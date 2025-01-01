Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill.......... 5

The World of Playboy.......... 13

Dear Playboy.......... 17

Playboy viewpoint: Georgia on our minds ..........Kevin Cook 25

Playboy After Hours.......... 29

Books.......... 36

Gail Sheehy is at it again, and so is Tom Wolfe; a great cult-movie survey.

Radio.......... 40

From Greek classic to musical avant-garde, something for everybody.

Movies.......... 41

This may be the season for the ladies to watch films under the hair drier.

Music.......... 50

A visit with Grover Washington, Jr.; the latest from the Stones and Dylan.

Coming Attractions.......... 60

Unlikely team: Lewis & De Niro; promising, if scary one: Romero & King.

Playboy's Travel Guide..........Stephen Birnbaum 63

Discount air fares--down to 29 cents!

The Playboy Advisor.......... 67

Dear Playmates.......... 79

The Playboy Forum.......... 83

Playboy Interview: Henry Fonda--candid conversation.......... 95

The man from Nebraska, perhaps the last gentleman in Hollywood, talks about his serious illness, his career, his famous children and being a much-loved unhappy man.

Atlanta: The Evidence of Things Not Seen--article..........James Baldwin 140

One of America's premier authors sees hatred, bitterness and fear in a city held hostage by a murderer's hand.

Beguiling Bernadette--pictorial essay......... 144

Actress, dancer, torch singer, comedian's companion--a living doll lies down on the job in lingerie that will linger in the mind.

The Buddy system--essay..........Geoffrey Norman 152

Just what was it the Lone Ranger saw in Tonto? Our reporter looks for the glue that cements the male bond.

Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide--gifts.......... 155

The perfect present is sure to be present in our yearly yuletide cornucopia.

Anatomy of a Corporate Take-Over--article..........Richard Phalon 162

In the corporate equivalent of a political coup, battles rage and heads roll. A behind-the-scenes board-room report--it's a jungle in there.

Captured Women--pictorial..........Jeff Dunas 166

A top photographer has given us his portfolio. It's full of lissome ladies.

The Adventurer--fiction..........Bruce Jay Friedman 175

Gallagher goes from merriment to misery when he follows the almost-perfect blonde to Fort Lauderdale and finds himself a stranger in a strange sunny land.

Christmas at Mr. Bill's--humor..........Walter Williams 176

Have yourself a sadistic little Christmas with fate's favorite clay pigeon.

Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy--article..........Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson with Walter Lowe, Jr. 178

In which the life and times of a pro-football hero turn rugged and low. Sacked and thrown for a loss, he tries now to turn his game around.

Abbondanza!--Playboy's playmate of the month.......... 182

Patricia Farinelli brings new meaning to the term robust.

Playboy's party jokes--humor.......... 194

The Sunken Woman--fiction..........Joyce Carol Oates 196

Lisel drifted into people's lives and changed them. Why couldn't they affect her in return? The tale of a model of ineffability.

Informally Formal--attire..........David Platt 200

Walk into the party as if you're walking onto a yacht.

Playboy's Christmas Cards--verse..........Tom Koch 204

A rancorous rebate to the auto makers and a guided missive to our new Secretary of War, among other season's greetings.

20 Questions: John Kenneth Galbraith.......... 206

The leader of the somewhat loyal economic opposition speaks on matters fiscal and physical.

Playboy's College Basketball Preview--sports..........Anson Mount 209

Our peerless prognosticator predicts the East will rise again on the broad shoulders of John Thompson and his Georgetown five.

Prayboy: Entertainment for Far-Righteous Men--humor.....Tony Hendra and David Kaestle 215

What would the Moral Majority do with our magazine--short of explosives, that is? Some good clean fun at the expense of the Cleanup Crew.

American Beauties--article..........Laurence Shames 224

Photographer Peter Beard and supermodel Cheryl Tiegs have been dubbed the all-American couple. The Beards may grow on you, but are they really the perfect twosome?

And the Playmates sing--pictorial.......... 226

A heart-stopping look at the Playmates singing group, our OK Chorale. Their TV host, George Burns, hasn't stopped palpitating yet.

Kliban's Dancers--humor..........B. Kliban 231

That cool cat cartoonist offers caricatures of some decidedly modern dance.

Sex stars of 1981--pictorial essay..........Jim Harwood 234

Our annual "Down in front!" look at the sexiest folks on film. Theda Bara was never like this.

The Better Tail--ribald classic.......... 247

Rosalie's good eats cafe--verse..........Shel Silverstein 250

Playboy Funnies--humor.......... 264

Playboy Potpourri.......... 338

Little Annie Fanny--satire.....Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 369

Playboy on the Scene.......... 373

Detailed decanters; chic shoes; gadgets; Grapevine; Sex News.

Cover Story

Our often-elusive Rabbit Head just might be in its most conspicuous position ever. Fashion guru Bob Mackie designed the dress, Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and photographed the cover and some beneficent power designed Bernadette Peters. For a look at our Christmas cover girl in some eye-opening evening dress, turn to page 144.