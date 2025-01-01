Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast, Part II

In march, Part I of our Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast focused on what's new in warm-weather suits and sport coats. This month, we've returned to the designer drawing board for Part II--a look at coming trends and colorful innovations in casualwear. While the color white has always had it made in the shade come the hot months, this year menswear designers have rediscovered the tennis set's favorite hue and are serving up a volley of eye-catching styles. The classic tennis sweater has also bounced back for a rematch, but its solid-white background has been replaced by shades that have a bit more sock to them. The look is especially effective when teamed with white shorts. Turning to fabrics, cotton, in styles ranging from sheet-weight slacks to duck-cloth out-jackets, has proved to be a material asset not only for its coolness but because there's a trend back to natural fibers over synthetics, especially in the summer months.

This same interest in naturalness extends below the belt as well, inspiring a greater array of shorts of all cuts and colors. Casual slacks, too, are springing up in splendid diversity; pull-ons with elastic or drawstring waists, looks with pleated or plain fronts and styles with straight or tapered legs that sometimes lead down to strapped or elasticized cuffs give you alternative pairs of pants to choose from when your jeans are in the wash.

Summing up, the end result of all these divergent influences on your summer wardrobe will be an uncluttered, sensible and casually athletic look that we bet you'll like. The ball's in your court, Bunky. Serve up a fashion ace.