights:

"Many people living near a major university want to identify with and support the football team, even if they've never gone to college. All you have to do is ask them and make them feel welcome. In less than three years, we more than quintupled the contributions to the athletic program. A private school must have a much broader base of support than just the alumni. Take Rice, for example. If every living graduate of that university went to see a football game, they would fill up fewer than half the seats in Rice stadium.

"What a lot of college administrators don't realize is that not only does a winning football team generate pub0lic contributions to the athletic program but it inspires gifts to the medical school and the library as well. Notre Dame and SMU are the best examples of that."

How does a private school engineer its athletic rebirth?

"First," said Potts, "you've got to have a university president who understands the significance of winning teams to the whole institution, like Dr. James Zumberge of Southern California. Next, you need a smart, imaginative and aggressive athletic director like Hindman Wall at Tulane or Roy Kramer at Vanderbilt. Then you have to take an all-out free-enterprise approach—use all the marketing, promotion and advertising techniques available in the private sector. That's your main advantage in competing with the state schools; they're public-funded bureaucratic institutions with long-drawn-out decision-making processes. Private schools can make intelligent and creative decisions quickly and with a minimum of hassle.

"Also," Potts added as an afterthought, "athletic directors should have the same status as vice-presidents of their university. Some A.D.s have five times as many people working for them as any (continued on page 166) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 144) school vice-president."

Now that we've told them how to do it, look for a rebirth of gridiron fortunes at Northwestern, Syracuse and Texas Christian. But while we're waiting, let's take a look at the various teams as this season approaches.

There's no way the Pittsburgh Panthers can be as strong as they were the past two seasons, because their manpower drainage was severe and their losses were high-quality. Twelve of last year's seniors were taken in the pro draft. But opponents who expect Pitt to take a tumble are in for a rude awakening. The cupboard is far from bare, since coach Jackie Sherrill has a bumper crop of recruits every year and there are plenty of eager young studs waiting to fill the holes left by graduates. Don't be shocked if the Panthers wind up in the top 20 again.

Penn State's success last fall was largely a matter of the enthusiasm of many young players. Several freshmen played key roles in the offensive unit and they will benefit from added experience this year. The Nittany Lions will probably field their most explosive offense ever. The squad's only apparent weakness is the defensive line. The schedule may be a problem, also—six of this fall's contests are against teams with excellent chances of winding up in the upper reaches of the polls.

Syracuse will be much improved. New coach Dick MacPherson has instilled spirit and tenacity in the squad and has given the whole football program a new stability. Look for the Orangemen to ambush some unwary opponents. Stellar halfback Joe Morris should have a banner year.

After a season of might-have-beens, Colgate hopes its additional maturity (as many as 16 seniors could be in the starting line-up) can produce an impressive record by season's end. And the schedule is soft compared with those of the East's other major teams.

West Virginia coach Don Nehlen must rebuild his backfield, find a capable backup for splendid quarterback Oliver Luck and greatly improve his defensive platoon. Fortunately, nearly all of last year's defenders return and should be bigger, tougher and smarter.

The Navy defense also will improve with added experience, but the offensive unit was a disappointment in spring drills, largely due to a shortage of capable linemen. The Middies could use more and better receivers as well. Both of those question marks could be erased by the incoming group of recruits. If the offensive reinforcements don't materialize, most of Navy's scoring may be done by Playboy All-America place kicker Steve Fehr.

Rutgers has returned to reality after a brief brush with greatness last autumn. Graduation gutted the team, and much rebuilding has to be done before the season kickoff at Syracuse. New quarterback Ralph Leek will add dimension to the running game, but many of the skill positions will be filled by incoming freshmen. A staunch defense should hold opponents in check long enough for the youngsters on offense to get their act together.

The major problem for rookie Boston College coach Jack Bicknell will be a gelatinous offensive line. But the Eagles have fathoms of depth in the backfield and Bicknell has instilled a new ambience of energy and discipline in the group. The early-season opponents, though, are murderous.

Army plans to march back to respectability this season. The Cadets are more experienced at every position, team speed is better and the schedule isn't nearly as tough as in recent campaigns. Still, both lines are porous. Look for quarterback Jerryl Bennett and halfback Gerald Walker to raise eyebrows with a lot of big gains.

Only five starters return at Temple, but coach Wayne Hardin tells us this will definitely be a better team because its attitude is so much improved over a year ago. "Last year our younger players were riding the crest of recent successes based on the hard work of the older players," Hardin says. "They seemed to think winning was automatic. Now they've learned they have to work for it." The youngsters will need to be hardnosed to negotiate what could be a very grueling year.

There's going to be a major reshuffling of the standings in the Ivy League this season because so many teams have suffered serious losses. The principal exception is Yale, where most of the players responsible for last year's successes are back and are joined by a contingent of sophomores who can lend help in the right places.

The Dartmouth offense has been decimated by graduation, but the defensive unit, probably the best in the league, should enable the Greenies to post a successful slate.

Pennsylvania has won only one game during the past two years, but this group of Quakers will be the most improved Ivy team. First-year coach Jerry Berndt has imparted a new vigor to the squad and the talent is superior to that of the recent dry years.

The Harvard team's success will depend on how quickly the many incoming players develop. There is plenty of talent and potential among them. Don Allard looks like the best bet to win the quarterback job.

Signal calling is once again the key to Columbia's hopes for a good season. There are five quality candidates for the quarterback job, with Pete Rappa having the inside track as summer drills opened. The receivers could be outstanding. The defense, largely untested, will have to learn quickly.

Cornell fans will have a hard time recognizing the players, because nearly everyone is new. It looks like a lean year in Ithaca.

Princeton will be primarily a running team because of the talent that's available. The big news is that the Tigers will not play Rutgers this fall for the first time since 1869, when the two teams invented the game. Thus ends the oldest college football series in the world.

This looks like a black year for the Brown team. Much depends on how quickly new quarterback Hank Landers masters his job. The sophomore contingent, heavily laden with blue chippers, should be able to help Landers out. With a little luck, the Bruins could be (continued on page 174) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 166) a dramatically improved bunch by December.

Michigan looks to us like the team with the best chance to win this year's national championship. The only question mark appears to be at quarterback, but at least four candidates competed in pre-season drills. If a competent passer gets the job, Playboy All-America receiver Anthony Carter will again be one of the country's top big-play specialists. The Wolverines' major asset is an offensive line (featuring Playboy All-Americas Ed Muransky and Kurt Becker) that is the envy of many pro teams. The running corps, led by Butch Woolfolk, should have a sterling year. The defensive unit will be much sturdier than a year ago. In short, the Wolverines have everything to make this a joyful season in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State—believe it or not—will not be deep enough. The offensive line is the most critical area. It was just ordinary a year ago and may not even be that good this time. Nevertheless, most of the skill positions still are manned by quality players. Art Schlichter is the best quarterback in Buckeye history, and receivers Gary Williams and Tim Spencer are among the nation's best. Coach Earle Bruce had a good recruiting season. Many of the second-team personnel will be freshmen, so critical injuries could be devastating.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, much stronger than last year's edition, have an opportunity to displace Ohio State in the Big Ten's big two. The Gophers must find fresh talent for the receiving and running-back corps, but some freshmen and some junior college transfers will provide most of the needed help. If those two problems are solved, the offense will be fearsome. And the defense, led by roverback Mike Robb, will be superb. In short, all the ingredients are there to make this a good season to feast on Minnesota's 100th year of college football.

The big question in West Lafayette as the season opens is who will be next in Purdue's traditional line of great quarterbacks. The answer: Probably prize recruit Jim Everett, though Larry Gates or Scott Campbell will likely fill the job as the season begins. The Boilermakers will again be in the thick of the title race, despite losing some key seniors, thanks to the arrival of a quality contingent of junior college transfers. They will be of greatest help in the offensive line and at linebacker. Another prime new linebacker will be Roosevelt Barnes, a three-year letterman for Purdue's highly ranked basketball team.

Few teams are such unknown quantities as Indiana. Although graduation decimated the offense, some excellent replacements are on hand. Transfer Duane Gunn is a receiver with a can't-miss tag. Chad Huck seems to have the quarterback position sewn up, but transfer Babe Laufenberg could be one of the season's big surprises. So, too, could soph tailback Johnnie Salters. The Hoosier defense will be vastly improved, though it will probably have to do without defensive back Tim Wilbur (by far the best in the country), who may have an impossible number of course credits to make up, as we discovered two weeks after we took his picture for the Playboy All-America team. C'est la vie!

Iowa also has a sleeper quarterback (Gordy Bohannon, who was redshirted last season) who could be one of this autumn's revelations. The defensive side, returning nearly intact, can terrorize opponents. The early-season nonconference dates (Nebraska, Iowa State and UCLA) are a nightmare, however, and may take the punch out of the Hawkeyes.

Michigan State is at last returning to normality. The Spartans' air attack, with all key participants returning, will be dynamite. The ground game, led by runner Derek Hughes and newcomers Aaron Roberts and Lance Hawkins, will be much more powerful. Team speed is the best in several years. The big problem is that the talent in both lines is suspect.

Wisconsin coach Dave McClain spent spring practice trying to rejuvenate a flaccid offense that failed to score a touchdown in six games last fall. The offensive line will be deep and mature and the running attack will again be adequate, so the Badgers should score more points this season.

The Illinois athletic program has been Disaster City in recent months, and what effect the Big Ten's attempt to impose ridiculously severe sanctions against the Illini will have on the upcoming football year is anyone's guess. Psychologically, it could be either crippling or exhilarating. Best hope lies in the advent of more than 20 gem-quality junior college transfers garnered by coach Mike White. Best of the group are back Darryl Smith and pass catcher Oliver Williams.

Northwestern is starting all over once again—this time with a new coaching staff headed by Dennis Green. The athletic program has been disgracefully neglected by university bigwigs for many years now, and it will take many more years and lots of money and hard work to make the Wildcats competitive in the Big Ten. This year's squad is (as usual) painfully thin, though a good harvest of recruits may bring much-needed help.

Central Michigan will again win the Mid-American Conference championship. The Chippewas are deep and have the strong leadership of 22 senior lettermen. If quarterback Stephen Jones continues to mature, he will provide a multidimensional attack that will drive opposing defensive coordinators batty.

Coach Bill Mallory has turned the Northern Illinois football program around in only one year and there is nothing but optimism in DeKalb about the coming season. A solid group of returnees is joined by a promising contingent of freshmen. But injuries could be disastrous in several areas in which the squad is previously thin.

Western Michigan will also challenge for the conference title. The passing attack will be much better, but a lot will depend on whether or not a dependable fullback can be turned up.

Last year's injury epidemic gave Toledo's young players much battle hardening that will pay dividends this fall. The defense, led by strong safety Mike Kennedy, will be one of the league's best. Quarterback Jim Kelso, playing behind a veteran offensive wall, is likely to become one of the best in school history.

The major problem at Ball State will be finding a new quarterback. Either of two promising freshmen, Neil Britt or Jerry Eakle, should nail down the job by midseason.

The cumulative effect of three good recruiting years will become apparent at Bowling Green this autumn. The Falcons will still be young, especially in the offensive line, where maturity is so important; but they should rapidly improve as the season progresses.

Last fall the Miami Redskins suffered only their second losing season since 1943. This year coach Tom Reed has installed the power-I formation to better exploit the talents of several good runners. The receivers will be excellent, also, but a take-charge quarterback must be found in summer drills. Leadership may be a problem—only five seniors will make the traveling squad.

Ohio University suffered depletion in both lines, so this year's fortunes depend largely on how the replacements come through. Diminutive quarterback Sam Shon will become one of the school's all-time best if he gets adequate protection and avoids getting hurt.

New Kent State coach Ed Chlebek, an offensive specialist, will concentrate on putting a lot of points on the scoreboard. A brilliant group of freshmen, including four promising quarterbacks, is so talented that only three of the 11 returning offensive starters are assured of keeping their jobs.

A fine crop of recruits will help Eastern Michigan in its long climb to conference competitiveness. Best of the newcomers is junior college quarterback J. F. Green, a running specialist. If last year's injury plague isn't repeated, the Hurons could pull off some startling upsets.

Last year a magnificent Notre Dame defense held the fort while a young offensive platoon (including a freshman quarterback) matured. This fall the defense will be even stronger and the attack unit not only will be older but will profit from a new system that will be more versatile. The biggest intangible in South Bend is new coach Gerry Faust. He seems to have all personal and professional prerequisites for greatness, but moving from a high school coaching job to the most prestigious college position in the country could be a difficult transition. College players are vastly more mature and independent than high school kids. During spring practice, Faust upbraided one of his quarterbacks for saying "Oh, shit!" when a pass went astray. That kind of coaching may not sit well with 21- and 22-year-olds. Also, the intense glare of the limelight that limns the life of a Notre Dame coach and the intense personal pressures that go with the job can be overwhelming at times. Faust is a great motivator, however, and with all the power he has available, this could be one of the greatest Irish teams ever. The prime obstacle is the opposition. Unlike the Mickey Mouse schedules of recent years, this one includes at least seven biggies.

Most college teams would be disappointed with a 5–6 finish, but for last year's extremely young Louisville team, it was a wild success. With 49 lettermen returning, Cardinal fans are having preseason fantasies about a post-season bowl bid. The Cards' defensive backfield will be one of the best in the country.

Cincinnati will also be much stronger because of accrued experience. Another plus will be the renewed enthusiasm instilled by new coach Mike Gottfried, who has a reputation for reviving comatose football programs.

This will be a banner year at Florida. The turnaround last season was one of the most dramatic in memory, and overall ability is even better this year. The defense, led by Playboy All-America tackle David Galloway, will be awesome. Sophomore quarterback Wayne Peace could become the best anywhere before he graduates. Coach Charley Pell has done a nearly miraculous job of resurrecting Florida's football fortunes in only two years, and in recognition of that accomplishment, we have named him Playboy's Coach of the Year.

Alabama suffered what would be crippling graduation losses for almost any other team in the country. But don't weep for Bear Bryant—he has such a stock pile of waiting talent that this Tide could easily roll to another national championship. The offense will be more forceful (backfield speed is the best in decades) if a consistent arm can be found among several promising quarterback candidates. The defensive platoon, led by Playboy All-America defensive back Jim Bob Harris, will be as salty as ever. Look for freshman punter Terry Sanders to be an immediate star.

Louisiana State had a much better season in 1980 than anyone but the most ardent Tiger supporters thought possible. Most of the credit goes to coach Jerry Stovall, who took over at LSU under the most trying of circumstances. With a year for the coaching staff and players to become acclimated to one another, and with 15 returning starters and with what is the best group of recruits in more than 20 years, the Tigers will be roaring. The schedule, however, is arduous—Alabama and Notre Dame are the first two meetings. Two transfer tackles, Bill Elko and Dean Guidry, were sensations during spring practice and should help make the Bengal defense nearly impregnable.

Emory Bellard has done almost as impressive a job at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs sneaked up on a lot of inattentive teams last fall but won't have that advantage this time. Elusive quarterback John Bond, a master of the triple option, was a freshman sensation a year ago and will now be even better. If adequate depth can be found for the line in front of him, and if the Bulldogs can avoid complacency, they could be a top-ten team.

Coach Johnny Majors' rebuilding project at Tennessee is progressing—slowly. The Vols are still looking for stability behind the center. Quarterback Steve Alatorre was in command as spring practice ended. He will, fortunately, have first-rate receivers, but his offensive line is questionable at best. Defensive tackle Reggie White looks like a future All-America.

Ole Miss will be much stronger, largely because last year's extremely young defense has done a lot of growing up. Stellar quarterback John Fourcade and a talented group of targets, the best of whom is Breck Tyler, will give the Rebels a potent aerial circus.

There will be both quality and quantity in Kentucky's skilled positions this season, but almost everything else is precarious. The offense will be more wide open and a fine stable of running backs is available; but if injuries are frequent, the Wildcats will be in trouble. Gigantic freshman Doug Williams will provide immediate help in the offensive trenches.

Despite the return of sensational Playboy All-America runner Herschel Walker, this looks like an off year for Georgia. Graduation brought erosion, and the element of surprise—so important a year ago—will be missing. Coach Vince Dooley must find both a place kicker and a dependable backup for field general Buck Belue and must rebuild the secondary. In short, the Bulldogs will have to spend a year regrouping.

Vanderbilt will be stronger this year, but the schedule, as always, is out of sight. The Commodores can be very exciting when they have the ball. Two good quarterbacks (Whit Taylor and Van Heflin) are available and the offensive line, led by guard Ken Hammond, will be steadfast.

This will be a start-over-from-the-bottom effort for Auburn. New coach Pat Dye has imparted intensity and spirit to his charges, but the talent cupboard is nearly bare. The War Eagles will probably win some games on guts and determination alone, but Dye will need a few good recruiting years to return Auburn to its once-powerful position. Says an assistant coach, "We'll just have a bunch of no-names playing hellacious football, but give us time and we'll get the job done."

From top to bottom, the Atlantic Coast Conference will be the most improved league in the country. More than half the teams have a good chance to win bowl invitations. They'll spend the autumn knocking one another off, so who wins the conference may be mostly a matter of luck.

North Carolina seems to have the best chance to survive. The Tar Heel offensive platoon will be more potent than a year ago. Tailback Kelvin Bryant and quarterback Rod Elkins are potentially the best at their positions on anyone's gridiron. Four members of last year's defensive front are missing, but the replacements are promising and the line-backing crew is ferocious.

If North Carolina fails, either Clemson or North Carolina State will be waiting in the wings. The entire Clemson offensive unit returns and greater maturity should prevent a repeat of last season's case of fumbleitis. Quarterback Homer Jordan and glue-fingered Perry Tuttle will be one of the nation's top passing duos. Jeff Davis, a savage linebacker, is the emotional sparkplug of a defensive unit that is expected to improve as the season progresses.

North Carolina State will be a good bet, because the squad will be both deeper and older. Coach Monte Kiffin has switched to the I formation to make better use of available skills and to capitalize on the play-action passing of Tol Avery, whose efficiency increased dramatically during spring drills. Kiffin recruited several blue-chip runners, bluest of whom is Joe McIntosh. This season's fortunes depend largely on how well the defensive tackles perform. The linebackers, led by Playboy All-America Robert Abraham, are devastating.

Georgia Tech will field one of the most strengthened teams in the nation. The Jackets play the same brutal schedule, but 17 starters return and last year's rash of injuries probably won't be repeated. Nimble quarterback Mike Kelley will be challenged for his job by transfer Jim Bob Taylor. Another newcomer, Robert Lavette, will add quickness to the backfield. David Lutz will be one of the best offensive tackles in the A.C.C.

Duke will also be a team worth noticing. The pro passing attack installed by offensive coordinator (and former Heisman Trophy winner) Steve Spurrier last season was a striking success. Soph quarterback Ben Bennett and his corps of pass catchers are among the best in the South. If freshman runners Mike Atkinson and Julius Grantham can provide a badly needed breakaway threat, the Blue Devils will raise hell on offense. The key to the season, however, will be how much the defenders improve—they were awful last year. Some talented freshmen and extra muscle added during an off-season weight program should help.

Maryland lost most of its starters to graduation, but by midseason the Terps will be back to full strength. Some new wrinkles have been added to the attack, which was less than spectacular a year ago. The Terp coaches spent the winter getting some pointers from the Washington Redskins offensive staff.

If a solid starting quarterback emerges (David Webber is the top prospect for the job), the Wake Forest team will be as good as last year's edition. Trouble is, the conference competition will be a lot stiffer. The Deacons' receiving corps, led by Kenny Duckett, is top grade, so look for Wake Forest to be a passing team again.

Virginia's success—or lack thereof—will be decided largely by how well the restructured offensive line holds up. The Cavalier defenders will be the best in many years; former tackle Stuart Anderson has been switched to linebacker and should be a terror. Look for running back Quentin Walker to make a big splash.

Prospects are bright at Furman. The offensive platoon returns nearly intact, the passing game will be improved and last year's freshman running sensation, Stanford Jennings, should be better than ever.

The Citadel will again have a potent attack, led by tailback Danny Miller. But the strength of the Bulldog squad will be the defensive team, which returns nearly unchanged.

Chattanooga will have one of the better teams in the Southern Conference, but the nonconference schedule may preclude an impressive won-lost record. Graduation took a serious toll, so much rebuilding remains to be done, especially in the offensive front wall. If the youngsters come through, the Moccasins could again take the title.

Western Carolina, East Tennessee and Marshall will be the most upgraded teams in the Southern Conference, but all three have a long way to go. Western Carolina's anemic running attack will be invigorated by the arrival of Melvin Dorsey, a transfer from Georgia, who was a smash in spring practice.

East Tennessee's quarterback problem will be solved by the return of Donnie Ruis, but the defensive line will be a problem. Some immediate help will come from a busload of recruits.

If Virginia Military can solve its quarterback problem (five recruits will vie for the position), the Keydets will be respectable. Floyd Allen is one of the better ball carriers in Dixie.

The Marshall team has never won a Southern Conference game in its four years in the league, but the jinx should be broken this season. The limp offense will be firmed up by added depth brought in by a promising group of freshmen and junior college transfers.

After two years as a gung-ho throwing team, Appalachian State will revert to its traditional ground-oriented style. The reasons are the presence of the best fleet of running backs in school history and the graduation of last year's entire passing attack.

The administration at Virginia Tech made a commitment in 1978 to make the school a leading football power, and the construction job done by coach Bill Dooley is right on schedule. For three years, Dooley has made a nearly complete sweep of top high school talent in the state of Virginia. One of this year's native recruits, tackle Bruce Smith, should be a starter and could become a star. The Tech schedule is tough, but the outlook for the immediate future—like this very fall—is quite bright.

Southern Mississippi was football champion of the state in 1980, much to the embarrassment of Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The Eagles will be an even tougher band this year, but the surprise factor will be missing and the schedule is an obstacle course. Quarterback Reggie Collier shows signs of maturing into a superb passer, so look for the Eagles to throw the ball much more than in recent years. The season revolves around how quickly the new offensive line jells.

Although Miami will be stronger, it's unlikely that any other team in the country faces such a nightmarish schedule—the Hurricanes could be among the nation's ten best teams and still not have a sparkling won-lost record. The defense will again be frightening. Playboy All-America Lester Williams may be the best defensive tackle in the nation. With a little luck (and with such an impressive schedule), the Hurricanes could be a dark-horse contender for the national title.

The question South Carolina fans are asking is, "How can our Gamecocks survive the loss of Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers?" The answer is, "Not very well at first." The offensive unit will be young, but quality players abound, so the attack could be as strong as ever by midseason. The offense will be more versatile and more air-minded than in recent seasons. The defense will again be unyielding.

Graduation played havoc with both of Tulane's lines, so this season's fortunes depend on how the young trenchmen do their jobs. The Greenies will be a passing team, because their receivers are gifted (tight end Rodney Holman is one of the best in the country) and quarterback Paul Catanese has immense potential. Coach Vince Gibson had another excellent recruiting year, so look for Tulane to be a major power soon.

Losses to graduation will prevent the 1981 Florida State team from duplicating last year's excellent record. The worst casualties were in the defensive platoon, where only one starter returns. Further clouding the outlook is the schedule. The Seminoles play Nebraska, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and LSU in succession—on the road.

Last fall, East Carolina suffered its first losing season since 1971, mostly because of the overwhelming injuries. This will be a much more experienced squad and a good recruiting class will bring instant help at key positions. The Pirates will have one of the fastest defensive units in the country.

Richmond will continue its resurgence from a winless season two years ago. At least part of the success story is due to coach Dal Shealy's innovative tactics (the offensive linemen, for example; are spread at least a yard from each other). This year's star will be Barry Redden, one of college football's better runners.

Although William & Mary will be a sophomore-dominated team, it will be much stronger than a year ago. Quarterback Chris Garrity will be superb if he gets a little protection.

Memphis State begins an ambitious rebuilding project under new coach Rex Dockery. The prospects for this season are rather bleak, because the squad is extremely young and talent is sparse. Dockery had an excellent recruiting year, though.

Oklahoma again will be a contender for the mythical national title. The Sooner offense, always potent, will be more so this fall, because the line is loaded with quality and depth. The only possible problems are the absence of a proven tight end and the failure of anyone to take command of the quarterback post in spring practice. The stopper unit, featuring Playboy All-America defensive back Darrell Songy, will be the usual quick, tough and mean group. The schedule features Southern California and Texas in the first four games, and that could pose a problem—the Sooner wishbone attack is notoriously slow starting because of timing factors. Coach Barry Switzer had a bountiful recruiting year (so what else is new?) and several freshmen will see a lot of playing time.

Nebraska's first-line players on both sides of scrimmage will be of the usual quality, but depth could be a severe problem in the defensive area. Fans will be treated to quite a show when the Cornhuskers have the ball. Roger Craig should become one of the best runners in Nebraska history and will be joined by transfer back Mike Rozier, who could also make some headlines if he picks up the system quickly. Sophomore Turner Gill has the tools to become the fastest and most dangerous quarterback in a month of Saturdays. He will bring an awesome running-passing threat to the quarterback position as soon as he masters the sophisticated Husker offense.

Spirits are high in Ames, because Iowa State will be a greatly improved team and, with a little luck, could be a contender for the Big Eight championship. Star quarterback John Quinn has recovered from injury and will be backed by promising newcomer Jon English, a transfer from Michigan State. Playboy All-America running back Dwayne Crutchfield will benefit from the blocking of an offensive line that is solid, dependable and big. The defensive corps will be even better than last year's rugged crew. Watch end James Ransom—he was devastating in spring drills.

The win-hungry young players who dominated the 1980 Kansas team are joined this season by a group of topnotch junior college transfers. A tougher, smarter, larger and faster team will result. The added experience will be an especially big help to last year's freshmen stars, tailback Kerwin Bell and quarterback Frank Seurer. With added muscle in the line, the Jayhawk offense will be explosive. The schedule will be a help, too—seven games are at home.

The unbelievably bad luck that scuttled Oklahoma State's chances for success last fall (the top three quarterbacks were lost to various maladies) will likely not recur. Top passer John Doerner has recovered fully and will be backed by some 14-carat recruits. The entire Cowboys rookie crop, in fact, is mouth-watering. A number of veterans may find themselves sitting on the bench by the end of the season. The Cowboys, smarting from a disastrous 1980 season, are keeping a low profile; but with the talent on hand, look for them to bushwhack some unsuspecting opponents.

So many of Missouri's best players (including 14 starters) went the diploma route that it will be nearly impossible for the Tigers to duplicate their success of a year ago. Spring practice did not produce a dominant starting quarterback, so either of two freshmen, Chris Erickson or Warren Seitz, could win the job in pre-season drills. The offensive line will be green and thin and will lean heavily on the leadership of Playboy All-America center Brad Edelman.

Kansas State's biggest problem a year ago was a band of undistinguished backs running behind a youthful line. A year's maturation will help the blockers and a trio of runners (Mark Hundley, Kilisimasi Toluao and Iosefatu Faraimo) will take the heat off the passing game.

Prospects are as bleak as ever at Colorado, and there is little discernible light at the end of the tunnel. The problem is that neither the university administration nor the athletic director really runs the football program. The real powers are a few money-laden business bigwigs who pay many of the bills, call most of the shots and consider coach Chuck Fairbanks their captive celebrity. Fairbanks has finally come to grips with reality and spends more time now recruiting than socializing with board chairmen. This spring's first-year class is a good one, but it's nearly barren of in-state blue chippers. This fall, the Buffalo offense will be remodeled if a take-charge quarterback can be found. The defense, dreadful last season, will remain so.

Lack of leadership was a first cause in Houston's disappointing 7–5 performance last fall. This year the players are hungry for victory and senior linebacker Grady Turner is the most effective leader the squad has had in many years. Coach Bill Yeoman has made several changes in the point-producing system, because opposing defenses have become learned in how to shut down the veer attack. Yeoman has canceled most of his extracurricular activities to spend more time preparing for the coming season and has infected his players with the same determination. All will depend on the two quarterbacks, Audrey McMillian (who was superb in the spring game) and Lionel Wilson. Transfer nose guard Ray Robinson (from UCLA) will be a big help in holding foes to low numbers.

The Baylor team enjoyed its most successful season in history last fall, and there's enough speed and muscle left in camp to duplicate that feat—with a little luck, of course. The best backfield in the conference returns intact, but the loss of four starters from the offensive line could be a problem. An even bigger difficulty will be replacing the magnificent 1980 linebacking crew.

At Texas, everything depends on whether or not the coaching staff can find a dependable quarterback in pre-season drills. The Longhorns are so deep, talented and experienced at every other position that a banner season is virtually assured if the primary problem can be solved. Playboy All-Americas Terry Tausch and Kenneth Sims are the golden nuggets in the two best lines in the conference.

Graduation and defections have made serious inroads in the Southern Methodist squad, which will make it difficult for the Mustangs to duplicate last fall's uncommon 8–3 record. Returning are quarterback Lance McIlhenny (a freshman sensation last year) and one of the nation's best running-back tandems, Craig James and Eric Dickerson. They will be operating behind an entirely new line of protection.

The Arkansas team's Achilles' heel could be its own offensive line. The starters are good ones, but the reserves are questionable and more than a couple of injuries in the front pits could cause trouble. Gary Anderson, an impressive runner, will carry the ball more often this fall. He will be assisted by transfer Jesse Clark, a 232-pounder who is the power back the Razorbacks have needed for so long. The new defensive scheme should allow fewer points than last year. Coach Lou Holtz says defensive end Billy Ray Smith is the best lineman he has ever coached.

Texas A & M will be a much stronger team, mostly because last season's largely freshman-and-sophomore squad will be a year older. The emergence of quarterback Gary Kubiak in spring training and the running skill of Johnny Hector promise a balanced attack. The offensive line will be strong and the receivers will be first-class. Add to all this a solid defense, and the Aggies—with their best club since 1975—could well be the conference dark horse instead of the nag.

This may be the year when Texas Christian will at last enjoy a winning football season. New speed and muscle come from a squad of junior college recruits. Five of the newcomers won starting jobs in spring drills and a couple of others will probably join them before opening day. The Frogs lost five games last fall in the last three minutes, so the added manpower could make a fundamental difference.

New Texas Tech coach Jerry Moore has scrapped the veer attack and installed the I formation. The change should benefit veteran quarterback Ron Reeves, who is a better passer than runner. Reeves already owns a slew of school records and this should be his best year.

All but seven of last year's Rice starters have received their diplomas, so coach Ray Alborn—for the first time in school history—went out and reaped a big harvest of junior college transfers. Best of them is quarterback Michael Calhoun. The transfers will also help rebuild the depleted secondary.

As always, the qualities of the various teams in the Missouri Valley will have little bearing on their relative won-lost records because of the extreme difference in schedule strength. Indiana State, Wichita State and New Mexico State will all field stronger teams. Tulsa, with the best manpower in the league, faces a fearsome schedule.

Indiana State, with 18 starters returning, should have its best team ever.

Wichita State, with three good recruiting crops in a row, has its best manpower in a long time.

The New Mexico State squad will profit greatly from added maturity, especially on the defensive side. A good crop of junior college transfers, best of whom is runner Donald Stagg, will bring much help.

Drake coach Chuck Shelton must find a first-class quarterback and rebuild the secondary if his Bulldogs are to approach last year's success.

Tulsa has been defense-oriented for the past couple of years, but this season a big-play offense will carry the load. The team will need to retain its ability to win close games until the holes in the defensive unit are filled, or the Hurricanes will be blown away. A siloful of recruits reported for pre-season practice. Best of the lot is linebacker Daniel Wallace, who should become an instant starter. A rugged nonconference slate will likely prevent an impressive won-lost record, but the Hurricane is still a good bet for the M.V.C. championship.

Illinois State enters Missouri Valley Conference competition with a new coach (Bob Otolski), a favorable early-season schedule and an outside chance to post its first winning season since 1974.

The need for high-caliber linemen on both sides of the line will prevent West Texas State from winning often in 1981.

Southern Illinois will have a more explosive offense than in the past few years, but most of the opposing teams will have stronger forces, too, making victories harder to come by.

Look for a strong resurgence at North Texas State within the next couple of years. New coach Bob Tyler is a walking dynamo, a workaholic, one of the smartest coaches in the land and—most important—a skilled and persuasive recruiter. The Mean Green will probably show eye-opening progress this year. If the young quarterbacks get their bearings early, the passing will be spectacular, because Tyler says his receivers are the best he's ever been around. Flanker Pete Harvey may have the best hands in the country. Excessive injuries must be avoided, because the schedule is a back-breaker.

Southern California will again be a strong contender for the national championship. The Trojans' offense, a disappointment last year, will be much more reliable. Three prime candidates are competing for the starting quarterback spot, and the running game, featuring tailback Marcus Allen, will be one of the nation's best. Playboy All-America Roy Foster anchors the traditionally beefy offensive line. The defense, built around Playboy All-America linebacker Chip Banks, will again be excellent if three graduated starters can be replaced in the secondary.

This is the second year for the new coaching staff at Arizona State. With the shakedown over, with more squad stability and with 19 returning first-stringers, the Sun Devils could be the most improved team in the West. With better running to go with a still-excellent passing attack, ASU will be hard to stop. The ground defense, last year's most glaring weakness, will be sturdier because of maturation and the arrival of transfer linebacker Mike Langston. The only possible problem area is the secondary, but it will also be reinforced by several junior college transfers, best of whom is Duane Galloway.

The biggest change at UCLA this fall will be a greatly expanded aerial capability. Incumbent quarterback Tom Ramsey, despite his ample ability, could be displaced by gem-quality sophomore Steve Bono. The receiving crew, with Playboy All-America tight end Tim Wrightman and stellar split end Cormac Carney, is also talent-laden. Sophomore Kevin Nelson, younger brother of Stanford's Darrin Nelson, will be the newest member of the Bruins' traditional line of terrific tailbacks. Playboy All-America tackle Irv Eatman will be the fulcrum of another formidable defensive unit.

If all the variables fall into place, this could be a watershed year for the Oregon Ducks. There is depth at almost every position. The addition of the Ducks' only junior college recruit, tackle Mike Gray, will make the defense as tough as last year's. Reggie Brown and Vince Williams head a willing and able rushing corps. The schedule will also help—the nonconference opponents are mostly pushovers and the Ducks don't have to play Southern California.

Stanford fans won't notice much difference in their team from that of a year ago. The Cardinal offense will again be the most high-powered on the West Coast, but the defense will be shaky and porous. Two Playboy All-Americas in the Stanford backfield, quarterback John Elway and runner Darrin Nelson, will make the Cards a scoring threat every time the ball is centered. Some recruits who were prep superstars ought to help stabilize the defensive unit by season's end.

Washington's starting offensive unit was demolished by 1981 graduation ceremonies. A seasoned defense will have to hold the fort while the young attack crew gets its act together. Either Tim Cowan or Steve Pelluer will be calling the signals. The receivers, fortunately, are top-grade.

Washington State's offense will also be almost completely refurbished. Clete Casper has the tools to be the next in an impressive series of Cougars quarterbacks, but by season's end he could be displaced by freshman Mark Rypien, who was widely touted as the top prep quarterback in the nation last fall. Runner Tim Harris could break the Washington State career rushing record this season. The best news in Pullman is that the defense, which has climbed from dreadful to merely bad the past two seasons, will be much sturdier.

There is optimism at Arizona because the Wildcats, though extremely young, look capable and the schedule contains a few well-spaced breathers. Half of the 22 positions could be filled by sophomores. A big plus will be the fact that coach Larry Smith and his staff have been in Tucson a year and their systems and methods are now familiar to the players.

California's starting units will also be heavily populated with sophomores. Linebacker Rich Dixon will be the only senior starter. Nevertheless, this will be an enhanced Golden Bear effort. New offensive coordinator Darrell Davis has installed an attack called the Run and Shoot. We'll have to wait and see what that means, but the Bears will reportedly fill the air with passes (as usual).

The Oregon State Beavers will be stronger in every area—which isn't a difficult accomplishment in view of last year's winless record. The best news is in the defensive department, thanks to six top-of-the-line junior college transfers. Coach Joe Avezzano also recruited three speed burners to juice up the ground attack. The Beavers are probably still a couple of years away from a winning season.

Brigham Young will have neither the depth nor the experience of last year's team, but there are enough strapping players in camp to assure another conference championship. The BYU athletic program is a first-class operation (though it is generally overlooked in more populous areas of the country) and yearly receives injections of new talent not only from recruits but from church-mission returnees. Although the offensive line needs rebuilding, latter-day saint Jim McMahon is back at quarterback and Danny Plater will be there to catch McMahon's bombs. Enough said.

A greatly improved defensive unit, led by tackle Steve Clark, will lead Utah to a winning record this fall.

Colorado State will be an air-minded success if sophomore quarterback Terry Nugent even approaches his potential.

New Mexico will be the most improved team in the Western Athletic Conference. Fourteen of the 24 starters return and most of the wounded have recovered fully from last season's horrendous plague of injuries. Coach Joe Morrison needs only one more good recruiting year to make the Lobos prime contenders for the W.A.C. title.

This will be an iffy year in Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors enjoyed their best season in the team's Division One history last season, but graduation wiped out the heart of the offense. With a good group of runners and a promising front line, the Rainbows will be keeping the ball on the ground this fall.

Wyoming faces the same old problem—a constant turnover of coaches. There have been five head coaches in Laramie since 1974. The seniors on this team have played under three of them. This year's new coach is Al Kincaid, who will retain the wishbone offense, because Phil Davis is a master at operating that attack. Even so, the defense and the kicking game will be the squad's strongest suits.

San Diego State will also have a new coach, Doug Scovil, who will reinstate the pass as the Aztecs' prime weapon. Last year's major weakness, the offensive line, will be beefed up by a half-dozen outsized recruits.

Seven new assistant coaches, an influx of junior college transfers and some convalescents from last year's injury plague should make this a better season for Texas–El Paso. The Miners hope to provide some help for runner-receiver Delbert Thompson, who was a one-man show a year ago.

The Air Force team will benefit from accrued maturity, but linemen will still be scarce—270-pound tackles don't make good fighter pilots. The search is on for a new quarterback and new wide receivers among the incoming recruits.

As the season opens, San Jose State appears to have a lock on the Pacific Coast Conference championship. The only uncertainty in the Spartans' outlook is the youthful offensive line, but coach Jack Elway recruited a contingent of large junior college transfers as building blocks. The offense should be spectacular. Quarterback Steve Clarkson has a slingshot arm and ball carrier Gerald Willhite is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

Pacific coach Bob Toledo is making his third effort at building a freshman-oriented football program, a major departure from the junior college transfer emphasis of other schools. As a result, Pacific still suffers from extreme youth, but prospects are bright. This team will be a contender for the conference championship, but the nonconference schedule is brutal. Most of the key offensive performers return, including three excellent quarterbacks and receiver Rainey Meszaros, who caught more passes for more yardage than anyone else in the division last fall.

The Utah State passing attack has been little short of phenomenal the past couple of years, but most of the leading actors in that aerial show are gone. Ergo, the Aggies will have to depend on a trio of outstanding tailbacks to put points on the Scoreboard. Both lines will be staunch, though, and the defense will be much improved.

It looks like a long year in Long Beach unless a lot of unknown youngsters come through in a big way. Missing are 17 of last year's starters, ten of whom were good enough to get pro contracts. The new quarterback will likely be Paul Gagliardi. Ron Settles will be one of the better runners on the West Coast if he can stay healthy.

Fullerton State faces the toughest schedule in school history. Complicating matters will be a very green defense and a new recruiting strategy aimed, like Pacific's, at garnering freshmen rather than more mature junior college transfers.

Fresno State coach Jim Sweeney will try to cure last season's lack of scoring punch by juicing up his pro-style "throw it" offense with a much stronger running attack featuring Steve Woods.

Top 20 Teams

1. Michigan ..... 10–1

2. Southern Cal..... 10–1

3. Oklahoma ..... 9–2

4. Florida ..... 9–2

5. Houston ..... 9–2

6. Alabama ..... 9–2

7. Arizona State ..... 9–2

8. Baylor ..... 9–2

9. Nebraska ..... 9–2

10. North Carolina .....9–2

11. UCLA ..... 8–3

12. Penn State ..... 7–4

13. Texas ..... 8–3

14. Notre Dame ..... 8–3

15. Pittsburgh ..... 8–3

16. Louisana State ..... 8–3

17. Brigham Young ..... 11–1

18. Oregan ..... 8–3

19. Iowa State ..... 8–3

20. Mississippi State ..... 8–3

Possible Breakthroughs:Ohio State (7–4), Clemson (7–3), Virginia Tech (8–3), Minnesota (7–4), Miami, Florida (7–4), Kansas (7–4), Oklahoma State (7–4).

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:Art Schlichter (Ohio State), Jim McMahon (Brigham Young), Dan Marino (Pittsburgh), John Fourcade (Mississippi), Buck Belue (Georgia), Oliver Luck (West Virginia)

Running Backs:Marcus Allen (Southern California), Waller Abercrombie (Baylor), Butch Woolfolk (Michigan), Gerald Willhite (San Jose State), Phil Carter (Notre Dame), Kelvin Bryant (North Carolina), Kerwin Bell (Kansas), Barry Redden (Richmond), Craig James (Southern Methodist), Joe Morris (Syracuse)

Receivers:Andre Tyler (Stanford), Anthony Hancock (Tennessee), Gary Williams (Ohio State), Mike Quick (North Carolina State), Tyrone Young (Florida), Rodney Holman (Tulane), Tony Hunter (Notre Dame), Robert Hubble (Rice), Perry Tuttle (Clemson)

Offensive Linemen:William "Bubba" Paris (Michigan), Maceo Fifer (Houston), John Canei (Miami, Florida), Joe Lukens (Ohio State), Terry Crouch (Oklahoma), Sean Farrell (Penn State), Ken Hammond (Vanderbilt), Chris Koehne (North Carolina State)

Centers:Dave Rimington (Nebraska), Lee North (Tennessee)

Defensive Linemen:Warren Lyles (Alabama), Billy Ray Smith (Arkansas), Tim Krumrie (Wisconsin), Jimmy Williams (Nebraska), Keith Baldwin (Texas A & M), Andre Tippett (Iowa), Fletcher Jenkins (Washington), Robert Brown (Virginia Tech), Eddie Weaver (Georgia)

Linebackers:Sob Crable (Notre Dame), Scott Nicolas (Miami, Florida), Rich Dixon (California), Marcus Marek (Ohio State), Jeff Davis (Clemson), Ricky Young (Oklahoma State), Darrell Nicholson (North Carolina)

Defensive Backs:James Britt (Louisiana State), Mike Kennedy (Toledo), Mike Robb (Minnesota), Steve Brown (Oregon), Perry Williams (North Carolina State), Anthony Watson (New Mexico State), Joey Browner (Southern California), Sammy Sims (Nebraska)

Kickers:Morten Andersen (Michigan State), Jim Arnold (Vanderbilt), Chuck Nelson (Washington), Rick Anderson (Purdue)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who should make it big)

Bill Fralic, offensive lineman ..........Pittsburgh

Spencer Nelms, defensive lineman ..........Ohio State

Darryl Smith, runner ..........Illinois

Terry Sanders, punter ..........Alabama

Bill Elko, defensive lineman ..........Louisiana State

Gino Wynter, receiver ..........Vanderbilt

Joe McIntash, runner ..........North Carolina State

Robert Lavette, runner ..........Georgia Tech

Melvin Dorsey, runner ..........Western Carolina

Bruce Smith, defensive lineman ..........Virginia Tech

Mike Rendina, kicker ..........Florida State

Mike Rozier, runner ..........Nebraska

Eddie Goodlow, runner ..........Oklahoma State

Ray Robinson, defensive lineman ..........Houston

Kevin Hancock, linebacker ..........Baylor

Jackie Wilson, receiver ..........Southern Methodist

Jesse Clark, runner ..........Arkansas

Michael Calhoun, quarterback ..........Rice

Mike Gray, defensive lineman ..........Oregon

Terry Jackson, defensive lineman ..........Stanford

Mike VIndivich, runner ..........Washington

Kelly Angell, linebacker ..........Utah State

The East

Independents

Pittsburgh 8–3

Penn State 7–4

Syracuse 7–4

Colgate 7–3

West Virginia 6–5

Navy 5–5

Rutgers 5–6

Boston College 5–6

Army 5–6

Temple 2–8

Ivy League

Yale 8–2

Dartmouth 7–3

Pennsylvania 5–5

Harvard 4–6

Columbia 4–6

Cornell 3–7

Princeton 3–7

Brown 3–7

Top Players: Collins, Marino, Boures, Covert (Pittsburgh); Farrell, Kubin, Warner (Penn State); Morris, Anderson, McCollom (Syracuse); Rogers, Robinson, Grabowski (Colgate); Luck, Talley, Jones (West Virginia); Fehr, Meyers, Jordan (Navy); Pickel, Ray, Rustemeyer (Rutgers); Budness, Raymond, Cooper (Boston College); Bennett, Walker, Kessler (Army); Lucear, Peters (Temple); Leone, Tulsiak (Yale); Pizor, Thompson (Dartmouth); Beauvais, McInerney (Pennsylvania); Callinan, Cuccia (Harvard); Cabrera, Wallace (Columbia); Taylor, Bohenick (Cornell); Helmerich, Neary (Princeton); Jordan, Sims (Brown).

"Minnesota has an opportunity to displace Ohio State in the Big Ten's big two."

The Midwest

Big Ten

Michigan 10–1

Ohio State 7–4

Minnesota 7–4

Purdue 6–5

Indiana 5–6

Iowa 5–6

Michigan State 5–6

Wisconsin 4–7

Illinois 4–7

Northwestern 2–9

Mid-American Conference

Central Michigan 8–3

Northern Illinois 8–3

Western Michigan 7–4

Toledo 6–5

Ball State 6–5

Bowling Green 5–6

Miami 5–6

Ohio University 4–7

Kent State 4–7

Eastern Michigan 4–7

Independents

Notre Dame 8–3

Louisville 8–3

Cincinnati 5–6

Top Players: Carter, Becker, Muransky, Paris, Woolfolk (Michigan); Schlichter, Marek, Lukens (Ohio State); Dallafior, Robb (Minnesota); Anderson, Jelesky (Purdue); Stephenson, Rodriguez (Indiana); Tippett, Love-Jordan (Iowa); Hughes, Andersen (Michigan State); Krumrie, Mohapp (Wisconsin); Smith, Williams (Illinois); Jenkins, B. Anderson (Northwestern); Todd, Maiorana (Central Michigan); Gibbons, Chelovich (Northern Illinois); Morrow, Hughes (Western Michigan); Kennedy, Kelso (Toledo); Warlaumont, Nelson (Ball State); Taylor, C. Jones (Bowling Green); Treadwell, Jones (Miami); Shon, Komar (Ohio University); Grandjean, Hedderly (Kent State); Calhoun, Price (Eastern Michigan); Crable, Hunter, Oliver, Carter (Notre Dame); Craft, Williams (Louisville); Yli-Renko, Bettis (Cincinnati).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Florida 9–2

Alabama 9–2

Louisiana State 8–3

Mississippi State 8–3

Tennessee 6–5

Mississippi 6–5

Kentucky 6–5

Georgia 4–7

Vanderbilt 3–8

Auburn 2–9

Atlantic Coast Conference

North Carolina 9–2

Clemson 7–3

North Carolina State 7–4

Georgia Tech 7–4

Duke 6–5

Maryland 5–6

Wake Forest 4–7

Virginia 3–8

Southern Conference

Furman 8–3

The Citadel 8–3

Chattanooga 6–5

Western Carolina 6–5

East Tennessee 5–6

Virginia Military 4–6

Marshall 4–7

Appalachian State 4–7

Independents

Virginia Tech 8–3

Southern Mississippi 8–3

Miami 7–4

South Carolina 8–4

Tulane 7–4

Florida State 6–5

East Carolina 6–5

Richmond 5–5

William & Mary 5–6

Memphis State 2–9

Top Players: Galloway, Peace, Clark, Young (Florida); Harris, Wilcox, Lyles, Boyd (Alabama); Risher, Gambrell, Dardar, Britt (Louisiana State); Cooks, Bond (Mississippi State); White, Cofer, North, Hancock (Tennessee); Fourcade, Otis (Mississippi); Fielder, Campbell (Kentucky); Walker, Belue, Payne, Weaver (Georgia); Hammond, Heflin, Arnold (Vanderbilt); Uecker, Harris (Auburn); Bryant, Nicholson (North Carolina); Tuttle, Nanney, Davis (Clemson); Abraham, Quick, Koehne, Williams (North Carolina State); Kelley, Lutz (Georgia Tech); Tabron, Bennett (Duke); Wysocki, Tice (Maryland); Duckett, Baldinger (Wake Forest); Anderson, Chester (Virginia); Anderson, Gheesling (Furman); Pipczynski, Walker (The Citadel); Woods, Rouse (Chattanooga); Dorsey, McGill (Western Carolina); Ferrell, Patterson (East Tennessee); Allen, Beckham (Virginia Military); Orr, Liebe (Marshall); Medlin, Wilson (Appalachian State); Brown, Lawrence (Virginia Tech); Collier, Tillman (Southern Mississippi); Williams, Canei, Marion, Kelly, Nicolas (Miami); Provence, Slaughter (South Carolina); Holman, Robinson (Tulane); Stark, Brannon (Florida State); Robbins, Wiley (East Carolina); Redden, Seale (Richmond); Cannon, Garrity (William & Mary); Adams, Williams (Memphis State).

The Near West

Big Eight

Oklahoma 9–2

Nebraska 9–2

Iowa State 8–3

Kansas 7–4

Oklahoma State 7–4

Missouri 5–6

Kansas State 5–6

Colorado 1–10

Southwest Conference

Houston 9–2

Baylor 9–2

Texas 8–3

Southern Methodist 7–4

Arkansas 7–4

Texas A & M 7–4

Texas Christian 6–5

Texas Tech 5–6

Rice 2–9

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana State 7–4

Wichita State 7–4

New Mexico State 7–4

Drake 6–5

Tulsa 5–6

Illinois State 4–6

West Texas State 4–7

Southern Illinois 4–7

Independent

North Texas State 6–5

Top Players: Songy, Crouch, Key, S. Wilson, Lewis (Oklahoma); Sims, Williams, Rimington, R. Craig (Nebraska); Crutchfield, Giffords, K. Nelson (Iowa State); K. Bell, F. Seurer (Kansas); R. Young, Doerner (Oklahoma State); Edelman, Gibler (Missouri); Wentling, Cokeley (Kansas State); Wood, B. Thurston (Colorado); Fifer, Turner, Phea, Donnie Love (Houston); Abercrombie, McElroy, C. Benson (Baylor); Tausch, Baab, Sims, A. J. J. Jones (Texas); James, Lance McIlhenny, Armstrong (Southern Methodist); Smith, Anderson (Arkansas); Hector, Baldwin (Texas A & M); S. Washington, Stamp (Texas Christian); Rivera, Reeves (Texas Tech); Hubble, Fortune (Rice); Shaffer, Allen (Indiana State); McJunkins, Davis (Wichita State); Watson, McAlister (New Mexico State); A. Ware, Dunsmore (Drake); Purifoy, K. Jackson (Tulsa); Hembrough, Office, Camargo (Illinois State); Keller, D. Clark (West Texas State); D. Davis, Poole (Southern Illinois); Harvey, English, Nance (North Texas State).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

Southern California 10–11

Arizona State 9–2

UCLA 8–3

Oregon 8–3

Stanford 6–5

Washington 6–5

Washington State 6–5

Arizona 5–6

California 4–7

Oregon State 1–10

Western Athletic Conference

Brigham Young 11–1

Utah 7–4

Colorado State 7–5

New Mexico 7–5

Hawaii 5–6

Wyoming 4–7

San Diego State 3–8

Texas-El Paso 3–8

Air Force 3–8

Pacific Coast Conference

San Jose State 7–4

Pacific 6–5

Utah State 5–6

Long Beach State 4–6

Fullerton State 4–7

Fresno State 3–8

Top Players: Banks, Foster, Allen, Browner (Southern California); Richardson, Maxwell, Gittens (Arizona State); Wrightman, Eatman, Carney (UCLA); R. Brown, Williams, S. Brown, Cosgrove (Oregon); Nelson, Elway, Tyler, Macaulay (Stanford); Stewart, Jenkins, Nelson (Washington); Sorenson, Blakeney (Washington State); Hunley, Fulcher (Arizona); Dixon, Salem (California); Levasa, Holmes (Oregon State); McMahon, Plater, Oates, Pettis (Brigham Young); Clark, Campbell (Utah); Augustine, Sheesley (Colorado State); M. Carter, Parks (New Mexico); Allen, Sapolu, Noga (Hawaii); Salley, P. Davis (Wyoming); Kofler, Stablein (San Diego State); Thompson, Benefield (Texas-El Paso); Sundquist, Jackson (Air Force); Willhite, Clarkson, Bailey (San Jose State); Meszaros, Harmon (Pacific); Christensen, Angell (Utah State); Settles, Schoonover (Long Beach State); Burnett, Boswell (Fullerton State); Woods, Ellard (Fresno State).