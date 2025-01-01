1982 Playboy Music Poll

It's time for you to think about what you've been feeding your Walkmans, Boomboxes and supersonic stereos this year. That's right, time to vote in the annual Playboy Music Poll. Our choices of possible contenders are at right; however, if a favorite is not listed, your write-in is appropriate. But, please, if you're voting for someone who's listed, help our ballot counters and use the number beside the name. When you've finished side one, flip the ballot over to make your choices for the Hall of Fame and Best LP categories. Only official ballots count and they must be postmarked before midnight, November 1, 1981. For results, see our April 1982 issue.

Ballot

Put down the Numbers of listed candidates you choose. To vote for a person not appearing on our list, write in full name; only one in each category.

Pop/Rock

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Guitar

Keyboards

Drums

Bass

Composer/Songwriter

Group

Rhythm-and-Blues

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Composer/Songwriter

Group

Jazz

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Brass

Woodwinds

Keyboards

Vibes

Guitar

Bass

Percussion

Composer/Songwriter

Group

Country-and-Western

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

String Instrumentalist

Composer/Songwriter

Group

The List of Names Accompanying this Ballot is Intended only as a Guide to help you with your Choices.

Playboy Hall of fame

Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected (Duane Allman, Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, CountBasie, John Bonham, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder) are not eligible.

Playboy's Records of the Year

Best Pop/Rock LP

Best Rhythm-and-Blues LP

Best Country-and-Western LP

Name and address must be printed here to authenticate ballot.

Name

Address

City-- State-- Zip Code--

(Mail to: Playboy Music Poll, Playboy Building, 919 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611.)