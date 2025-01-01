Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 5

The World of Playboy .......... 11

Dear Playboy .......... 15

Playboy After Hours .......... 23

Books .......... 30

Previews of fall releases; taming technology; a fascinating Nixon primer.

Movies .......... 33

Sidney (Network) Lumet's Prince: a smart cop story; Chariots is a marathoner's film that really takes off; comedian Bill Murray stars in Stripes.

Television .......... 39

Reviewing the new fall season: Has the Moral Majority turned prime time into the land of the simple-minded saga?

Music .......... 44

The Commodores (Three Times a Lady) are still coming on strong; silver screen beckons bossman Springsteen.

Coming Attractions .......... 49

Bette Midler in Jinxed: guaranteed good luck; Richard (American Gigolo) Gere and Debra (Urban Cowboy) Winger team up for a new romantic flick.

Playboy'S Travel Guide .......... Stephen Birnbaum 51

Caribbean hotels where the customer's always right.

The Playboy Advisor .......... 53

Dear Playmates .......... 59

The Playboy Forum .......... 61

Playboy Interview: Donald Sutherland--candid conversation .......... 73

The veteran of more than 40 films, including M*A*S*H, Klute and Ordinary People--all classics in their genres--talks about life, love, politics, Jane Fonda (included under both love and politics), the future of America and, of course, making movies. An extraordinarily frank interview with a complex and brilliant artist.

The Age of Sexual Detente .......... 94

Welcome To The Postliberation World--article ..........Laurence Shames 96

After an era that brought new peaks of intensity, the war between the sexes is finally giving way to a new accord. A report on the armistice.

Musings of a Not-So-Angry Woman--article ..........Barbara Grizzuti Harrison 96

After a decade when women inhaled indignation and exhaled feminist rage, they're ready to enjoy men again--and to make it easier for men to enjoy them.

Tattooed Woman--pictorial essay .......... Bruce Williamson 100

Do they make love in the upcoming movie Tattoo or don't they? Co-star Bruce Dern says they do. Leading lady (and former top model) Maud Adams says they don't. We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, the photos of Maud may make us forget the question.

Cover Story

Cathy St. George, one of our West Coast make-up assistants and an upcoming Playmate (it is possible for a Playmate to be the girl next door), is the lady in the tux. Art Director Tom Staebler photographed her for our cover, which he says was inspired by a favorite Vargas illustration. Funny how some women can wear a tuxedo well and others can't. It all depends, we suspect, on wearing the right cuff links.

Death As A Way Of Life--article ..........Christopher Dickey 108

A reporter went to El Salvador to follow the course of American diplomacy in that country and discovered that there's no way to be diplomatic in a nation gone mad without going slightly mad yourself in the process.

Harvard Gets Down To Business--humor ..........Andrew Feinberg 112

It's hard to make it these days if you're just selling higher education. But if you're selling higher education and blue jeans and punk-classical and lottery games and movies....

The Kindest Cuts Of All--article ..........Henry Post 114

Here is all the up-to-date information you need to shave or shape your beard.

Toughing It--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 116

When she's feeling bad, Kelly Tough can live up to her name. When she's feeling good, she can charm your socks off.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 128

A Flag For Sunrise--fiction .......... Robert Stone 130

The author of Dog Soldiers takes us into the world of Pablo Tabor, who picks up easy money running contraband. The hard part is staying alive.

Playboy's Fall And Winter Fashion Forecast--attire .......... David Platt 133

The age of predictability for men's cold-weather wear has ended; the distinctive look will be the unexpected.

The World's Most Daring Sportsmen--article ......... Geoffrey Tabin 140

Defying death for the sake of amusement, the Oxford Dangerous Sports Club has elevated the cheap thrill to an art form.

Girls Of The Southeastern Conference, Part II--pictorial .......... 143

We bring you the second installment of the ladies (and pride) of the colleges in the Southeast. Ah, school daze.

Short Tales From The Renaissance--ribald classic .......... 153

The Wine-Cocktail Hour--drink .......... Emanuel Greenberg 154

If you sometimes get tired of making your drinks with high-proof potables, why not try delicious, refreshing wine mixers?

The Playboy Hotel And Casino, Atlantic City--pictorial essay ......... 156

For the best in gaming, elegant surroundings and luxurious accommodations, you'll hit the jackpot at our newest hotel.

The Famous Writers' Cooking School--humor .......... 163

You never know what you're going to get when you ask big-time literary types to give you their favorite recipes. There's Harry Crews's Snake Steak, Roy Blount, Jr.'s Ode to Grits, Ken Kesey on Huevos Whateveros and others, including Irwin Shaw, Tom Wolfe and Norman Mailer.

Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 168

Playboy Potpourri .......... 212

Word Play--satire .......... Robert Carola 223

Playboy Puzzle .......... Eileen Kent 239

Playboy On The Scene .......... 243

Better safe than sorry; clear from Canal Street; Grapevine; Sex News.