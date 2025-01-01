And the Playmates Sing

Everybody knows that Santa doesn't smoke cigars. So the puffer in the picture above must be our old friend George Burns. You can be sure it's George because his taste in reindeer is much better than Santa's. The ten-pointers he has selected are none other than The Playmates, a troupe of five Playboy centerfold stars (from left above, Kelly Tough, Heidi Sorenson, Michele Drake, Anne Randall and Sondra Theodore). The ensemble will land on your rooftops (via your TV antennas) on Monday, November 16, on the NBC-TV George Burns' Early, Early, Early Christmas Special.

The lively octogenarian and his antlered entourage will be sharing the spotlight that night with a couple of heavies: Bob Hope, in fine comedic form despite his youth, and Ann-Margret, the ageless actress-entertainer who holds the patent on sizzle. If that's not enough to command your attendance, we can tell you that George says to watch it. (text concluded on page 280)Playmates Sing(continued from page 226) And you know who George is.

Burns's relationship with The Playmates began last July, when the producers of his special contacted Playboy and requested a group of Playmates to do a simple walk-on.

Sondra Theodore (Miss July 1977) recalled what happened: "We invited him to the studio where The Playmates were rehearsing. We'd been together for about a year, working six hours a day, five days a week. Our musical director suggested a song for us, but George interrupted. 'I want them to sing what they like, 'cause they're singing to me.' He sat in the front row and just smiled. At the end of the audition, he said, 'These girls are really great. They deserve a song of their own on the show.' "

Once they started rehearsals, the number of songs doubled. "You couldn't ask for a better debut," Sondra continued. "George was in total control. We had the best of everything. A designer made special gowns for each of us. Every day there was a basket of fresh fruit, cheese, nuts and wine in the dressing rooms. At the end of each rehearsal, he thanked us. George was such a gentleman."

The group, which began more than a year and a half ago as a bit of spontaneous harmonizing between Sondra and Nicki Thomas (Miss March 1977), has evolved into a professional act with a rotating cast of beautiful and talented women. Michele Drake (Miss May 1979) found time in a schedule of movies (American Gigolo, Cheech and Chong's Next Movie) to make music. Kelly Tough (Miss October 1981) and Heidi Sorenson (Miss July 1981) added their talents. One early member, Terri Welles, dropped out after being chosen 1980 Playmate of the Year and marrying hockey star Charlie Simmer. Another early member, Jeana Tomasino (Miss November 1980), was unavailable for the TV debut and Anne Randall (Miss May 1967) stepped in as a replacement.

The act has an active support system. Dale Sheets, who also represents musical heavyweight Mel Tormé, has taken over the managerial responsibilities. His initial interest in the group was doubtlessly enhanced by the fact that he is married to Joan Staley, Miss November 1958.

The Playmates' choreographer is Miriam Nelson, whose credits include the 1979 Oscar telecast, as well as work on the Luciano Pavarotti movie Yes, Giorgio. Their musical director is Vic Caesar. Vic is a singer, composer, drummer and, right now, the world's only bearded den mother. His career goes back to 1947, when, as a drummer, he played with modern jazz legend Charlie Parker.

About The Playmates, Vic said: "All of the girls came in with some talent, but we've seen it develop in the past few months. Where once they were unsure of themselves, now they're comfortable. They have a direction and a good repertoire, from country to jazz to New Wave. When people leave one of their performances, I believe you're going to hear comments like, 'My God, I thought they were just pretty girls in a magazine. I never thought they could sing like that.' "

The group is currently working on plans for the future--including more television appearances, club dates and records. If, after seeing them on the Burns special, you develop an insatiable appetite for their sound, we suggest investing in cable TV. The Playmates will be appearing with some regularity on Playboy's own new pay-TV channel, to be launched early in 1982. It will be worth the wait.

