Lynda Weismeier, Miss July, 1982

Some people can make you happy by just being around them. Lynda Wiesmeier is one of those people. And don't think it's just that killer figure that puts the smile on your face, either. It's her whole attitude: friendly, relaxed and so cheerful you'd think every day was her birthday.

"My parents are very easygoing," she explains, "and I guess I just picked it up from them. I don't really worry about anything.

I think about things a lot, but I never worry."

So what's to worry about? As a model, this 19-year-old Californian manages to keep fairly busy just by word of mouth. While most mannequins are constantly on the phone to their agencies, Lynda often picks up one job while on another.

Still, there are days when the magic doesn't work; then Lynda fills in as a girl Friday in a medical office, where her responsibilities include "filing, filing and more filing. I love the people there, but the actual work is booooring!"

Lynda's third career, as an actress, is off to, well, an unusual start. Lynda was "the Blonde" in the Ralph Bakshi film American Pop. Hmmmm, you say, doesn't Bakshi make animated films?

"Sure," Lynda says, "but they shoot it just like an ordinary film--same voice, same actions. Then they rotoscope it; they take each little frame of film and color it in. It takes more than a year to do it. My part took about a week's work for about five minutes onscreen."

It was, in fact, a great five minutes. Unfortunately, a large portion of the moviegoing public, including Lynda, took a pass on seeing it.

"I heard that it was a terrible movie, that the animation was good but the story line was rather hard to follow. Plus, you had to be in your 30s to really understand it.

"I was up for the lead in Fire and Ice, the new Bakshi film, but after doing tests and seeing if the artists could draw me, Bakshi said I looked too much like a California girl. I was supposed to be like a cat woman. I guess I wasn't vicious enough, so I didn't get the part."

This particular California girl was born in Washington, D.C., and actually began her education in Bitburg, Germany, where her father was a doctor in the U. S. Air Force.

She learned to speak German there because "in kindergarten, if you didn't speak German, you didn't have any friends. When I came back to the U. S., everyone made fun of me because I spoke German and didn't speak English." After subsequent stops in New Jersey and Washington State, Lynda's family finally settled in the Los Angeles area.

"I like the weather in L.A.," she says, "and, strangely enough, I like the Hollywood part of it, the showbiz, even though I'm not really a part of it yet."

But easygoing Lynda isn't in a big hurry. "There are lots of things I'd like to do, but I think I have a little time before I have to make up my mind."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Lynda Wiesmeier

Bust: 36 Waist: 22 Hips: 36

Height: 5'6" Weight: 115 Sign: Gemini

Birth Date: 5-30-63 Birthplace: Washington, D. C.

Ambitions: To revisit all the places I've lived in the past.

Turn-Ons: Eating, compliments, traveling, art, down-to-earth people, country living.

Turn-offs: Waiting in line, people who are late, my dying plants, high-heeled shoes.

Favorite Moves: Raiders of the lost ask, Das Boot, authur, an Golden Pond, Doctor Lhivago.

Favorite Performers: Ofane fonda, ofohnny Carson, Katharine Hepburn, Henny fonda, Baslra Steissnd.

Favorite Sports: Skiing, jogging, aerobics, swimming.

Ideal Man: Confident, attractive, well-dressed, tall, funny, caring, gentle, honest.

Secret Fantasy: So never hear anyone say no to me