Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ............... 5

The World of Playboy............... 11

Dear Playboy ............... 15

Playboy After Hours ............... 21

More heirs to Howard Hughes; a visit with John (Pink Flamingos, Polyester) Waters.

Movies............... 28

Costa-Gavras crafts a Chilean chiller; sparks from Keaton, Finney.

Music............... 34

The wit and wisdom of Peter Wolf and Warren Zevon; the return of Chubby Checker.

Books............... 40

Perfection from John Cheever; a family for the Eighties from Anne Tyler.

Coming Attractions ............... 41

Lily Tomlin's latest; Pirates wars.

Men............... Asa Baber 43

First look at our new column devoted exclusively to the complexities of being male. For openers, a pensive assessment of role models.

Playboy's Travel Guide............... Stephen Birnbaum 45

Lunch in Lyons and dinner in Paris, thanks to the high-speed Train à Grande Vitesse.

The Playboy Advisor............... 49

Dear Playmates............... 55

The Playboy Forum............... 57

Playboy Interview: Ed Koch--candid conversation............... 67

New York s audacious mayor often asks--and here answers--his favorite question: "How 'm I doin'?"

What do Women want?--fiction...............Dan Greenburg 100

When his wife is having an affair with his best friend, what's a fella to do? Lance thinks he knows.

Personal Best--pictorial essay............................. 104

Screenwriter Robert (Chinatown, Shampoo) Towne chose Mariel Hemingway to star in his directorial debut, an erotic new film about female jocks. He tells why he made the film, and how.

Personal Mariel............... 108

The young star of the Towne film reveals more than ever!

One for the Road--fiction............... Gardner Dozois 110

All he wanted to do was unwind with a drink, so he went out to a bar. It's a night he can't forget.

Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast, Part II--attire............... David Platt 114

What's up for summer? New colors and styles for casual cool.

Cover Story

In Robert Towne's new movie, Personal Best, Mariel Hemingway plays an athlete, so it wasn't hard for Contributing Photographer Arny Freytag to get her into sweat clothes for this month's cover shot. When West Coast Photo Editor Marilyn Grabowski sprayed her with water to simulate sweat, playful Mariel grabbed the sprinkler and sprayed back.

Sunshine Boy--personality................ Roger Kahn 118

To Tommy Lasorda, managing the L.A. Dodgers is more than crunching the Yankees; it's a year-round lifestyle.

Small Wonder--playboy's playmate of the month................ 120

Linda Rhys Vaughn is lithe, lovely and mischievous. This month, we've captured her on our gatefold, but nothing can restrain Miss April.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor................ 132

The War on Drugs: A Special Report--article................ Laurence Gonzales 134

Nationwide public concern over drug abuse is escalating. Down in Texas, they're calling it a war--and you know what happens to constitutional rights under martial law. An alarming dispatch from the front.

The Case Against the Bill of Rights................ 136

The spokesmen of the war on drugs succeed only in reducing rights.

The Drug-Abuse Industrial Comples................ 137

Fed by propaganda and Federal money, the agencies' power keeps growing.

Hold the Phone!--article................ Danny Goodman 138

You no longer have to use a telephone from the Bell system. What's more, you can choose an instrument that does more than transmit voices. Here's a selection of what's available and what's coming.

Man and Woman, Part IV, The Sex Chemicals.....................Jo Durden-Smith and Diane De Simone 143

Hormones, researchers have found, determine sexual behavior much earlier than you think.

Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial................ 147

Paris Match--pictorial................ 148

Henriette Allais, Miss March 1980, went to France--and seduced a nation.

The Optical Illusion--ribald classic................ Jean De La Fontaine 157

Playboy Music '82--survey................ 159

In which we rate the high points of the year, discuss promising new rages and reveal how readers voted in our annual Music Poll.

20 Questions: James Woods................ 170

One of our favorite offbeat actors contemplates Hollywood and his own fate.

Playboy Funnies--humor................ 174

Playboy Potpourri ................ 224

Playboy Puzzle................ 245

Famous for their popular TV and movie roles, these mechanical marvels have been around for half a century. Do you remember which ones came first?

Playboy on the Scene................ 249

Neat storage for audio and video cassettes; computerized watches offer entertaining timekeeping; under-it-all briefs and boxers; Grapevine; Sex News.