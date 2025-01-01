Playboy's Annual Awards

This is a special time of the year for us. It's when we get to encourage and reward the writers, artists and photographers who've made the past year's Playboy such a joy to read. It's a time of hard decisions, too, since whatever appears in these pages has already been culled from the best contemporary work we can find. So these awards are, in effect, for "the best of the best." The award itself--a check for $1000 and a handsome medallion for the mantel--while substantial, is secondary to the honor, because it represents an endorsement of the artisan's good work by the editors of Playboy. We also hope it serves as an inspiration to the winners to continue production work of superior quality. Without their efforts, Playboy would be less informative, less influential and less attractive. We thank them all.

Writing

Illustration

Photography

Cartoons