Playboy's College Basketball Preview

Recruiting is the name of the game. In college basketball, more than in any other sport, the coach who signs the super-stud rookie is the coach who wins the laurels at season's end. Surround a truly great player with a few ordinary ones and any coach has a good shot at the national championship. A freshman hotshot can turn a losing team into a big winner instantly. No wonder college basketball recruiting is the scene of more vicious infighting than any conflict since the Peloponnesian War.

Since coaches live or die by the fruits of their recruiting labors, there is a lot of curiosity about the methods and the styles of the most successful mentors. The omnipresent rumors of large under-the-table payoffs are mostly sour-grapes jelly spread by the losers. So how is it done? We decided to ask Georgetown coach John Thompson, who--this year, at least--appears to be to recruiting what Einstein was to physics.

Before we met Thompson, we were told by admiring acquaintances about his managerial style: His players are always neat, polite, prompt and attentive. They hyperventilate at a disapproving glance from him. Each Friday, they report to his office to account for the week's class attendance, quiz scores and term-paper progress. A less-than-acceptable academic performance results in a painful ass chewing.

When we met Thompson, much of the basis of his recruiting persuasiveness was immediately apparent. He is a 6'10? giant, handsome, articulate, obviously intelligent, with a pleasant but no-nonsense personality--the perfect father figure for an uncertain teenager.

We asked him about his reputation as a strict disciplinarian, and he was visibly offended by the question.

"What do you mean?" he huffed. "I'm not a disciplinarian. I don't have to be. I don't recruit the kind of players that have to be disciplined. They know when they come to Georgetown what is expected of them. A few minutes late for a practice or a meeting and they're out. One display of arrogance or misconduct and they're gone.

"When I go on a recruiting visit to a kid's home, I watch very carefully how he relates to his parents--how he respects them. There's no way I'm ever going to be able to love him as much as his parents love him, and if he doesn't respect and honor them, he sure isn't going to listen to me. If he makes just one smart or disrespectful comment to his folks, I just pick up my hat and say, 'It's been nice meeting you, but I don't think we would get along.' And I walk out."

It obviously works. Thompson seems to have his choice of most of the top prospects in the nation. Many of them are so eager to play for him they'd walk to Washington and pay their own tuition--if they could. The reward? A single earned approbation from Father John seems to be enough. But a national-championship trophy would help, too.

The East

Thompson's Georgetown to Dominate

Last year, Georgetown won 20 games, despite shortages of height, rebounding and inside scoring. Thompson has filled those needs with the best recruiting crop in the nation, garnering three of the country's most avidly sought-after prepsters. Seven-foot center Pat Ewing and forwards Bill Martin and Anthony Jones should be immediate starters, even though six solid players return. Add all this tall talent to Playboy All-America guard Eric Floyd and a deep veteran bench and you have the makings of a national championship. For his obvious expertise as both coach and recruiter, we've named John Thompson Playboy Coach of the Year.

Villanova is traditionally a sharpshooting team and will remain so with the arrival of two prime front-court recruits, Ed Pinckney and rhyming rebounder Dwayne McClain. Those two ought to solve last season's big problem, a severe lack of depth that threatened to make the program look like intramurals (five walk-ons made the team).

Four scorers and seven years ago, St. John's last had a really successful season. There are two reasons for the drought: no big center and inept outside shooting. New arrivals have eradicated both problems. Seven-foot center Bill Wennington and 6'9? forward Jeff Allen bring the needed altitude. Prep hot-shot Chris Mullin and transfer Bob Kelly add offensive punch to the backcourt.

Connecticut started the 1980--1981 season like a house afire, but the youngsters on the team were worn down by a tough conference schedule and the year ended in ashes. The loss of only one veteran and accrued experience should make the Huskies more formidable this winter. Look for them to repeat as the best free-throw-shooting team in the nation. First among the recruits is guard Brian Buckelew, who could be a starter by midseason.

Boston College enjoyed last year immensely, winning the regular-season Big East championship. Only one player who contributed significantly to that success is gone. Top gun among the returnees is guard John Bagley, who's going to grab a heavy load of post-season honors. Top newcomer--and a probable starter--is transfer John Garris.

After a major rebuilding project, the Syracuse Orangemen should be much more consistent and stable than last winter, when they finally jelled (no, not into Orange marmalade) into an efficient unit at season's end. The Orangemen's major need is a quality big man in the middle. Either of two incoming freshmen, Andre Hawkins or Peter Wynne, could be the solution.

Seton Hall's success will depend on how quickly newcomers can solve rebounding and depth problems. Freshman guard Kevin Boyle, who will handle the playmaking chores, is a candidate for the Seton Hall of Fame.

Coach Joe Mullaney returns for his second tenure at Providence. He will find the prospects a bit grimmer than when he left in 1969. Gone are the two stars of a team that won only three conference games last winter. Providence is one of the youngest teams in the East, and much responsibility will be shouldered by two recruits, Keith Lomax and Ron Jackson. Prayer might be the answer for the Friars.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will continue to be a collection of disciplined and unselfish players, with no star hogging the limelight. If a cure can be found for last winter's inexplicable shooting cold spells, they should climb to the Eastern Eight championship. Transfer Tony Washam and freshman Lester Rowe will give the veterans a dogfight for starting jobs.

The key to Duquesne's hopes is the return of 7'1? center Ricky Tunstall. He and blue-chip forward Bruce Atkins will give the Dukes a fearsome front court.

Rhode Island won the Eastern regular-season title in its first year in the league. That will be a hard act to follow--the recruiting campaign failed to produce a big man to replace Jimmy Wright. Sophomore Wendell Walters will try to fill the job. The bench will still be weak, and the players on it won't be so hot, either.

It took the Pittsburgh Panthers half of last season to adjust to new coach Roy Chipman, but when they finally roared, they were awesome. The continuance of that momentum depends on whether or not three new starters can master the pressure defense that confused many opponents last winter. Keep an eye on junior college transfer Roosevelt Kirby--he'll make a lot of waves.

Rutgers was a better team last year than its record showed because a lot of games went the wrong way at the buzzer. That could be reversed this season. Most of the top players return and are joined by four freshmen who are capable of being midseason stars.

St. Bonaventure's rebounding woes will be cheered by junior college transfer Rob Garbade. He and Canadian import Rob Samuels will combine with matured center Eric Stover to give the Bonnies a promising front court to go with an already excellent guard corps. The Bonnies should be a threat by tournament time.

New coach Gerry Gimelstob (who, we think, has a brilliant future) will try to resurrect a George Washington team that last year had a worse winter than George himself had at Valley Forge. Gimelstob signed high school nugget Mike Brown, who will save the Colonials from severe smallness. Seven new players are on the roster, so there could be much improvement by season's end.

Last year Massachusetts was so young that five freshmen were often starters. The same situation will occur this season. Four rookies are expected to win starting jobs. When all those youngsters grow up, new coach Tom McLaughlin should have a winner.

American University will again be the team to beat in the East Coast Conference. The Eagles were able to overcome a lack of height last season with relentless and fast-breaking basketball. They'll have the same style this year and the size problem will be reduced by the arrival of two 6'8? rookies, Andre Adams and J. D. Springer.

St. Joseph's lacked perimeter shooting last year but still won 25, with great team play and inside scoring. Graduation took two of the Hawks' top scorers and rebounders. Most of that void will be filled by new starter Lonnie McFarlan and freshman Bob Lojewski. They should fire often and accurately, perking up St. Joe's dismal perimeter shooting.

Temple's top four players of 1980--1981 are gone, but the remaining troops might be good enough to take up the slack. Newcomer Pete Aguilar will also help. This season's success depends on how quickly the new starters blend into a unit. Maybe it's a religious problem--not many great players go to Temple anymore.

This will be the third year that Rider's top four scorers have played together. The resulting maturity and skilled interplay should make the Broncs a much-improved team.

Drexel's chances for a big season rose with the best recruiting year in school history. Even so, there is no true center on the squad, so the Dragons will have to go with three forwards.

Freshmen Karl Klinger and Kit Tramm will furnish the height so sorely needed in the Lafayette front court. The Leopards will again be very young.

Six promising new players have chosen Hofstra, giving the Flying Dutchmen much more manpower than a year ago. Forward Charles Minor is the best of the recruits.

It's time for a rebuilding year at Lehigh. Six of last campaign's nine best have graduated. An impressive junior-varsity team will have to fill the holes.

Graduation also decimated La Salle, untimely ripping away four starters. The schedule is rugged, so rookies Albert Butts and Steve Black will have to contribute right away.

Freshman Mark Janaskie could be the point guard Bucknell needs so badly. Although only two starters return, the Bisons will be much deeper and speedier than a year ago. They're not extinct just yet.

West Chester State will have to fix its defense and cut down on turnovers if last season's poor record is to be improved.

The good news at Delaware is the return from injury of celebrated last-minute shooter Tim Tompkins. He will team with high-scoring forward Ken "Stroke Of" Luck to keep the Blue Hens from laying an egg.

Pennsylvania has suffered from youthful inexperience the past two seasons, but this will be a veteran group with unaccustomed expertise. Although lacking a skyscraper at center, the Quakers look like the best bet to win the Ivy League championship. Nothing is better for them than that.

Harvard also has a shot at the league title, mostly because explosive scorer Don Fleming returns. Monroe Trout will be the best center in the league before he (continued on page 320)Basketball Preview(continued from page 214) graduates (his brothers Kilgore and Rainbow are also famous). Freshman guard Bob Ferry will make a big contribution his first year.

Princeton has little chance of retaining the Ivy championship, because last season's best have graduated and no solid replacements are in sight. Freshman guards Isaac Carter and Jeff Pagano both have the ability to win starting berths immediately.

Columbia, still very young, won't be a threat for the title, but, with transfer Tom Brecht and freshman Dale Smith, the Lions will be much more ferocious than in the past two years.

Incoming freshmen will provide sorely needed height at Brown, but the Bruins will have to control their tendency to foul everybody within reach.

Yale will be the most improved team in the league, with several veterans reinforced by an impressive freshman class. Best of the tall incomers are Chris Kelly and Doug Fuss.

Cornell will also be improved, though still awfully young. Twelve of the top 15 men are either freshmen or sophomores. Defense will again be the Big Red's strong point.

Dartmouth is going to have a tough time adjusting to the graduation of strong man Larry Lawrence. Without him, the Green will have to depend on team effort. Freshman Shaun Tobin looks good enough to step right in.

Rarely has a rebuilding job been done so quickly and so well as the one constructed last year at Iona by coach Pat Kennedy. With all the top players returning--including forward Gary Springer, who was the leading major-college freshman scorer last year--there could be a Gael force in the East.

The mainspring of the Holy Cross machine will again be depth. Last year's top two scorers are gone, but Kevin Greaney and Eddie Thurman, one of the best guard combos in the East, should pick up the points.

Fordham enjoyed its first winning season in nine years last winter, and with the top ten players returning, the Rams could be one of the sleeper teams in the East. Much of the squad's potential lies in how well it can do in December, when it meets seven clubs that went to postseason tournaments last March. Says coach Tom Penders, "We're mature and talented enough now to play with anyone."

If Old Dominion can improve that old perimeter shooting--and blue chipper Charlie Smith looks like the man for the job--the Monarchs will make it to their fifth post-season tournament in six years.

The James Madison team for 1981--1982 will be much like last year's--full of smart and patient sharpshooters. Some nets will be burning.

The addition of six freshmen to four returning starters will give Niagara a cascade of quality cagers. Look for rookie guard Paul Siegel to make a big impact.

With a little luck, this could be a happy season at Penn State. Nine of last year's ten best are back in camp and team speed will be greatly increased by freshmen Craig Collins and Dwight Gibson.

Mike Strayhorn and Billy Barnes will again be the backbone of the William & Mary club. The Indians will have their best depth in more than five years. Freshman guard Keith Cieplicki, a deadeye shooter, will provide immediate help.

Navy, plagued with injuries a year ago, will at last have a healthy starting five. The Middies will have depth but need help under the boards. That could be provided by four promising recruits, the best of whom is Todd Alexander. Still, Navy will have to work hard to keep from sinking.

Canisius will get a major talent injection from its freshman class. Guard Ray Hall and forward Lee Stringfellow will be starters.

Eight new players will solve Manhattan's manpower problem. The Jaspers should greatly improve on last season's 6--20. Tim Cain and Joe McGuinness will be the most useful newcomers.

The optimism at George Mason is based on the return from disability of front-court starters Andre Gaddy and Terry Henderson to team with supersoph guards Andy Bolden and John Niehoff.

It looks like another dreary winter at West Point. With only four lettermen returning, this could be the youngest team in Army history. Three of the starting jobs will probably be won by plebes. Maybe they could call in the Marines....

The Midwest

Hawkeyes Flying High in the Big Ten; DePaul Still Alive Post-Aguirre

Iowa will have the same depth, balance and rebounding that made the Hawkeyes so formidable a year ago, thanks largely to the arrival of rookies Michael Payne and Greg Stokes. If the Hawks are to enjoy another banner year, however, they must overcome a propensity for blowing half-time leads in big games.

Minnesota has a genuine chance to take the Big Ten. Although everyone returns from last year, rookie guard Tommy Davis has the talent to win a starting job by midseason. The big man of the Gopher squad--figuratively and literally--will again be 7'2? center Randy Breuer.

We have a hunch that Purdue will be one of the major surprise teams in the country. Second-year coach Gene Keady, a tough and gutsy competitor, has now had time to fully install his style of play. Two graduated starters will be more than adequately replaced by the return to action of seven-foot redshirt Joe Gampfer and the addition of freshman hot-shot Dan Palombizo. Keith Edmonson could be the leading scorer in the Big Ten.

Defending national champion Indiana was decimated by graduation, defection to the N.B.A. and a serious off-season accident to forward Landon Turner. Although there is still plenty of talent in camp and the usual bumper crop of recruits has arrived, it will be difficult, even for Bobby Knight, to construct smoothly functioning duplicates of last year's precision offense and eyeball-to-eyeball defense. Center John Flowers is the freshman most likely to see a lot of action.

Ohio State suffered through a winter of discontent last year and the prognosis for this winter isn't much better. Crucial elements to this year's success--or lack thereof--will be the play of new starting center Granville Waiters and the leadership of veteran forward Clark Kellogg.

Michigan State had a banner recruiting year. Best of the newcomers are guard Sam Vincent and seven-foot center Kevin Willis. Even more valuable reinforcement will come from the return of Kurt James and Richard Mudd, who were sidelined a year ago by injury and academic problems. Thus, with manpower problems cured, the Spartans will be one of the country's most improved teams.

Michigan, conversely, will be much weaker. Four starters have departed and their replacements aren't exceptional. The good news in Ann Arbor is the arrival of fabulous freshman Eric Turner, whose prestidigitatorial passing will add a new dimension to the Wolverine offense.

The Wisconsin team was also gutted by graduation. Stellar recruits Carl Golston, Cory Blackwell, Brad Sellers and Scott Roth will have to grow up quickly, because they will be thrown into the fray almost at once.

With the departure of an entire front line, Illinois will be guard oriented--and lightning quick. The Illini have the best backcourt contingent in the league. The centerpiece is Derek Harper, who some pro scouts insist is the equal of Indiana defector Isiah Thomas. The Illini front line will be reinforced by promising forward Jay Daniels.

The rash of injuries that scuttled Northwestern's chances last winter are not likely to recur. Add three healed starters to a fine crop of recruits and the Wildcat prospects are excellent. Two freshmen, Andre Goode and Dan Ivan-kovich, could be immediate starters. Tremendously talented Art Aaron will be one of the country's most exciting players.

Ball State did not have outstanding talent last season but wound up one of the two best teams in the Mid-American Conference because most of the Cardinals were overachievers. The talent will be better this time. Ray McCallum, at 5'9?, may be the best little guard in the country. Transfer David Scott could become the best player in school history.

There will be no seniors on this year's Toledo squad, so leadership may be a problem. Sterling recruit Barry Sonnenberg, the tallest Rocket player in a decade, will help fix the resoundingly bad rebounding. The biggest problem will be finding a replacement for graduated Harvey "Brass" Knuckles.

Northern Illinois center Allen Rayhorn should finish his career next March as the top scorer in M.A.C. history. The Huskies will be well stocked up front, but the backcourt is thin.

Eastern Michigan won't have to depend so heavily on defense this year. Four incoming guards will surely put some points up.

The departure of shooter Joe Faine will be the biggest threat to the prospects at Bowling Green. Part of the slack will be tautened by forwards Lamar Jackson and Joe Harrison.

Western Michigan could once more contend for the conference title if a skilled point guard shows himself and if freshman forward Kelvin Oliver lives up to his advance billing.

Kent State will be the most improved team in the conference, because graduation losses were minimal and a quality class of newcomers has arrived. Dave Zeigler, a truly pure shooter, should make a big splash by season's end.

The big news at Miami is the arrival of transfer guard Billy Lewis, who should be the floor leader and most valuable player. The inside play, unfortunately, will again be weak.

Ohio's top six players return and a bumper crop of recruits will bring reinforcements. The schedule contains several nonconference biggies, so don't look for much improvement in the won-lost record.

This season's Central Michigan team will be bigger than Gary Coleman, but, sadly, not much older. Junior college transfers Greg Basore and Mike Ingram will have to carry the load from the very beginning.

On the other hand, Evansville will be vastly improved and could even wind up among the nation's top 20 teams. The addition of three blue chippers (redshirted Purple Aces Richie Johnson and Rick McKinstry, plus freshman David Bennett) will solve the bench problem. The season's outcome will largely depend on the development of 7'1? Turkish center Emir Turam and the return to form (from a broken hand) of forward Theren Bullock, who is the Aces' leader both on and off the floor.

Loyola of Chicago will enjoy this year much more than last. Superb point guard Darius Clemons returns, as does his entire supporting cast. Nearly everyone but Clemons will be threatened by three incoming frosh, Alfredrick Hughes, Andre Battle and Greg Williams.

New Oklahoma City coach Lonnie Nichols has brought in some promising youngsters to solve the Chiefs' continuing backcourt problems. Teamed with high scorers Rubin Jackson and Carl Henry, they could help produce many more wins than a year ago.

Guard Anthony Hicks will still be the main man at Xavier, but the Musketeers sorely need more muscle under the boards. Best hope to cure that ill is new forward Eddie Johnson.

Last winter's amazing rookie Jeff Acres returns to Oral Roberts and is joined by his younger brother Mark. The two will give the Titans an overpowering front court and a winning season.

Graduation ceremonies left the Detroit team unblemished. Experience plus two first-class junior college transfers is the cause of much optimism among Titan fans. Transfer center Anthony "General" Lee should become the most dominant player in the conference.

Butler suffered the worst season in school history last winter, mostly no thanks to an injury to scoring machine Tony Warren. Prospects are much brighter this time around. Warren's tailbone has healed and a glittering crop of recruits will give the Bulldogs their best record in recent years.

The talent drain at DePaul has been severe, but coach Ray Meyer had another jackpot recruiting season, so the Blue Demons should be as formidable as ever by tournament time. But will they ever win after that? Three of the nugget newcomers are center Walter Downing and guards Raymond McCoy and Kenny Patterson. All of them should be superstars by graduation time. Meyer says this will be the fastest line-up he's ever coached. But he'll certainly miss Mark Aguirre's 30 points a game.

Marquette could be a sleeper. Coach Hank Raymonds landed two prize recruits named Johnson, forward Dwayne and guard Mandy. Splendid guard Glenn Rivers will provide on-court leadership.

Notre Dame's graduation losses were devastating, so this time around will be a whole new ball game for the Irish. There aren't many household names left. Fortunately, there are a handful of high school All-Americans who have been sitting on the bench, waiting their turn, and they should be South Bend celebrities by St. Patrick's Day. John Paxson will be this year's superstar. Digger Phelps must find a dependable backup for center Tim Andree. With an unreliable bench, injuries to the starters could be disastrous.

This could be a high-flying Dayton team. The Flyers gained a lot of valuable experience last winter and promising recruit Larry Schellenberg will combine with nine returning lettermen to give Dayton a strong, deep line-up.

The South

A.C.C. Still Fierce;, Kentucky and Alabama the Best of the Rest

The Atlantic Coast Conference is so power-laden that most of the also-ran teams would be competing for championships in other leagues. North Carolina has the best chance to win the A.C.C., but don't be surprised if any other team (except Maryland or Georgia Tech) winds up on top.

The talent bank at North Carolina is paying out interest. Best of the lot is Playboy All-America forward James Worthy. Much of the Tar Heels' success will depend on the leadership of guard Jimmy Black, the sole starting senior. Freshman phenomenon Mike Jordan will probably win a starting job in preseason practice. This will be a very young Tar Heel team, but there is enough talent in camp to win it all.

Virginia will also have an extremely young squad. The only senior will be point guard Jeff Jones, the most underrated player in the conference. The main factor in the Cavaliers' fortunes will again be Playboy All-America center Ralph Sampson. Although the backcourt is loaded, the front-line reserves are suspect, giving prime freshman forward Jim Miller a chance to be a starter by midseason.

Wake Forest will benefit from having four senior starters and one of the strongest benches in the conference. The main problem in pre-season drills was finding a new point guard. Scott Davis is the best bet to win the position. Sylvester Charles should see heavy action in his first year.

Clemson's prospects will be bright, thanks to the return of four freshmen who clocked a lot of playing time last year. Incoming freshman guard Joe Ward is the most prized Clemson recruit in ages, and he'll have an immediate impact on the Tigers' fortunes.

Duke's schedule will be somewhat softer than last year's backbreaker, but the Blue Devils have depth and talent problems up front. Four promising newcomers (best of whom is Greg Wendt) will help there, but the early going may be rocky.

North Carolina State's main deficiencies a year ago were the lack of outside shooting and consistent rebounding. Those ills will be healed by five promising newcomers (best of whom is Walter Proctor) and the added maturity of 7'5? center Chuck Nevitt. Jim Valvano, in his second year in Raleigh, is one of the best (if least recognized) coaches in the country. Give him two years and he'll have the Wolfpack vying for the national championship. Remember, you heard it here first.

Maryland's top four players of a year ago are now departed, so the new line-up is anybody's guess. Most opponents will write the Terps off, but coach Lefty Driesell is a shrewd and resourceful strategist. Look for a few ambushes of unsuspecting foes. Freshman forward Adrian Branch will check in for a lot of floor time.

Georgia Tech will be mightily improved, but since the Yellow Jackets failed to win a single conference game a year ago, that doesn't take much. Although everyone returns, at least four recruits have the ability to win starting spots. Other talent infusions come from the return of Steve Neal and Brook Steppe, who missed last season with injury and academic woes.

Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia will stage a three-way dogfight for the Southeastern Conference championship. With minimal graduation losses and strong recruiting crops, all three squads will be much better than a year ago.

Kentucky's added strength will come largely from experience: Eight of last year's top 12 players were either freshmen or sophomores. Jim Master and Dicky Beal, tentative and intimidated as freshman guards, should be much more assured. The Wildcats are a superbly talented team. Dirk Minniefield is one of the most underrated players in the country. He and teammates Derrick Hord and Chuck Verderber would be superstars on most teams, but they are overshadowed in Lexington by the presence of Playboy All-America center Sam Bowie.

Alabama will also benefit from new maturity. The front line, featuring Eddie Phillips, will be awesome. A major infusion of firepower will come from one of the best rookie contingents in school history. Freshmen Bobby Lee Hurt, Ennis Whatley (a wizard with ball in hand) and Mark Farmer are all capable of winning stardom their first season.

The Georgia Bulldogs will again be dominated by Playboy All-America forward Dominique Wilkins. Reserve strength, a problem last winter, will be augmented by the arrival of prime rookies Gerald Crosby, Darryl Lenard and Jeff Putman.

Tennessee coach Don DeVoe's prime task is finding someone to replace graduated strong man Howard Wood. Sophomore Dan Federmann looks like the best prospect. Dale Ellis is sure to be one of the better offensive players in the South.

Graduation played havoc with a Louisiana State team that won 31 games in 1980--1981. Veterans Leonard Mitchell and Howard Carter will give this year's Tigers some stability, but almost all the other faces will be new. The absence of a dominating center will hurt Tiger prospects against one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Florida suffered last winter from a crippling shortage of height and experience. The return of nearly everyone (four of last year's starters were freshmen) will cure the latter affliction and an excellent recruiting season took care of the former. Best of the new young giants are Eugene McDowell and Randall Leath. Rookie guard Rob Harden will also see a lot of action.

New Vanderbilt coach C. M. Newton takes over a team that was robbed of its best talent on graduation day. The Commodores will be thin, young and short on shooting skills. It's hoped Newton's arrival will end the ill-tempered behavior and petty bickering among coaches and players that ruined last season. Freshman guard Phn Cox seems both capable and affable.

The Ole Miss team will again be much smaller (but also much quicker) than most of its opponents. The entire front line still needs rebuilding. Transfer forward Kevin Strahm will help there. Another transfer, Brad Pierce, could start in the backcourt.

New Mississippi State coach Bob Boyd won a skirmish for guard Jeff Norwood in the recruiting wars. That's fortunate, because heavy reinforcements are needed for a team that finished in the league cellar last season. Jeff Malone and Terry Lewis will carry most of the load as Boyd begins the long process of building a winner.

Junior college transfer Odell Mosteller will put polish into Auburn's backcourt play, but the War Eagles' inside game suffers from a dearth of talent of any kind.

As usual, Louisville is loaded. Last year the Cardinals won 19 of their last 20 games and all five starters (and nine of the top ten players) are back. They will be reinforced--as if that were necessary--by one of the best recruiting crops in the nation. Freshmen Manuel Forrest and Milt Wagner are both good enough to crack the starting line-up by mid-season. With a little luck--and it won't take much--the Cards could win the national title again.

Two youngsters, Perry and Al Young (no kin), will ease most of last year's weaknesses at Virginia Tech. They will take some of the heat off Dale Solomon, one of the nation's best forwards. When he gets the ball near the basket, he's virtually unstoppable. It's wisdom to keep him from getting the ball.

Cincinnati coach Ed Badger did a nearly miraculous job last year with a squad that was short on everything. Then he went out and signed three quality post players and three good guards. With that stockpile, Badger should make the Bearcats the dark horse of the Metro Conference. (How's that for getting four animals into one sentence?)

Last season was a roller-coaster ride for Memphis State, but this trip the Tigers expect more ups than downs. Three superstud freshmen have been signed to go with three of last year's top five. Center Keith Lee will be a starter from the first day of practice.

Florida State lost four of its best to graduation. Ten freshmen, transfers and redshirts will make this a mostly new squad. Transfer Tony William can fill the point-guard job, last season's most obvious void.

Tulane could be the most improved team in the Metro Conference, since new coach Ned Fowler had the best recruiting year in school history. Nine signees join last season's top three scorers. If this mostly new team solidifies early, the Green Wave could be the surprise of the conference.

St. Louis coach Ron Ekker must try to fill the huge void left by the departure of superguard David Burns, the foundation of last year's team. Two junior college All-Americans, Kevin Strozier and Isiah Singletary, will certainly help.

This is the year Alabama-Birmingham fans have been waiting for. Coach Gene Bartow, starting from scratch four years ago, has built a basketball program that seems destined to produce a top 20 team every year. The Blazers may be the greatest bunch of overachievers in the game. The only uncertainty is finding a quality point guard among the arsenal of bench talent. Look for the Blazers to get off to a blazing start in December.

In his first year at South Florida, coach Lee Rose took the Bulls to a post-season game for their first time ever. With his top three scorers back, prospects look even brighter now, though sneaking up on unsuspecting opponents is a thing of the past. Guard Tony Grier will again be the hub of the team. Look for freshman Charlie Bradley to make big waves his first season.

This will be a rebuilding year at South Alabama, because only one starter is still around. Fortunately, a fine crop of recruits (best of whom is center Reggie Hannah) is available to help with reconstruction.

As many as four of this year's starters at Virginia Commonwealth will be rookies. High-scoring veteran Kenny Stancell will have to provide the leadership.

Injuries and classroom problems made last season a dismal disappointment at UNC Charlotte. Much of this year's fortunes are pegged to the performance of phenomenal sophomore Melvin Johnson.

New Jacksonville coach Bob Wenzel will try to better last year's poor performance by changing both offensive and defensive styles to suit the abilities of his charges. Look for a fast-breaking offense and multiple defenses.

Western Kentucky is a shoo-in to repeat as Ohio Valley Conference champion. Four starters and eight of the top nine scorers return from last winter's surprisingly strong team. They will be joined by a prime group of recruits. Two of the youngsters, transfer Tony Ray and freshman Ken Gambrel, will threaten some veterans.

Middle Tennessee will again emphasize unselfishness, team play and extensive use of a deep bench. The only star, Jerry Beck, should be better than ever. The need for a big man could be filled by Mike Frost, who matured suddenly last winter.

Transfers Ricky Hood and Mike Brady should remedy Murray State's major weaknesses--lack of height and fumble-fingered rebounding. Lamont Sleets will again be the Racers' chief asset.

Transfer guard Guy Minnifield will give Morehead State the floor leadership that was missing last time around. Another transfer, Harold Moore, will solve the Eagles' board problems.

Last season was a striking disappointment for Eastern Kentucky. The new group of cagers will not be as talented as last year's edition, but team play and player attitude will be much better. The two Stepps, Ervin and Jimmy, will dominate the scoring as well as the dance floor.

Tennessee Tech coach Tom Deaton has made impressive progress in his rebuilding campaign and further progress will be evident this year. More-experienced veterans and four promising rookies will make the Golden Eagles more capable in every phase of the game.

Graduation almost obliterated the Austin Peay team. Transfer forwards Lenny Manning and Donald Vinson will be more than adequate replacements under the boards, but the talent fall-off will show up in the backcourt.

Astute and energetic recruiting by workaholic coach Murray Arnold put Chattanooga in the Southern Conference throne room last winter. The Moccasins will be there again this year. Graduation losses may be made up for by the arrival of transfer forward Joe Johnson.

If Chattanooga falters, Appalachian State grabs the conference title. New coach Kevin Cantwell inherits a team that is loaded with experience and ammunition.

If a top-notch center can be found, Western Carolina will be a contender. Two top-drawer freshmen, Cedric Cokely and George Dixon, will make immediate (and sizable) contributions.

Marshall will be a small but speedy quintet. LaVerne Evans should have a big scoring year, though he still wishes he had a teammate named Shirley. The Herd must greatly improve its defensive play to stay in the title race.

East Tennessee State will get a talent injection from two junior college transfers--David Wright and David Henderson. Guard Troy Lee Mikell could become the best player in the Southern Conference.

The Davidson squad can enjoy a winning season if it can overcome defensive shortcomings. Rich DiBenedetto will again be one of the nation's finest power forwards.

Furman had eight freshmen on the roster last season, and the Paladins will fare much better, now that they're sophomores. Best of the returnees is point producer Mel Daniel.

Guard Gerald Toney, erstwhile football quarterback, will again be The Citadel's most valuable player. The Dogs will be more mature and some of their obvious needs will be filled by rookies Shawn Brown and Regan Truesdale.

Graduation left the cupboard nearly bare at VMI. As many as four freshmen could be starters this season. Games at VMI are unlikely to be S.R.O.

East Carolina has bettered itself immensely. Last year's talented kiddie corps has done a lot of growing up, making this season's balance and depth the best in EC history. Added help comes from two junior college All-Americans, Al Mack and Charles Green. The best news, though, is the return (after a year's absence) of point guard Tony Byles, who will provide the leadership so sorely needed last season.

The South Carolina team will again be barely postadolescent but will be much bigger, deeper and more experienced than a year ago. Another good bunch of recruits will cause reshuffling in the starting line-up. The most welcome of the newcomers will be tower of power Mike Brittian.

Jim Jarrett takes over a Georgia State team that won only four games last season. Graduation losses were minimal and the schedule is much less arduous because the Panthers withdrew from the Sun Belt Conference after last winter's debacle. If you can't beat 'em, quit 'em.

The Near West

Big Eight Hears, Tigers' Roar; Houston, Rockets in S.W.C.

Missouri lacked both leadership and backcourt personnel last try. The return of Mark Dressler from a knee injury and the added maturity of Jon Sundvold and Steve Stipanovich will now provide the leadership. The guard situation will be ameliorated with the arrival of junior college transfers Prince Bridges and Michael Walker. Despite a tough schedule, the Tigers should be the first Big Eight team since 1934 to win three straight undisputed conference championships.

With most of the top performers back, the outlook at Oklahoma State remains the same--if the Cowboys can run and press effectively, they'll win a lot of games. With no big man available, coach Paul Hansen will go with a three-forward offense. One of the front-court standard-bearers will be freshman Joe Atkinson.

Kansas State will have a full supply of skilled upperclassmen. Rolando Black-man was the only major loss and three prime recruits will compete for his slot. Brazilian import Eduardo Galvao, an invigorated, invigorating ball handler, could win a starting job in the backcourt.

The big question at Kansas is what the Jayhawks will do without Darnell Valentine. Much hope is based on the return (from knee surgery) of Kelly Knight and an anticipated brilliant performance by Playboy All-America guard Tony Guy. Freshman guard Tad Boyle is the heir apparent to Valentine in the hearts of Jayhawk watchers.

Last spring, Nebraska coach Moe Iba pulled off a ploy the CIA would envy. He hired junior college coach Charlie Spoonhour as an assistant, then recruited Spoonhour's two superstars, guard Handy Johnson and center Victor Chacon. In combination with senior guard Jack Moore, one of the best little men in the country, the new Huskers should make for an improved campaign.

Oklahoma's multiple deficiencies of a year ago (the Sooners won only nine games) will be repaired by the return of redshirt Charles Jones and the arrival of three promising rookies. Jones will be the dominant player inside. Transfers Calvin Pierce and Darryl Allen will help the marksmanship. Four returning starters bring needed experience.

Iowa State can't continue to be so devastated with key injuries. Both center Ron Falenschek and forward John Kunnert are healthy at last. Another plus is the arrival of freshman Paul Beene, who should be the new point guard. Watch swing man Ron Harris--he's a future great.

New Colorado coach Tom Apke takes over a team that was a major disappointment last winter. He will have to instill a killer instinct in the Buffaloes--they lost six games last year in which they led with less than five minutes to go. A couple of Billys--surnamed Thompson and Houston--should both nail down starting guard jobs by midseason.

All the starters and most of the reserves return from the Houston team that won the Southwest Conference tournament last March. They will be joined by superrecruit Akeem Olajuwon, a seven-footer from Nigeria. He and Clyde Drexler, plus Larry Micheaux, will give the Cougars very scary strength under the boards. An ample and able backcourt will feature Playboy All-America guard Robert Williams, one of the most exciting players in the country. With all that height, muscle and quickness, opposing teams may think twice about even suiting up.

Arkansas' greatest strength will again be the inside scoring of center Scott Hastings. This will be a veteran Razorback team, led by five seniors. Unfortunately, with so many quality players already in camp, the recruiting harvest was lean.

Texas will be the conference dark horse. All of last year's best players return and are joined by the league's top crop of recruits. Coach Abe Lemons must devise a way to get more help under the boards for premier center LaSalle Thompson. The Longhorns will be most improved at guard, thanks to the arrival of freshmen Jack Worthington, Robert Hughes and James Tandy. Best of the newcomers, however, is forward James Booker.

Texas Tech was nearly invincible at home last season but won only three of 14 on the road. That record should be bettered this time, because several quality recruits will give the squad greater depth. Charles Johnson and Dwight Phillips will be the brightest of the new stars.

Playboy All-America guard Terry Teagle will again be the irresistible force at Baylor. The Bears' major weakness will once more be the lack of a powerful big man. The outside shooting will be noticeably improved by five promising recruits, all of whom are shooting for starting jobs. Returning guard Ronnie Blake, at 5'6?, will still be the smallest major-college player in the nation, a large distinction.

Texas A & M, expected to be one of the dream teams in the country last winter, turned out to be a nightmare. The reasons: a horrendous midseason shooting slump and an unstable point-guard situation. The latter problem has been solved by Milton Woodley, but last year's two best shooters have departed. Much help under the boards will come from former junior college center Lonniel Bluntson.

SMU will be better, but the Mustangs won only seven games a year ago, and they still won't threaten most opponents. All five recruits will see plenty of action and three could have starting jobs as Christmas rolls around.

Senior forward Ricky Pierce is the best thing for Rice since Uncle Ben. But the Owls still need greater strength inside, and any improvement there will have to come from returnees, because there are no big men among the recruits.

Texas Christian lost three starters, but newcomers with impressive credentials should fill the holes nicely--center Brian Christensen is the long-awaited big man, Doug Arnold will bring an added bit of explosiveness and Joe Stephen will fill the opening at point guard.

The Missouri Valley Conference is again becoming one of the top basketball leagues in the nation. Three M.V.C. teams (Wichita State, Tulsa and Bradley) have a shot at making the top 20 lists.

At Wichita State, a talented cadre of returnees is reinforced by a recruiting bonanza. Principal veterans are book-end forwards Cliff Levingston (a Playboy All-America) and Antoine Carr. The main contribution to a successful season, however, could be provided by the supremely gifted freshman contingent. The top two newcomers, both of whom were among the nation's most eagerly recruited high school seniors, are center Greg Dreiling (a 7'1?, 240-pound Paul Bunyan) and guard Aubrey Sherrod. Both are destined to take over starting jobs the first day of practice. If the rookies mature quickly, the Shockers could shock everyone.

If the Shockers brown out, Tulsa will be waiting to deliver the coup de grâce. The Golden Hurricane was the nation's top Cinderella team in 1980--1981, and only one player from that squad is missing. With so many seasoned returnees on hand (finest of whom is Paul Pressey), Tulsa could build an early-season won-lost slate that will be a struggle for other league teams to overcome.

Playboy All-America forward Mitchell Anderson will again be the central cog in the Bradley scoring machine. Graduation losses hurt, but transfer point guard Willie Scott could come to the rescue. Another welcome new face is forward Pierre Cooper. He'll likely be an immediate starter. Other quality recruits give the Braves enviable strength down the line.

New Creighton coach Willis Reed inherits a squad sorely depleted by graduation, so he will stress defense this year while trying to build a unit reminiscent of the old Knicks teams on which he played. Unfortunately, Walt Frazier has already gone to college.

Drake also has a new coach, Gary Garner, facing an uphill climb. Last year's top two scorers have departed, so the Bulldogs, traditionally strong on offense, will have to turn to defense while talent is rebuilt. Three transfers (particularly forward Devi Parks) will bring much-needed reinforcement.

With only six lettermen returning, Illinois State's five freshman recruits will have to carry the load. They should give the Redbirds more speed and firepower, but the defense will still be the mainstay.

Last season was a sore disappointment for Indiana State, but this year holds promise due to a fruitful recruiting season. If front-court newcomers Winfred King and Kenny Bannister learn to work with the veterans, they could make this a Birdlike year in Terre Haute.

Transfers Gillis Williams and Spencer Conrad will help make New Mexico State a significantly stronger squad than last season.

The graduation of Terry Adolph will make it impossible for West Texas State to match last year's record. The Buffs will have to depend on team quickness, and that will barely get them out of the cellar.

The entire Southern Illinois athletic program is in a shambles, with recently departed athletic director Gale Sayers and a drastically reduced athletic budget getting most of the blame. This Saluki basketball team will be a one-man (Rod Camp) outfit. The outlook in Carbondale is coal black.

The scoring and rebounding of Kenneth Lyons will once more be the virtue of the North Texas State team. All the top players return, so the Eagles will be improved if for no other reason than experience.

Cherokee Rhone will still be the franchise at Centenary. This chief star will be surrounded with a slightly better bunch of braves than last year, but you can count on most of the Centenarians to play like they're 100 years old.

The Far West

Cross-town Rivalry for the, Pacific Ten; BYU Still Angelic

Everyone returns from a UCLA team that won 20 games a year ago. The Bruins will again be a very disciplined crew with a surfeit of shooters. Last winter's only apparent weakness, the lack of a true center, will be erased by the arrival of seven-foot freshman Stuart Gray. Senior leadership, obviously missing in 1980--1981, will be provided by stellar forward Mike "Colonel" Sanders. The Bruins will contend for the national championship.

Southern California could be the most improved team on the Golden Coast. Last season's weakness, shortness, is cured by the return to health of center Clayton Olivier and the arrival of two towering freshmen, Ken Johnson and Wayne Car-lander. They join four starters and the entire bench from last year, giving the Trojans enviable manpower at every position. Superquick guard Dwight Anderson, a very exciting player, is destined for a banner year. Defense is adequate--it's said in Los Angeles that Trojans bend but never break.

Arizona State lost the top three players of last year, so the Sun Devils will suffer experientially, especially on the front line. Still, Lafayette Lever and Bryon Scott will provide one of the nation's better backcourts. Transfer Corey McMullen will be the starting center.

Few teams have been more crippled by graduation than Oregon State. This year's squad will score fewer points but will be quicker, more physical and loaded with potential. Transfer center Greg Wiltjer and freshman guard Dean Derrah are eager Beavers who will add size and an excellent shooting touch to the offense.

Twelve lettermen, including four starters, return for an extremely young California team, so the Bears should continue the steady improvement of the past three years. Best of the returnees is center Mark McNamara, who has emerged as one of the West Coast's dominant inside players. The Bears' major need is to make a free throw now and then.

The return of two players who were redshirted with injuries will give Oregon a lift. Jerome Williams will help solve the rebounding problem and Gary Gatewood will add uncanny long-range shooting. Five incoming freshmen will bring the Ducks unaccustomed depth. Two of the recruits, seven-foot center Blair Rasmussen and forward Rodnie Taylor, could be superstars before they head for the big pond called the N.B.A.

Washington State is the unsung team of the Pacific Ten. Only one starter was lost to graduation and a major talent boost arrives in the person of fabulously talented transfer Guy Williams, who does everything but lead the band. He could be an all-league player his first season. Two other rookies, Craig Ehlo and Mike Spaid, will also contribute during their rookie season.

The main difference at Stanford will be the volume and quality of talent on hand. The Cards' recruiting class was among the country's best--the first time that's happened in ages. Gem-quality rookies Johnny Rogers and Steve Brown should both win starting jobs.

Washington will also enjoy a strong influx of new talent. Newcomers Joe Cowan and Flosi Siguardsson (a seven-footer) will add strength and size to the squad.

Four of Arizona's five best players were lost to graduation, so the Wildcats will suffer from inexperience in the early going. There is plenty of height among the rookies, so the rebounding--dreadful last winter--should be a lot better.

Brigham Young coach Frank Arnold's main task will be finding a replacement for departed superguard Danny Ainge. That may not be as difficult as it seems--Ainge got most of the press and fan attention last year, but his teammates went out of their way to make him look good. Fred Roberts is the likely replacement. With the whole front line intact to dominate the boards and feed him the ball, Roberts should have a great season. If the new guards come through, look for the Cougars to play in the N.C.A.A. tournament again next March.

Wyoming will challenge Brigham Young for the Western Athletic Conference title. Forward Bill Garnett, who could be the best player in the league this year, and outside marksman Mike Jackson will carry most of the load. Junior college transfer Tony Martin will see a lot of action his inaugural year.

Graduation ceremonies took away four of last year's Utah regulars. Ten of this season's 13 men will be either freshmen or sophs. It all adds up to a rebuilding year in Salt Lake City.

Top-notch transfer Keith Smith will join four returning starters to give San Diego State a team to be dealt with. Michael Cage, a budding All-American, became a fearsome basket-after-basket case at the end of the year.

Last season was a shakedown cruise for Hawaii. With five of the top eight returning, the Rainbows will have a head start this December. The backcourt could be the best in the W.A.C.

Texas--El Paso went flat last midseason, mostly because it lacked the pivotal point guard. Transfer Byron Walker should handle that chore adequately this year, but the outlook in El Paso isn't brilliant--last season's best Miners won't return.

New Mexico coach Gary Colson recruited four promising forwards to fill his greatest need. Best of the lot is junior college All-American Tim Fullmer. The biggest plus for the Lobos will be the return of guard Phil Smith, who had a fabulous freshman season.

It was a grim winter for Colorado State. The talent stock was so low that three walk-ons were starters for much of the season. Coach Tony McAndrews inked seven recruits this spring, so newcomers may walk into key roles.

Air Force was largely a two-man team last year and, unfortunately, those two (Tim Harris and Reggie Jones) have departed. It is unlikely that the recruits, however talented, can fill the blue yonder with glory.

Fresno State should repeat as the Pacific Coast Association champion, mostly because the defense (which led the nation last season) will again be superstingy. Transfer guard Omel Nieves will make a big contribution his first year. If the Bulldogs have a problem, it will be getting the ball off the boards.

The Irvine five went from seven wins the year before last to 17 last year. Prime mover in that move was fabulous forward Kevin Magee. There could be equivalent improvement this season--last year's one malady, at point guard, is mended by the eligibility of redshirt Leonard Johnson. The return of last year's top eight Ant-eaters should keep UCI near the top of the anthill.

Long Beach State will gain the services of no fewer than four redshirts, making the 49ers' talent lode much richer than in recent efforts.

San Jose State raced through its first 20-win season in 31 years last winter. That performance won't be repeated. Only one starter found his way back to San Jose and filling the vacancies will be difficult. Junior college transfer Jonathan Brown looks the best among the newcomers.

With only one of last year's top five missing, Santa Barbara has the firepower and front-line size to post a winning season. The fulcrum of the team will be center Richard Anderson. Junior Michael Russell should rectify last season's shooting-guard problem.

Utah State comes off its first nonwinning campaign in nine years, and with the departure of the top three scorers from that quintet, this team's prospects look even dimmer. Help will come from transfer Eric Petersen, an immediate starter.

Last season was all turbulence for Pacific. If the Tigers are to show any improvement, they have to improve their rebounding and defense.

Fullerton should be the most improved team in the conference, but that ought to be a breeze in view of last year's 4--23 performance. Transfer Leon Wood, who makes consistent deposits from 25 feet away, will perk up the Titans' dismal shooting showing. Last year's defeatist attitude will be dispelled because four of the five starters will probably be brand-new faces.

It will be a very good year in San Francisco. With four regulars returning--including superb guard Quintin Dailey--the Dons will once more excel in quickness and shooting skills. With the arrival of two prime recruits, forward John Martens and guard Eric Booker, squad depth will increase a few fathoms.

Any serious challenge to the Dons will probably come from Portland. The Pilots will be a veteran team led by prolific scorer Jose Slaughter. The schedule's the toughest ever. Transfer Jason Cawthorn is the best of the recruits.

Pepperdine was a very young team last year, so the Waves may crest in 1981--1982. If they improve their defense, they could again challenge for the title.

Two outsized rookies, junior college transfer Dan Larson and frosh Nick Vanos, will give the Santa Clara front court a big boost. A winning season will depend on whether or not a dependable point guard turns up.

Loyola Marymount was decimated by graduation, but nine recruits have been inked, best of whom is guard Casper "Hard" Ware. This will be the first of a few rebuilding years.

Gonzaga also suffered heavy personnel losses. New coach Jay Hillock will build another team that's smart, patient when it has the ball and aggressive when it doesn't.

St. Mary's is depending on newcomers, since the Gaels enjoyed a productive recruiting campaign. The freshmen will add quickness and agility but not very many wins.

Idaho had its best season ever a year ago and ought to repeat as Big Sky Conference champion. The backcourt play will remain the Vandals' main strength.

Nevada-Reno will be the most improved team in the league. Depth and experience, noticeably lacking before, will be pluses.

Idaho State will also be stronger. Last year's main weaknesses, let-it-bounce-then-pick-it-up rebounding and the lack of a penetrating guard, should be cured by recruits.

Montana State's hopes rely on how quickly five top-notch freshmen blend with the veterans. The new kids will help the Bobcats avoid last year's breakdowns.

The return of towering center Craig Larsen is the key to Montana's fortunes. The Grizzlies will run with the ball more and be a better shooting team, but they've been known to hibernate when the cold months come.

New Northern Arizona coach Gene Visscher has brought in a super group of rookies to replace three dear departed starters. Everything will be new for the Lumberjacks.

Weber State has a bumper crop of newcomers to go with four quality veterans. Fans hope last year's midseason squad defections will not recur. Choicest of the new arrivals is center Tom Heywood.

The dearth of talent at Boise State should be cured by the past successful recruiting season. Center Jim Maldonado will present an intimidating presence in his first year.

For the first time since coach Jerry Tarkanian arrived in 1974, Nevada--Las Vegas failed to win 20 games last season. Main reasons were extreme youth and the inability to run and gun as well as in past years. Those problems are solved. Danny Tarkanian, the coach's boy, returns after missing last season. He's an excellent ball handler and floor leader and will give the Runnin' Rebels the spark they need to return to prominence.

Rookie twin guards, Dave and Will Anderson, will bring a much-needed infusion of talent to Seattle, and they also promise to dress alike, at least on court.

Our Top 20

1. Georgetown

2. North Carolina

3. UCLA

4. Louisville

5. Kentucky

6. Wichita State

7. Alabama-Birmingham

8. Iowa

9. USC

10. DePaul

11. Alabama

12. Virginia

13. Tulsa

14. Minnesota

15. Brigham Young

16. Missouri

17. Marquette

18. Houston

19. San Francisco

20. Purdue

Possible Breakthroughs

Indiana, Fresno State, Notre Dame, Evansville, Georgia, LSU, Iona, St. John's, Clemson, Tennessee, Villanova, Wake Forest, Arizona St., Arkansas, Bradley.

The Best of the Rest

(All of these are likely to be someone's All-Americans by season's end, though they barely missed our team)

Forwards: Antoine Carr (Wichita State), Kevin Magee (Irvine), Terry Cummings (DePaul), Fred Roberts (Brigham Young), Derek Smith (Louisville), Clark Kellogg (Ohio State), Cornelius Thompson (Connecticut), Ronnie Williams (Florida), Bill Garnett (Wyoming), Eddie Phillips (Alabama), Gary Springer (Iona), Dale Ellis (Tennessee), Sidney Green (Nevada--Las Vegas)

Centers: Scott Hastings (Arkansas), Jim Johnstone (Wake Forest), Mark McNamara (California), Randy Breuer (Minnesota), Russell Cross (Purdue), Sam Perkins (North Carolina)

Guards: Oliver Robinson (Alabama-Birmingham), Quintin Dailey (San Francisco), Darius Clemons (Loyola of Chicago), Paul Pressey (Tulsa), Rod Foster (UCLA), Howard Carter (Louisiana State), John Paxson (Notre Dame), Dirk Minniefield (Kentucky), Gary Carter (Tennessee), Vince Taylor (Duke), Jose Slaughter (Portland)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who'll make big contributions to their respective squads)

Pat Ewing, center ...........Georgetown

Eric Turner, guard ..........Michigan

Stuart Gray, center ..........UCLA

Walter Downing, center ..........DePaul

Greg Dreiling, center ..........Wichita State

Anthony Jones, forward ..........Georgetown

John Flowers, center ..........Indiana

Ennis Whatley, guard ..........Alabama

Bill Martin, forward ..........Georgetown

Manuel Forrest, forward ..........Louisville

Adrian Branch, forward ..........Maryland

Sam Vincent, guard ..........Michigan State

Larry Davis, forward ..........Southern Methodist

Greg Wiltjer, center ..........Oregon State

Ron Jackson, guard ..........Providence

Elton Webster, forward ..........Tulane

Bobby Lee Hurt, forward ..........Alabama

Mike Jordan, forward ..........North Carolina

Milt Wagner, guard ..........Louisville

Nigel Miguel, guard ..........UCLA

Aubrey Sherrod, guard ..........Wichita State

Guy Williams, forward ..........Washington State

Charles Johnson, forward ..........Texas Tech

The East

Big East Conference

1. Georgetown

2. Villanova

3. St. John's

4. Connecticut

5. Boston College

6. Syracuse

7. Seton Hall

8. Providence

Eastern Eight

1. West Virginia

2. Duquesne

3. Rhode Island

4. Pittsburgh

5. Rutgers

6. St. Bonaventure

7. George Washington

8. Massachusetts

East Coast Conference

1. American

2. St. Joseph's

3. Temple

4. Rider

5. Drexel

6. Lafayette

7. Hofstra

8. Lehigh

9. La Salle

10. Bucknell

11. West Chester State

12. Delaware

Ivy League

1. Pennsylvania

2. Harvard

3. Princeton

4. Columbia

5. Brown

6. Yale

7. Cornell

8. Dartmouth

Independents

1. Iona

2. Holy Cross

3. Fordham

4. Old Dominion

5. James Madison

6. Niagara

7. Penn State

8. William & Mary

9. Navy

10. Canisius

11. Manhattan

12. George Mason

13. Army

Far Eastern Mystics: Floyd, Ewing, Martin, Jones (Georgetown); Pinone, Granger (Villanova); Russell (St. John's); Thompson (Connecticut); Bagley (Boston College); Rautins (Syracuse); Callandrillo (Seton Hall); Fields (Providence); Jones (West Virginia); Atkins (Duquesne); Upshaw (Rhode Island); Wallace (Pittsburgh); Hinson (Rutgers); Jones (St. Bonaventure); Wilmington (George Washington); Green (Massachusetts); Nickens (American); Warrick (St. Joseph's); McCullough (Temple); Lee (Rider); Burkert (Drexel); Whitman (Lafayette); Blue (Lehigh); Piotrowski (La Salle); Okorodudu (Bucknell); Givens (West Chester State); Luck (Delaware); Reynolds (Pennsylvania); Fleming (Harvard); Robinson (Princeton); Burnett (Columbia); James (Brown); Graves (Yale); Lucas (Cornell); Anderson (Dartmouth); Springer, Burtt (Iona); Thurman (Holy Cross); Bona (Fordham); McAdoo, West (Old Dominion); Townes (James Madison); Siegel (Niagara); Lang (Penn State); Strayhorn (William & Mary); Brooks (Navy); Seymore (Canisius); Leonard (Manhattan); Bolden (George Mason); Spencer (Army).

"Rarely has a rebuilding job been done so well as at Iona--there could be a Gael force in the East."

The Midwest

Big Ten

1. Iowa

2. Minnesota

3. Purdue

4. Indiana

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan State

7. Michigan

8. Wisconsin

9. Illinois

10. Northwestern

Mid-American Conference

1. Ball State

2. Toledo

3. Northern Illinois

4. Eastern Michigan

5. Bowling Green

6. Western Michigan

7. Kent State

8. Miami University

9. Ohio University

10. Central Michigan

City Seven

1. Evansville

2. Loyola of Chicago

3. Oklahoma City

4. Xavier

5. Oral Roberts

6. Detroit

7. Butler

Independents

1. DePaul

2. Marquette

3. Notre Dame

4. Dayton

Mid-States Greats: Boyle, Payne (Iowa); Tucker, Breuer (Minnesota); Cross, Edmonson (Purdue); Wittman (Indiana); Kellogg (Ohio State); Smith, Vincent (Michigan State); Garner, Turner (Michigan); Bailey (Wisconsin); Harper (Illinois); Stack (Northwestern); McCallum (Ball State); Adamek (Toledo); Rayhorn (Northern Illinois); Zatkoff (Eastern Michigan); Greer (Bowling Green); Russell (Western Michigan); Zeigler (Kent State); Lewis (Miami University); Woodson (Ohio University); McLaughlin (Central Michigan); Leaf, Bullock (Evansville); Clemons, Sappleton (Loyola of Chicago); Jackson (Oklahoma City); Hicks (Xavier); J. Acres, M. Acres (Oral Roberts); Kopicki (Detroit); Cummings, Downing, Patterson (DePaul); Rivers (Marquette); Paxson (Notre Dame); Kanieski (Dayton).

The South

Atlantic Coast Conference

1. North Carolina

2. Virginia

3. Wake Forest

4. Clemson

5. Duke

6. North Carolina State

7. Maryland

8. Georgia Tech

Southeastern Conference

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Tennessee

5. Louisiana State

6. Florida

7. Vanderbilt

8. Mississippi

9. Mississippi State

10. Auburn

Metro Conference

1. Louisville

2. Virginia Tech

3. Cincinnati

4. Memphis State

5. Florida State

6. Tulane

7. St. Louis

Sun Belt Conference

1. Alabama-Birmingham

2. South Florida

3. South Alabama

4. Virginia Commonwealth

5. UNC Charlotte

6. Jacksonville

Ohio Valley Conference

1. Western Kentucky

2. Middle Tennessee

3. Murray State

4. Morehead State

5. Eastern Kentucky

6. Tennessee Tech

7. Austin Peay

Southern Conference

1. Chattanooga

2. Appalachian State

3. Western Carolina

4. Marshall

5. East Tennessee State

6. Davidson

7. Furman

8. The Citadel

9. Virginia Military

Independents

1. East Carolina

2. South Carolina

3. Georgia State

Rebel-Rousers: Worthy, Perkins (North Carolina); Sampson, Jones (Virginia); Johnstone, Rogers (Wake Forest); Dodds (Clemson); Taylor (Duke); Lowe, Bailey (North Carolina State); Pittman (Maryland); Thomas (Georgia Tech); Bowie, Minniefield, Verderber (Kentucky); Phillips, Whatley (Alabama); Wilkins, Fair (Georgia); Carter, Ellis (Tennessee); Mitchell, Carter (Louisiana State); Williams (Florida); Miller (Vanderbilt); Tuohy (Mississippi); Malone (Mississippi State); Lockhart (Auburn); Smith, R. McCray, S. McCray, Eaves (Louisville); Jones (Cincinnati); Lee (Memphis State); Robinson, Giles (Alabama-Birmingham); Grier (South Florida); White (South Alabama); Stancell (Virginia Commonwealth); Ward (UNC Charlotte); Hackett (Jacksonville); McCormick, Wilson (Western Kentucky); Beck (Middle Tennessee); Sleets (Murray State); Childress (Morehead State); E. Stepp (Eastern Kentucky); Abuls (Tennessee Tech); Vinson (Austin Peay); Morken (Chattanooga); Payton (Appalachian State); Dennis (Western Carolina); Evans (Marshall); Mikell (East Tennessee State); DiBenedetto (Davidson); Daniel (Furman); Toney (The Citadel); Ray (Virginia Military); Watkins (East Carolina); Foster (South Carolina); Booker (Georgia State).

The Near West

Big Eight

1. Missouri

2. Oklahoma State

3. Kansas State

4. Kansas

5. Nebraska

6. Oklahoma

7. Iowa State

8. Colorado

Southwest Conference

1. Houston

2. Arkansas

3. Texas

4. Texas Tech

5. Baylor

6. Texas A & M

7. Southern Methodist

8. Rice

9. Texas Christian

Missouri Valley Conference

1. Wichita State

2. Tulsa

3. Bradley

4. Creighton

5. Drake

6. Illinois State

7. Indiana State

8. New Mexico State

9. West Texas State

10. Southern Illinois

Independents

1. North Texas State

2. Centenary

Blessed in the Near West: Frazier, Sundvold (Missouri); Clark, Combs (Oklahoma State); Nealy (Kansas State); Guy (Kansas); Moore (Nebraska); Whitley (Oklahoma); Estes (Iowa State); Humphries (Colorado); Williams, Drexler (Houston); Hastings (Arkansas); Thompson (Texas); Taylor (Texas Tech); Teagle (Baylor); Roberts (Texas A & M); Piehler (Southern Methodist); Pierce (Rice); Browder (Texas Christian); Levingston, Carr (Wichita State); Pressey, Stewart (Tulsa); Anderson (Bradley); Stovall (Creighton); Earl (Drake); Lamb (Illinois State); Wright (Indiana State); Pena (New Mexico State); Robinson (West Texas State); Lyons (North Texas State); Rhone (Centenary).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

1. UCLA

2. Southern California

3. Arizona State

4. Oregon State

5. California

6. Oregon

7. Washington State

8. Stanford

9. Washington

10. Arizona

Western Athletic Conference

1. Brigham Young

2. Wyoming

3. Utah

4. San Diego State

5. Hawaii

6. Texas--El Paso

7. New Mexico

8. Colorado State

9. Air Force

Pacific Coast Association

1. Fresno State

2. Irvine

3. Long Beach State

4. San Jose State

5. Santa Barbara

6. Utah State

7. Pacific

8. Fullerton State

West Coast Conference

1. San Francisco

2. Portland

3. Pepperdine

4. Santa Clara

5. Loyola Marymount

6. Gonzaga

7. St. Mary's

Big Sky Conference

1. Idaho

2. Nevada-Reno

3. Idaho State

4. Montana State

5. Montana

6. Northern Arizona

7. Weber State

8. Boise State

Independents

1. Nevada--Las Vegas

2. Seattle

Best of the West: Sanders, Foster, Daye, Gray (UCLA); Williams, Anderson (Southern California); Scott (Arizona State); Conner, Sitton (Oregon State); McNamara (California); Greig (Oregon); Williams (Washington State); Revelli (Stanford); Caldwell (Washington); Smith (Arizona); Roberts, Sinek (Brigham Young); Garnett (Wyoming); Mannion (Utah); Cage (San Diego State); Webster (Hawaii); Kennedy (Texas--El Paso); Dolensky (New Mexico); Hughes (Colorado State); Simmons (Air Force); Higgins, Mason, Nieves (Fresno State); Magee, McDonald (Irvine); Gregory (Long Beach State); McNealy (San Jose State); Anderson (Santa Barbara); Cunningham (Utah State); Waldron (Pacific); Anderson (Fullerton State); Dailey, Bryant (San Francisco); Slaughter (Portland); Bond (Pepperdine); Norman (Santa Clara); Ware (Loyola Marymount); Bergeson (Gonzaga); Vann (St. Mary's); Kellerman (Idaho); Palm (Nevada-Reno); Tate (Idaho State); Hashley (Montana State); Pope (Montana); Hettinga (Northern Arizona); Harper (Weber State); Bailey (Boise State); Green, Anderson (Nevada--Las Vegas); Kennedy (Seattle).