Next of Skin

Fashion's favorite fabrics at the moment aren't even fabrics; yet today's moguls of menswear are treating polished leathers and suedes as though they had the versatility of textiles. As can be expected, this liberated attitude toward skins has led to results the Hell's Angels wouldn't touch with a ten-foot Harley---including leather and suede formalwear and swim trunks. Colors, for the moment, are understandably on the safe side, sands and browns being the most popular. Mixed with other subtle shades, they give off an air of cool sophistication; combined with items in bolder colors, their effect is surprisingly sporty. But we predict that as the variety of skin styles becomes absorbed into the fashion mainstream. more adventuresome colors will crop up. Just avoid too much of a good thing and keep your skin selection to two items per outfit. Even something as simple as a skinny suede tie on a soft flannel shirt with a favorite corduroy jacket can be effective. Remember, too, that animal skin can feel damned good against our skin. (Try a soft suede shirt with nothing on under neath and you may become your own best friend.) And is leather is a sensuous turn on for us, think of the effect it's having on the opposite sex.