LeRoy Neman Sketchbook

This American Student washes down the boat that belongs to her current host, an Arabian oil chieftain. She's been yacht-hopping during part of an adventurous summer in St,-Tropez. She likes the sun, the exercise, the generosity of the people she's met. The poodle noir was given to her earlier in the summer off the coast of Sardinia, the gift of a Japanese electronics magnate. The sheik provided the diamond-studded collar. She has worked her way around the Côted' Azur, acquired a great tan and experienced "real life." At season's end, she will return to college wiser in the ways of the world.