Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ............................................... 5

The World of Playboy ................................... 11

Dear Playboy ........................................... 15

Playboy After Hours .................................... 21

Books ............................................. 30

Baja Oklahoma: a ten-gallon tale of winning, Texas style; De Vries's take-off on corporate women.

Music .............................................. 32

Alabama's surge in appeal is rocking the world of country; Miles Davis is back--once again at the top.

Movies ............................................. 36

Finney is supersleuth of horror in Wolfen; Kasdan's Body Heat: fiery and melodramatic; D. H. Lawrence's years as Priest of Love--a titillating re-creation of the man behind the fiction; personal queries against war in Gallipoli.

Coming Attractions ................................ 48

Gregory Peck makes his TV-drama debut in Dodsworth; Fonda and Kristofferson have you on the edge of your seat in Rollover.

Playboy's Travel Guide .................Stephen Birnbaum 53

How to demand and get help in a travel crisis.

The Playboy Advisor .................................... 55

Dear Playmates ......................................... 63

The Playboy Forum ...................................... 65

Playboy Interview: Oriana Fallaci--candid conversation ..... 77

Her compulsive curiosity and driving determination have made her almost as famous as the world leaders she interviews. Here, the tables are turned and she's grilled on her opinions.

Tuning in to Channel Sex--article .............David Rensin 110

Today's erotica industry has come home, via video cassette. But can the people who produce adult films upgrade their act enough to satisfy a whole new audience?

Blue Nights and Happy Days ......................... 215

Can there be still more sexual positions? Will censors monitor your viewing? Predictions from a panel of experts including author Gay Talese, pollster Daniel Yankelovich and editor Helen Gurley Brown.

A Beginner's Guide to Adult Video Cassettes .......... 222

Building up your home library? Here's a selection to get you started.

Raging Beauty--pictorial essay ................Jean Vallely 115

With her perfect body and contagious zest for living, Vikki La Motta is time-lessly alluring.

Cover Story

There's nothing like a warm, appropriately attired woman to keep a man home on cold November nights. Particularly if she looks like Teri Peterson, our July 1980 Playmate. With those exotic brown eyes, Teri radiates romance. Is it any wonder we had to bring her back? Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and photographed the cover. In the fabric of his imagination, our loyal Rabbit Head is ever-present.

The Stakes of the Game--article ..........David Halberstam 124

The Pulitzer Prize--winning author spent a year with the N.B.A.'s Portland Trail Blazers, during which time he came to see pro basketball in a different light: no longer a sport but just another product.

New Magazines for the Eighties--humor ..David Standish and Jerry Sullivan 127

These comic manuals show you how to get the most out of your diminished expectations.

The Problem with Crystal--personality ..........Chet Flippo 130

She's not exactly country and she's not exactly pop. But whatever her style, Crystal Gayle mesmerizes us all.

We'll take Manhattans--drink .........Emanuel Greenberg 134

An update on a favorite American cocktail: how to make it and serve it.

Boss Tweed--playboy's playmate of the month ................ 136

Miss November is our new-found beauty from Canada. She has enough glamor to command attention from coast to coast.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............................ 148

Pick of the Knits--attire ......................David Platt 151

This year, you can choose a sweater for every mood, every occasion.

The 1982 Playboy Music Poll ............................. 158

Who are your favorite musicians of the year? Cast your vote.

Heat--fiction ..................................Ed Mc Bain 162

In this excerpt from the latest 87th Precinct novel, a young detective named Kling is obsessed with checking up on his wife. The chase is frenetic, fueled by steamy anger and a web of lies.

Sex in Cinema--1981--article ................Arthur Knight 164

It was a year in which films ranged from the romantic to the grisly--with heavy-handed emphasis on the latter.

Playboy's Audio Update--article .........Norman Eisenberg 178

Electronics today means more equipment than ever to choose from. This description of the best systems around offers you enough information to meet your needs.

Who's who?--ribald classic ................................ 183

Playboy's Roving Eye--pictorial ........................... 186

Photos from the book New York Nude.

Genuine Risk--essay .....................James R. Petersen 189

A humorous look at the everyday dangers of life.

Playboy Funnies--humor ................................. 192

Playboy Potpourri ...................................... 248

Playboy Puzzle ...........................Nicole Gregory 279

Playboy on the Scene ................................... 283

High Tech cookware; winter's dashing warm-ups--the newest gloves and scarves; Grapevine; Sex News.