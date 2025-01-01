Address_Copyright_Credit

Contents For The Men's Entertainment Magazine

Playbill ................... 5

The World of Playboy ................... 11

Dear Playboy ................... 15

Playboy After Hours ................... 23

Checking In with the bodyguard to the stars; celebrity clones.

Books ................... 28

Tocqueville's journey retraced; the Vietnam-war novel.

Movies ................... 32

A batch of comedies, hot imports and salvage operations--and a better break for Griffin O'Neal than for his dad.

Music ................... 40

Noone bursts out of the Hermitage; Vivaldi computerized; John jumps up.

Coming Attractions ................... 42

Spielberg hints at another resurrection of that guy named Joe; hookermania strikes Hollywood; Streep tackles Polish.

Men ................... Asa Baber ................... 47

It's just possible that the sexual revolution may in large part be revolutionizing fatherhood.

Playboy's Travel Guide ................... Stephen Birnbaum ................... 48

Disney's Epcot Center promises a sort of permanent world's fair.

The Playboy Advisor ................... 51

Dear Playmates ................... 55

The Playboy Forum ................... 57

Playboy Interview: Akio Morita--candid conversation ................... 69

The Japanese gentleman and his Sony Corporation have stomped the international competition into microchips--only to find that if you build a better mousetrap, the world may try to block the path to your door. A highly charged meeting with one of the most powerful businessmen in the world.

Campaign of Cunning: The Inside Story of Alexander Haig's Rise to Power--article . . . . . Roger Morris ................... 88

Somehow, our steely-eyed Secretary of State managed to survive both the Vietnam fiasco and Watergate, but that's only part of the story of the man who could be king.

Prime Mime--pictorial essay ................... 93

She's the woman of 1000 faces, and you'll love Marilyn Michaels from the first impression.

At the Conglomeroid Cocktail Party--fiction ................... Robert Silverberg ................... 100

Old Sandalphon thinks he's hip, but a five-breasted, sail-finned debutante shows him he might as well be back in the 21st Century.

Night Lines--attire ................... David Platt ................... 103

Put away that banker's suit and go lightly in some high-temperature numbers that are sure to pay dividends.

The Double Life of Peter O'Toole--personality ................... O'Connell Driscoll ................... 106

The man who played The Stunt Man's maniacal director crosscuts from Ireland to Hollywood and dissolves into laughter at toil and trouble. Has he been cast to type as a madman?

Putting on a Happy Face--playboy's playmate of the month ................... 110

Cathy St. George, our October 1981 cover girl, makes her long-awaited appearance in the centerfold, It's enough to make you breathe fire.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ................... 122

Can Easy-Listening Music Cause Mass Suicide?--satire ................... John Eskow ................... 124

Awake! The siren strains of violent death lurk in molasses melodies!

Raiders of the Lost Dark--article ................... Don Sutherland ................... 126

And you thought cameras didn't work in the twilight zone. Picture these if you will.

The Age of the 30-Minute Orgasm--article ................... Richard Rhodes ................... 130

Sex researchers have made some startling findings, climaxing with the revelation that orgasms can last not seconds but hours. What's going to happen to the quickie?

Playboy's Pro Football Preview--sports ................... Anson Mount ................... 132

The sermon from the Mount this year declares it may take a miracle to keep the Cowboys out of the Super Bowl.

20 Questions: Mariette Hartley ................... 136

The lady's just one step from stardom, but she's not James Garner's wife; she'd prefer to play his mistress at Polaroid's expense.

A Cartoonist is Coming--humor ................... B. Kliban ................... 138

Here's more hilarious static from the most famous cat person of all.

Summer Sex '82 ................... 141

Bingo! It's all wrapped up and ready to go--a beach-blanket bash in which the players score straight across, up and down and even diagonally.

California Girls--essay ................... Herbert Gold ................... 148

A wave of bronze bombshells that'll make you covet all beach-front property.

The Gleam in Grandpa's Eye--ribald classic ................... 159

Playboy Funnies--humor ................... 162

Playboy Potpourri ................... 220

Playboy on the Scene ................... 231

Tiny TVs; a new Audi; Grapevine; Sex News.

Cover Story

The sunny lady in the shades is California girl Vicki McCarty; students of students will remember her as our Phi Beta Kappa Playmate of September 1979. Senior Art Director Len Willis, who designed the cover, and Executive Art Director Tom Staebler, who shot it, tell us that Vicki is drinking a laser beam through that suggestive straw. Appropriate enough, since she has burned plenty of retinas all by herself.