Susan Smith, Miss September, 1981

At one Point during the process of interviewing Susan Smith, we found ourselves walking with her down a Los Angeles street of questionable safety, past a few less-than-reputable characters. We were at peace with the world. Miss September is a karate expert, just this side of a black belt. If someone gave us trouble, he would be in for a big surprise. But we hoped that wouldn't happen. We didn't want anything to interrupt the story Susan was telling about her first year in the Southwest, where she had moved from Beloit, Wisconsin. It was a colorful yarn involving squashed caterpillars that look like jalapeño peppers, grapefruits stolen from a local orchard, vicious guard horses, snakebites, scorpions, Mercurochrome on naked bodies ... you had to be there. Susan attacked the story the way she does everything—with enthusiasm and skill. The way she performs karate, plays Foosball or tackles her Playmate assignment. "The point is challenge," she explains. "You've always got to improve—your mind, your body." We applaud the results.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Susan M. Smith

Bust: 36

Waist: 24

Hips: 36

Height: 5' 8"

Weight: 120

Sisn: Capricon

Birth Date: 1-14-59

Birthplace: Beloit, Wisconsin

Ideal Man: tall, a great sense of humor, sensitive yet masculine

Turn-Ons: tall men, jazz music, dim lights, Sculptura by Jovan, and rainy nights

Turn-Offs: Loud music, egomaniacs and cold weather

Hobbies: reading, sports, plants, writing and watching footbal

Favorite Movies: Casablanca, Lady Sings the Blues and the in-Laws

Favorite Musicians: David Sanborn, Peter Alen, Teddy Pendergrass and S. Geils

Biggest Joy: getting my own way

"If I had a choice, I'd have this story concern the city-country split in my life. I go to Los Angeles to model. I've been to the clubs where everyone watches everyone be bored. When I come back to Las Vegas, I just head for the hills to clean it out."

"A lot of people get their notion of karate from the Bruce Lee movies, the Chuck Norris films. A lot of that stuff is flashy, trick photography. When you go up for your black belt, there are no more camera angles. You recite the poem of perseverance. You fight your way out of a corner. You don't ever walk away thinking you've passed. It's not simple cheap thrills, action. It is a discipline."

"I'm not going to be a bodyguard. What a way to ruin your reputation. 'Hi, I'd like you to meet my bodyguard.' But I won't use a shotgun to get married. I'll use my feet."