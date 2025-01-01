Playboy's Roving Eye

All the Nudes Fit to Print

Charles R. Collum is on a roll. In 1977, he released a photo album of the citizens of Dallas, appropriately called Dallas Nude. (No, J.R. and his women didn't make it.) For the past few years, Collum has been photographing the locals in the Big Apple, au naturel. The result is a charming collection of portraits called New York Nude that we hope will replace the telephone book. Collum likes his work--in fact, he is taking his camera on the road. His next work will be Los Angeles Nude. If you want to pose, drop him a line at P.O. Box 663, New York, New York 10013. What next? A Des Moines Nude?