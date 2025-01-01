Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ............... 5

The World of Playboy ............... 11

Dear Playboy ............... 15

Viewpoint: Take this war and shove it Asa Baber ............... 21

Playboy after hours ............... 27

Checking In with mediator Kenneth Moffett; camps for the au courant.

Movies ............... 34

Jill on pills is a downer, but Sean is well newscast.

Books ............... 42

Famous people, fictional Catholics populate pages.

Music ............... 50

A conversation with Bill Wyman; good stuff from Talking Heads and Weather Report.

Coming Attractions ............... 59

Carter will impersonate Hayworth, Lange will play Farmer in forthcoming screen bios.

Playboy's Travel Guide Stephen Birnbaum ............... 61

Stalk the girl of your dreams on an adventure trip.

The Playboy Advisor ............... 63

Dear Playmates ............... 69

The Playboy Forum ............... 71

Playboy Interview: Sugar Ray Leonard--candid conversation ............... 81

The perfect pugilist throws a few jabs at his corporate image and discusses the coldest profession.

The Aykroyd Chronicle--personality Carol Caldwell ............... 106

The surviving Blues Brother talks about John Belushi, pops off about his love for uniforms and defends his cataclysmic cinematic car and aircraft crashes--nobody knows the rubble he's seen.

Flower--pictorial ............... 111

Music is a fertile field and fame's a floral arrangement for this blooming model/songstress.

To The Letter, Harry--fiction James Mc Clure ............... 116

S.D.P.D. stands for San Diego Police Department, not Stupid Detectives' Police Department--but you wouldn't know it by the way these two murder cases are going.

Playboy's Gifts For Dads & Grads--merchandise ............... 121

If it's time to pop for Pop or Pomp and Circumstance, here's paternal advice on the art of liberal giving.

Le Roy Neiman Sketchbook--pictorial ............... 125

Cover Story

It's a special month when we have a coverfold as well as a centerfold, but Shannon Tweed is a rare Playmate of the Year; she merits the extended welcome. Shannon, who is almost six feet tall, was inclined to recline for her cover shot, so Executive Art Director Tom Staebler suggested a two-pager to photographer David Goldner--that way, Shannon gets double coverage. For some uncoverage of Shannon, make your way to page 174.

Holy Terror--article Flo Conway and Jim Siegelman ............... 126

Fundamentalist sects are using a spider's web of cult psychology to draw more and more converts into their clutches.

Splash With Dash--attire David Platt ............... 128

Here's how to look like a perfect son of a beach.

The Japanese Connection--drink Emanuel Greenberg ............... 132

The kamikaze is an American invention. If you want real Nipponese, sip these.

Miraculous Lourdes--playboy's playmate of the month ............... 136

Our smoldering lady of the volcanic isles represents the Hawaiian ideal.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............... 148

The Celebrity Sex Register--article Shirley Sealy ............... 150

By careful concatenation of all the kissers and tellers in Hollywood's mummery bank, the author constructs a daisy chain of just who planted whom.

Return Of The Ragtop--article Gary Witzenburg ............... 153

It's ragtime again in the auto industry, and streaking topless down the street will keep you in tune with all your fair-weather friends.

The Masochists' Marathon--sports Lee Green ............... 160

So marathons are all downhill for you? Your muscles are licensed as deadly weapons but you can't compete because there's no task tough enough? Try the Western States Endurance Run.

Man And Woman, Part VI:

The Main Event Jo Durden-Smith and Diane De Simone ............... 163

The experience of the sex act depends largely on your orientation; otherwise, no one would have to ask, "How was it for you?" Here's what males and females don't know about each other.

20 Questions: Brandon Tartikoff ............... 168

The boy-wonder president of NBC Entertainment says ratings are like report cards--but there are some things he won't do for an A.

Lee And Me At The Open--fiction Kevin Cook ............... 170

Orval Greene puts a computer in a golf ball and makes his way toward greatness, until Lee Trevino intervenes.

Playmate Of The Year--pictorial ............... 174

Newfoundland's favorite daughter, Shannon Tweed, should spell the end of Newfie jokes--she's queen of our dynamic dozen for 1982.

Italian Wit--ribald classic ............... 189

Playboy Funnies--humor ............... 191

Playboy Potpourri ............... 226

Little Annie Fanny--satire. Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder ............... 279

Playboy On The Scene ............... 283

Buckets for the bubbly; shirts too bold to lose; Grapevine; Sex News.