You can't go anywhere these days without seeing a sequel--the next star wars or James Bond saga is never more than a swashbuckle away, and Raiders of the Lost Ark junkies are demanding another fix for their Indiana Jones. The moguls here at Playboy think a beautiful southern belle has to be more smashing than R2-D2, 007 or even the inimitable Indiana any day, so you are now one of the privileged many invited to our special screening of Girls of the Southeastern Conference, Part II. While looking at these ladies, you won't want an intermission. Just lean back and enjoy. The preview's over and the feature's just beginning.

For those who missed our first episode (and shame on you), we devoted it to the beauties of Bama, the misses at Mississippi and Mississippi state, the visions at vanderbilt and the fauna of Florida. This month we begin at Baton Rouge's Louisiana state university, where the ladies are the Tigers, and slosh our leisurely way northeast through bayou country to tiny Auburn, Alabama, where the football faithful seethe at the mention of Bear Bryant and his Crimson Tide over at Tuscaloosa. From there we pass through the smoky hills of Tennessee to knoxville, where Ut men find out early that all Ut women aren't volunteers (our sexual survey shows Tennessee girls to be on the conservative side). Then we make our way farther north to the bluegrass of Lexington, where the prevalent S.E.C. football fanaticism (text continued on page 148) gives ground to round-ball rage at the university of Kentucky. Our campus crusade ends in Athens, Georgia, home of the national football champion Bulldogs and of some lady Bulldogs you'd be glad to find chasing your car.

Last month we revealed some of the results of Playboy's informal study of the sexual practices and preferences of hundreds of S.E.C. women. This month we reach the climax, in which our respondents tell us their most unusual collegiate sex experiences. Our findings needn't be taken as the height of scientific inquiry, but we take comfort in the fact that these revelations should end the notion that there's nothing interesting to do on a small-town saturday night.

Today's S.E.C girls consider themselves more sexually liberated than their predecessors of the seventies. Only 15 percent of the girls who sent back our questionnaire are virgins, and even "common-law (text concluded on page 198)Southeastern Conference(continued from page 149) virgins" are few and far between. (A common-law virgin is a law or prelaw student who is too busy studying to do much of anything else.)

Quite a few southeastern ladies say they sometimes go out looking specifically for sex, and those who do report a 75 percent success rate. Rumor has it that groups of concerned campus gentlemen are trying to get in touch with them to attain the 100 percent ideal.

As for sexual inventiveness, S.E.C. coeds are electrifyingly Edisonian, and any suggestion that they're still old-fashioned is patently ridiculous. We've categorized some of their turn-ons, and we've given them heads as follow:

Fields of Play: Not only do most girls list the jock as the campus character they're physically attracted to but a great many of them recall athletes and athletic surroundings as the settings for their most uncommon sexual experiences. A number of the ladies admit to an interest in dominating athletic men, which, we suppose, would make them jock satraps.

An Alabama girl tells of making love one night on the football field in coach Bryant's own denny stadium, and one has to feel sorry for the throngs who showed up the next afternoon and got to see only a football game. While we're on the subject of crowds, another coed reports being in the act of performing fellatio on a young man in a sailboat when a passenger-laden houseboat drew up alongside. The passengers cheered, our heroine continued, and the passengers cheered some more. All of this got quite a rise out of the young man, but it has all blown over by now.

We have reports of amorous events on college diving boards, on a trampolin in the gym (did the earth bounce for you, too?) and of afternoon intercourse on the golf course. A Tennessee girl volunteered to join her gentleman on the track at the university. It was late at night, but there were still joggers puffing past. She says the runners "couldn't see us, because it was dark, but they would have had to be deaf not to hear us." She doesn't say whether or not her partner was a broad jumper.

Something's Burning: There was a night not long ago when a Florida lass sneaked her boyfriend into the dorm. "We were in the middle of an outrageous orgasm," she says, "when there was a fire drill." Everything turned out all right, though. Her boyfriend got out in time.

A 23-year-old LSU Tigress was staying with her Tiger in Baton Rouge's Prince Murat motel. During the latter stages of their encounter, the bed next to theirs caught fire. She took it as a sign from God, she reports, and wouldn't allow any more internal combustion.

Mistaken Identity: Another young Florida Woman reports having had sex with a man who, she found out later, was not who she thought he was. It happened between doses of quaaludes, and she'll always remember it as a strange interlude.

Then there's the S.E.C. girl who got into a threesome with identical twins. She had trouble telling which was which, because they undressed the same way.

Multiple Choice: Some Southeastern coeds are partial to threesomes. They have particularly enjoyed them in gasstation rest rooms, in fraternity hot tubs, in graveyards at night, with a friend and his wife, with a friend and his friend. One reports fourplay, with a friend and his friend and his friend. "Going to sleep with one partner and waking up with another, and having the sex be even better in the morning" is favored by one of our respondents.

Odds and Ends: One coed picks "sex with a group of both gay and straight men" as her most memorable evening. Another believes you can't beat a lesbian encounter. "Making it with one man while another watches" has rung a few belles, and being fellated in the front row at a Beach Boys concert stunned one S.E.C. lady's date, leaving him begging for an encore.

A Georgia Bulldog girl writes that her most outre experience was "sex in the aisle of an all-night grocery store. The chance of getting caught made it exciting."

Performing oral sex in a hot-air balloon over Cincinnati's River Downs and Riverfront Stadium was most elevating for yet another Florida miss; and being roped to a four-poster water bed was bound to be memorable for a southeastern girl who's all tied up with bondage. "S/M is an interesting mix of pain and pleasure, fear and anger," she wrote.

Dopex Sex a Disney World: By no means dwarfed by the others, this is our personal favorite. An LSU lady tells us she "got horny smoking marijuana" while she and her partner were at Disney World in Orlando. They must have gotten bored with Cinderella's Castle and the Hall of Presidents, because they bought tickets for the monorail and made love on the ride across the park. And that, as they say in the south, sounds like a rail good time.

That's the last reel of our picture show. We hope you cotton to the girls of the sunny Southeast, who prove that the American beauty still flowers from Knoxville to Gainesville, from Athens to Auburn. If you've been planning to spend some time below the Mason-Dixon line but are afraid you've missed out on all the sexual adventures our rebelrousers have been telling us about, don't worry. We have it on the best authority that the South shall writhe again.

