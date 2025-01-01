It's time for you to think about what you've been feeding your Walkmans, Boomboxes and supersonic stereos this year. That's right, time to vote in the annual Playboy Music Poll. Our choices of possible contenders are at right; however, if a favorite is not listed, your write-in is appropriate. But, please, if you're voting for someone who's listed, help our ballot counters and use the number beside the name. When you've finished side one, flip the ballot over to make your choices for the Hall of Fame and Best LP categories. Only official ballots count and they must be postmarked before midnight, November 1, 1981. For results, see our April 1982 issue.
List your choices in the 1982 Playboy Music Poll on the Accompanying Ballot
Pop/Rock Male Vocalist
Female Vocalist
Guitar
Keyboards
Drums
Bass
Composer/Songwriter
Group
Rhythm-and-Blues Male Vocalist
Female Vocalist
Composer/Songwriter
Group
Jazz Male Vocalist
Female Vocalist
Brass
Woodwinds
Keyboards
Vibes
Guitar
Bass
Percussion
Composer/Songwriter
Group
Country-and-Western Male Vocalist
Female Vocalist
String Instrumentalist
Composer/Songwriter
Group
Ballot
Playboy Hall of fame
Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected (Duane Allman, Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, CountBasie, John Bonham, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder) are not eligible.
Playboy's Records of the Year
Best Pop/Rock LP
Best Rhythm-and-Blues LP
Best Country-and-Western LP
