Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ............ 5

The World of Playboy ............ 13

Dear Playboy ............ 17

Playboy after Hours ............ 25

A profile of baseball's unsung M.V.P.; Elizabeth (Ragtime) McGovern speaks.

Music ............ 32

Destri rides, Marsalis blows his horn.

Books ............ 34

The latest from Ludlum and Francis; some terrific advice on insurance.

Movies ............ 39

Some thoughts on Coppola's Heart; applause for three films that deal skillfully with unconventional sexual lifestyles.

Radio ............ 42

N.P.R. invades Sunday afternoons; a look at WFMT, America's first "superstation."

Television ............ 44

Chicago spawns a new series; specials on Golda Meir, the E.R.A., the media and Shakespeare.

Coming Attractions ............ 46

Busy days for Dudley Moore; speculation on Spock.

The Playboy Advisor ............ 49

Dear Playmates ............ 55

The Playboy Forum ............ 57

Playboy Interview: Billy Joel--candid conversation ............ 71

He's sold 26,000,000 albums in five years, but in many ways he's still a tough kid from Hicksville who hates music critics. He tells what he thinks of them, of the music business, of women and of life. An honest conversation with the man who wrote Honesty.

The Smartest Spy--article Robert Sam Anson ............ 98

He's a computer-minded country boy named Bobby Ray Inman, a four-star admiral, ex-head of the supersecret NSA and now deputy director of the CIA. His colleagues don't like him--which is why we probably should.

Quest for Dawn--pictorial essay Bruce Williamson ............ 103

Rae Dawn Chong, the silver screen's latest (and perhaps best) primitive sex symbol, heats up photographer Ernst Haas's camera lens.

Poppa Superdude--fiction John Clayton ............ 112

Sometimes, being too cool can put a freeze on your action, particularly when the lady in question has taken lessons in cool from you.

Shades of Summer--attire David Platt ............ 114

If summer is your dream, put some color in your scheme.

The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Hollywood--memoir Larry L. King ............ 118

In this excerpt from his forthcoming book, King tells why the Burt Reynolds movie will bear little resemblance to the author's Broadway hit.

Cover Story

Model Vickie Reigle, you'll agree, rates a whistle any day. So does Barbara Schantz, who, as a Springfield, Ohio, policewoman, rates a badge as well. You'll see more of Barbara on page 164; as for Vickie, arrestingly photographed for our cover by Executive Art Director Tom Staebler, we have plans for her, too. Stay tuned.

The Compleat Personal Computer--article Danny Goodman ............ 120

There probably will never be a last word on which of these useful and fast-proliferating machines is best for your home or small business, but, for the moment, this is as close to it as you'll get.

Forget the Alamo!--playboy's playmate of the month ............ 124

Texan Kym Malin may not show up in history books as often as the famous landmark does, but, in our book, she's built a lot better.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............ 136

Real Men don't Eat Quiche--humor Bruce Feirstein ............ 138

John Wayne's too Hemingway and Alan Alda's too earnest. Some guidelines for the modern male.

Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial ............ 141

Tour De Force--article James R. Petersen ............ 142

Looking for the ideal motorcycle for long-distance cruising? Save this article.

20 Questions: SCTV ............ 144

If you think these wild ones are crazy on the tube, check them out when they're not. (Not on the tube, that is; they're always crazy.)

Interstellar Pigeon--fiction Donald E. Westlake ............ 146

Any time you journey through outer space, you're taking a gamble; but on the planet Casino, the odds definitely favor the house.

A Day at the Derby--drink Emanuel Greenberg ............ 149

The best way to celebrate the running of the great race is with several mint juleps. Here's a nice variety.

The Year in Movies ............ 152

It was a big year for heat. Body Heat, of course--its writer-director, Lawrence Kasdan, and its star, William Hurt. We cover both--plus our picks and pans of the rest of 1981's movie fare.

Man and Woman, Part V: The Perils of Paul, The Pangs of Pauline Jo Durden-Smith and Diane De Simone ............ 159

If you're a man who thinks he can hold up under stress better than any woman, read this. It turns out you're wrong.

Beauty & The Badge--pictorial ............ 164

Barbara Schantz is the curviest cop in a macho-cop town; and if her handcuffs don't get you, her looks will.

One Good Eye--ribald classic Voltaire ............ 173

Playboy Funnies--humor ............ 176

Playboy's Roving Eye--pictorial ............ 181

Down Houston way, they've invented a new erotic pastime. It's called couch dancing. Sofa, so good.

Playboy Potpourri ............ 228

Playboy on the Scene ............ 257

Sointu (a new New York store); sporty cars; beach shoes; Grapevine; Sex News.