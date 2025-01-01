Night Lines

For a night of midsummer madness, your best bet is to keep stylishly cool with simplicity and understatement. The black-and-white image of classic formalwear is a good starting point, but if the occasion calls for a more casual look, there is a multitude of variations on that basic theme. An open-neck wing-collar shirt and black-and-white wing-tip shoes, for example, contrast nicely with a plain black linen suit. Or try a luxurious linen sweater-jacket instead of a sports coat, or a white sheet-weight-cotton unconstructed double-breasted blazer over a white trim-fitting T-shirt. Remember, however, that there is an art to being understated. Even if the mood of the evening is quietly sophisticated, it doesn't mean you can get away with coming on too thoughtlessly casual. (The fuji-silk blouson jacket pictured on the opposite page is an excellent alternative look to single- and double-breasted jackets; it's nonchalant yet elegant.) The bottom line of all this is that while much of today's fashion excitement is about color, pattern, diversity and, in general, a more freewheeling spirit, there are times when sophistication and attitude also play an important role. Whether it's cocktails at Harry's Bar in Venice or champagne and a pianist fond of Gershwin at New York's River Café, you've got the invitation. Grab your duds and go.