Great Escapes

Most people take their vacations during the summer--and sometimes at their desks. The soul has to recharge, and while a few weeks seems the absolute minimum to clear the head of what's getting in its way, sometimes smaller parcels of time away from the grind are just as necessary and restoring. Half days off and long weekends should be taken as seriously as medicine. Doing something you've never done before can move you into a new mental Zip Code--and that's always a good idea in summer.