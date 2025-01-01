LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook

Onstage, Tina Turner's incredible body is in constant motion. You wonder how she has enough energy to finish a performance without falling on her wonderful face. She exudes a sexuality that has been attracting huge audiences for two decades. Offstage, she undergoes a personality metamorphosis; she sits quietly, radiating a soulful quality--a study in sensuality and sensitivity. Her laugh is warm, frequent, contagious. Her dark eyes sparkle with good humor; her long legs are still. She appears to be at peace with herself and the world. Altogether, she's one of the loveliest individuals I've ever sketched.