Playboy's Pro Football Preview

August may be a drag for many (it's the only month without a holiday to relieve the torpor), but it's a time of growing excitement and zesty expectation for committed football fans. As we wallow in oppressive heat or fight toe-to-hoe battles against weedy lawns, early press reports from pre-season training camps and confident predictions by visionary sportswriters can lighten our days with the prospects of autumn Sunday afternoons. But that's not the case this year. The bickering, infighting and general unpleasantness of union-management strife threaten to spoil our fun. However and whenever the technical issues are settled, the acrimony will leave us with a sour after-taste. We ordinary people can only wonder how those incomprehensibly wealthy employers can be involved in such a vitriolic confrontation with employees who already draw six-figure salaries for less than six months' work.

The last time the union-management battle was fought in pro football, the big issues were the rights of players to determine their own off-the-field lifestyles (they wanted to grow mustaches) and to peddle their services to the highest bidder. The mustaches won, but so did the owners' insistence on the necessity of competitive balance among franchises. So free agentry went into the drawer and mustache wax came out.

This time, the brouhaha concerns how an increasing flood of big bucks from television will be divided. One livid owner encapsulated management's position for us: "If the employees of any other privately owned enterprise were to ask to see the company books so they could then strike for salaries that totaled 55 percent of the gross receipts--that's gross receipts--" he emphasized, "they'd be dragged off to the funny farm."

An additional problem with the players' demands, he pointed out, is that granting them would only lead to bitter bickering among playes about who gets how big a cut of the pie. A ten-year veteran of the offensive line would feel that long years of hard work and team loyalty entitled him to a bigger cut than a hotshot rookie running back. Player agents (who strive for respectability by calling themselves sports attorneys) would reap a bonanza in legal fees.

The players' position was best expressed to us by an All-Pro linebacker who exuded adrenaline as he spoke. "Hey, man, we are the game. Those folks don't come out to the stadium to see the pompon girls or the snazzy scoreboard that lights up. They come out to see the players play. We bring in the bucks and we want our share, that's all. I'd like to see the owners field a team of third-rate players. Wouldn't nobody show up. Wouldn't nobody flick on the TV tube. Wouldn't no money come in. So there's stars in Hollywood . . . and there's stars in sports. They get paid big because they bring in the money. Why shouldn't we?"

A forgotten--and essential--element in this dispute is the disenfranchised football fan. His disenchantment with both sides of the quarrel may dampen his accustomed Sunday-afternoon escape from the rigors of weekday reality. It's (continued on page 170) Pro Football Preview (continued from page 134) tough for an out-of-work carpenter or assembly-line worker to identity with a 23-year-old kid, fresh out of college, who goes on strike because he makes only $100,000 a year.

But football fans are eternal optimists. With the diehard aficionado's faith that there will indeed be a football season as the autumn colors tinge the landscape, let's take a look at all the N.F.L. teams' prospects for the coming season.

If recent history is a reliable guide, the Miami Dolphins are in an ideal position to go all the way. Last season's near-miss performance, culminating in that dramatic overtime loss to San Diego in the play-offs, was the work of a very young but abundantly talented squad. A year's added maturity will be a big plus, and we shouldn't see the kinds of retirements, accidents and defections that depleted the ranks last season. Coach Don Shula, a walking caldron of adrenaline, is a skilled motivator of young players.

Aside from Shula, the Dolphins' major asset is a superb offensive line that could easily mature into the league's best. Other blessings include two dependable quarterbacks, David Woodley and Don Strock. Fullback Andra Franklin was, unexpectedly, the golden nugget of the 1981 rookie crop. "This is the youngest team I've ever coached," Shula told us, "but they're all growing up fast. If the rookies can plug some holes for us and if our offensive unit can develop enough killer instinct to capitalize on scoring opportunities, we'll be in good shape."

We agree. So much so that we'll put a fin on the Dolphins to make it to the Super Bowl in Pasadena next January.

The New York Jets will have a hard time improving on their heart-stopping turnaround season of a year ago. After losing their first three games, they got thoroughly pissed at the nasty press and lost only twice more the rest of the season. A less reactionary reason for the resurrection was that many reserves were forced into action during the 1980 season, and their experience added much-needed depth a year ago. That advantage will still be in force this fall and will be abetted by a New York state of mind that has the team bouncing off the ceiling--unlike recent seasons, in which morale was a real problem. The Jets' main strengths will again be in the trenches. Their pass rush is devastating. Another major asset is quarterback Richard Todd, who grew up last season into a fiery emotional leader.

The Jets have no obvious debits, so the rookies won't have much chance to crash the starting line-up. Best bets among the newcomers who may get their uniforms dirty are linebacker Bob Crable from Notre Dame and Iowa State running back Dwayne Crutchfield.

Last season, the Buffalo Bills' offense became the best in the history of the franchise (we know that Hertz a bit, O. J.). Most of the credit went to runner Joe Cribbs, quarterback Joe Ferguson and receiver Frank Lewis. A less obvious but probably more important element in the wild Bills' attack is an offensive line with both quality and depth: For the past two years, the Bills have kept their quarterback out of the sack better than any other team in the league.

The most obvious weaknesses here are inept punt and kickoff returners, as well as the lack of backup muscle on defense. Draft day brought Lemar Parrish from Washington in a trade, but he may not be enough to reinforce an undermanned Buffalo secondary.

The good news in old New England is the arrival of head coach Ron Myer, a charismatic workaholic who will try to pick up the pieces of a disastrous 1981 season. The coaching turnover is total: Myer has brought with him six assistants from SMU, causing fans to dub the franchise Northern Methodist University.

Myer's rebuilding task may not be as daunting as last fall's 2-14 record indicates. The Pats lost many close games, including two in overtime. Even a modest increase in offensive production or--more to be desired--a stingier defense could make a big difference in this year's fortunes.

Last season's debacle was largely the result of bad luck, injuries to key players and the leakiest ground defense in the league. The quarterbacking was also erratic, due mostly to Steve Grogan's gimpy knees. If the Patriots get fewer bad breaks and if a splendidly productive draft provides immediate help for the defensive line, they may be as successful this season as they have always expected to be. Superpowered rookie defensive lineman Kenneth Sims can make the difference all by himself. Other draftees who can make big contributions are defensive tackle Lester Williams and linebacker Andre Tippett.

You shouldn't be surprised if the Patriots turn out to be this year's big-surprise team. Myer is the kind of coach who can fit together all the pieces in this puzzle in record time.

As for Baltimore, nearly everything will be new, except--unfortunately--owner Robert Irsay. All changes are welcomed by Colts fans, because last season's 2-14 record was the most dismal in the history of the franchise. The most significant addition is a new coaching staff headed by hard-driving Frank Kush, a boot-camp drill-sergeant type. He has announced that things are going to be done his way and that any player who doesn't toe the line will get a toe in the ass on his way out the door.

Kush and his staff face a major reconstruction job. The defensive unit was a liability last season despite the presence of seveal talented youngsters. The skill positions on the offensive platoon are well manned, but new quarterback Art Schlichter will have to take charge immediately.

Baltimore fans have been alienated by Irsay's intermittent threats to move the franchise, his abortive attempts to call plays from the side lines (the man has been called Richard Nixon with a football team) and the dismal 1981 record. Fortunately, the Colts have regiments of diehard followers who have been quite supportive over the dreary winter months. We have a feeling that their Coltish dedication will be rewarded before too long.

There is a warm feeling of fulfillment in Cincinnati. The Bengals had been stalking success for many years before finally pouncing into last year's Super Bowl. The problem for them this season will be to avoid the almost inevitable complacency. The prognosis for a bright future is well founded: The Bengals have all the necessary ingredients for continued success. Quarterback. Ken Anderson is a mature and intelligent leader. The offensive line, anchored by massive Anthony Munoz, is one of the league's best. The defensive line, featuring three number-one draft choices, is just beginning to peak. Pete Johnson is one of the tougher fullbacks in the game, and halfback Charlie Alexander, who has been waiting in the wings for his chance, looks like a superstar of the future.

Perhaps the best Bengals' advantages of all are the cagey coaching of Forrest Gregg and the emotional stability provided by founder-owner-chief executive Paul Brown, a father figure in the classic mold.

The Bengals' only obvious need is help in the secondary. The few quality defensive backs available in last April's draft were long gone by the time the Bengals got to pick, so pass defense may be the only stumbling block to a duplication of last year's superseason.

This will be a crucial transition year in Pittsburgh. just as the steel industry has been taking a beating, so has the Steel City's team. Last fall, the Steelers failed to post a winning record for the first time in a decade. Three of their losses were giveaways. The front-office types grumbled during the off-season about bad execution on offense. "The poor passing game," one of them told us. "was a team effort."

A mean misfortune this fall was the retirement of immortal defensive lineman Joe Greene, whose contributions were always greater than just his intimidating play. He was the heart and soul of the team, the central girder on which the Steelers' dynasty was built. He, more than anyone else, taught the Steelrs how to win. No comparable leader seems likely to emerge any time soon.

This year's success (or lack thereof) will depend largely on whether actor-singer-quarterback Terry Bradshaw can stay healthy.

There is a popula belief that the Steelers have grown long of tooth in recent seasons, but a football player, like an experienced callgirl, is never too old if he's good enough. Also, the past three drafts have produced several top-grade youngsters, giving this year's squad a more youthful look. The prime Steelers newcomers will be runner Walter Abercrombie and linebacker Mike Merri-weather.

Last season was a black one for Browns fans--after 9-7 and 11-5 years. Cleveland won only five games. Coach Sam Rutigliano says his team suffered from self-inflicted wounds in six games, blowing opportunities to pull out victories in the fourth quarter.

Masochism notwithstanding, Rutigliano says, with absolute confidence, "We will be a play-off team this year." For that to happen, three things must occur: (1) The Browns must regain their proclivity for the last-minute stroke of good fortune that blessed them in previous seasons. (2) Some squad members must acquire enough self-discipline to forgo boozing the night before games and snoozing during team meetings. (3) Former Heisman Trophy winner Charles White (a third-year player) must at least emerge as a dependable yardage producer. It will also help if the Browns can figure out how to put the ball into the end zone when they get inside the 20-yard line. Their off-season trade for Tom Cousineau and draft selections of Chip Banks and Keith Baldwin will thicken Cleveland's defense and thin Cleveland's wallet.

Houston's 1981 debacle was caused by an offense that had all the smooth organization and pin-point execution of the Keystone Cops. New coach Ed Biles had spent the entire pre-season installing his much-acclaimed pro-set offense, but the new attack sputtered and died, so Biles reverted--four games into the season--to former coach Bum Phillips' much maligned I formation. The results were a difficult year for running back Earl Campbell, rock-bottom squad morale and a measly seven wins. Only a stalwart Oilers defensive unit prevented a gusher of disaster. But the offense stabilized at season's end. Better yet, dissension and bickering between front-office personnel and the coaching staff diminished during the off-season.

The Oilers' hopes for a brighter future rest in the quick hands of Gifford Nielsen and in immediate reinforcements for the offensive line. The draft has brought West Virginia quarterback Oliver Luck and guard Mike Munchak from Penn State, both of whom could be starters by December.

If the Oilers' tactical, managerial and morale problems can be ironed out, a return to excellence can happen very soon (like this year), because the Oilers are basically a solid team that has only lately been wrinkled and erratic.

San Diego was the only team in the league to repeat as division champ a year ago, and the Chargers will charge to the top of the A.F.C. West again this fall. The Chargers' primary weakness is the secondary. That problem wasn't fixed by a lean draft crop but may be ameliorated by the arrival of free safety Tim Fox from New England.

But just wait till next year. The Chargers, with admirable farsightedness, have been stockpiling draft choices for 1983, when the richest draft in history will occur (redshirting was first permitted in college ranks four years ago, so the next crop of college seniors will contain top talent from two recruiting years).

Owner Eugene Klein is the very model of a modern franchise proprietor. He believes in autonomous departments--the coaches coach, the scouts scout and the front-office types run the day-to-day operations. He treats--and pays--his employees well. The result is a smooth-running, efficient operation. After next year's bonanza draft, look for the Chargers to electrify professional football for years to come.

The future looks sky-high in Denver. Second-year coach Dan Reeves has done a masterful job of grafting the Dallas offensive system onto the Broncos' body of talent. One result is that the passing attack, featuring patriarchal quarterback Craig Morton and receiver Steve Watson, set a slew of records last fall.

The Broncos' running game, unfortunately, doesn't match the passing attack. The Broncos need a horse in the backfield. The draft did bring in Gerald Willhite, who could be one of the league's leading ground gainers in his rookie year. Reeves certainly hopes so. With the stability that comes in the second year of a successful new coaching regime, don't be surprised if the Broncos are the N.F.L.'s Cinderella team by season's end.

If football fans can suffer from stress syndrome, Oakland Raiders followers must collectively have the shakes. The often childish feud between owner Al Davis and the rest of the N.F.L. moguls becomes nastier every day. No one knows at presstime when the franchise will pick up and head for Los Angeles, but last year's slide from Super Bowl title to fourth place made the Raiders less welcome in Oakland, anyway.

That skid was the result of too many bad injuries and too few good breaks. A heavy dose of complacency left over from the Super Bowl experience also contributed, as did Davis' pre-season preoccupation with courtroom proceedings. Davis is a pivotal figure in the Raiders' training-camp preparations and strategy planning, and his absence was felt.

Last year's most crippling injury was to quarterback Jim Plunkett's thumb. But even if he's back in top form, the plummeting Plunkett will have to compete with Marc Wilson for the starting job.

The highest hopes for a better record lie in the accrued experience of several young players who spent lsat season learning to mesh with the veterns. Another source of optimism is that any time a team goes through a season injury prone--or injured and prone, as the Raiders did--the game experience for the backup players can pay big dividends the following year.

Everything's finally up-to-date in Kansas City. The Chiefs are now past the first stages of a painfully long rebuilding project, and last fall, with a squad that included 11 rookies, they enjoyed their first winning season since 1973.

The performance of one of those newcomers, running back Joe Delaney, was a major force in the turnaround. A further plus for this year should be a stable (at last) quarterback situation. Either Steve Fuller or Bill Kenney will nail down the job. Rookie Anthony Hancock could become one of the country's top receivers. Coach Mary Levy, known as a conservative, run-oriented mentor, may switch images this season. The passes rain supreme in today's N.F.L.

Levy needs to fix the punting (it was horrendous in 1981) and beef up his pass rush. Last year, the Chiefs couldn't sack groceries.

Believe it or not, there's optimism in Seattle. The Seahawks, despite their usual slow start in the fall, finished strong last season. The midseason arrival of Theoris Brown from the Cardinals added some punch to what had been the worst running game in the league. Another happy development was the emergence of quarterback David Kreig as the long-hoped-for quality backup to Jim Zorn.

An additional bright spot was a sensational year for rookie defensive back Ken Easley. He would have been All-Pro his first year if he'd played for a winning team. Easley will become an all-time great.

The Seahawks need reinforcement at tight end and at linebacker, and draftees Pete Melzelaars and Bruce Scholtz are among the troops who may provide it.

If the Seahawks have a decent season, they'll bring incalculable joy to one of the largest and most widespread followings in the history of organized sports. The Seattle drawing area (called the "fan-loyalty base" in N.F.L. parlance) stretches for the Arctic Circle to Northern California to eastern Montana. Alaskan fans frequently charter planes to fly in to see the Seahawks. That's like going from San Francisco to Chicago to see a football game.

"America's team" is, once again, the likeliest to succeed. So what else is new? The Dallas Cowboys' winning ways have become unpleasantly repetitious to everyone except the Dallas fans.

Stability is the main ingredient of the Dallas success formula. Since the franchise was founded, Clint Murchison has been the owner. Tex Schramm the general manager. Tom Landry the head coach and Gil Brandt the chief scout. Don't look for any defections for another several years.

The result is a team that each season looks like a duplicate of the previous one. "Sometimes it gets to be a drag," a Cowboys fan recently told us. "The only dependable excitement comes during the draft, when the Cowboys always seem to pick some superstud from Backwater A&M who is destined to be an All-Pro."

This year's draft produced the usual previously obscure nuggets. Defensive back Rod Hill and linebackers Jeff Rohrer and Jim Eliopulos will provide destiny in the positions in which it's needed the most.

The Giants' emotional momentum should make this another big year in the Big Apple. The turnaround a year ago was produced by two improvements--in attitude and in defense. At the beginning of the season, the squad smelled success and a rock-hard determination set in. In past years, it had sometimes seemed that anything that could go wrong for the Giants inevitably would, and the players became believers in Murphy's law. Last year, they fought and scratched no matter what happened; to almost everyone's surprise, they wound up in the play-offs.

Astonishingly, the Giants' offense was the least productive in the entire league, but the defensive unit was superb. The N.F.L.'s second worst in 1980, it was third best last year. Much credit for that improvement goes to phenomenal rookie Lawrence Taylor, whose presence made the linebacking crew one of the most fearsome in creation.

Obviously, the Giants need to upgrade their offense. The quarterbacking, with Phil Simms and Scott Brunner, will be excellent, but as an assistant coach told us, "We need a running back with enough speed to run through a car wash without getting wet." Rookie runners Butch Woolfolk and Joe Morris may get a bit wet, but they will provide speed where the Giants need it most.

All the elements that took Philadelphia soaring to the Super Bowl two years ago are still present, so the Eagles will be strong contenders. Last season's fall-off was caused, in part, by the psychological letdown that besets most teams after a Super Bowl appearance, even an embar-rassment like Philly's. Another problem is that coach Dick Vermeil has concentrated his efforts on building one of the country's better defenses, leaving the offensive crew with a dearth of fresh manpower. Last fall, for example, the Eagles' best halfback, fullback and wide receiver were all the same player--Wilbert Montgomery.

Last April's draft choices were made in hopes of upgrading the aerial attack. Wide receiver Mike Quick should be an immediate starter. If he burns enough cornerbacks, we're sure to see headlines about "The Quick and the Dead."

The offense will also be helped by the arrival of venerable Sid Gillman as quarterback coach. Gillman, whose professional career has seen more reincarnations than an alleyful of cats, will do more than anybody else to put new zing into the Eagles' attack.

In Washington, the urban-renewal project is moving apace. Second-year coach Joe Gibbs, a quiet, restrained type, is rapidly making the Redskins his own by bringing in younger players, mostly through the draft. The 'Skins have--at long last--gotten some decent choices in the past three drafts, giving the squad an unaccustomed youthful look. For the Redskins, that means only that most of the beards aren't gray.

This year's most promising rookies are defensive back Vernon Dean and receiver Carl Powell. A major asset besides those new speed men will be the offensive line. Restructured a year ago, it can only get better. Another reason for optimism is that last season's general hospitalization--in which 30 players wound up on the injured-reserve list--is unlikely to be repeated. As a result of those injuries, though, 64 players were used during the season--making the experience factor another plus for this year. Too bad only 11 can play at a time.

Washington's biggest opponent could be the schedule maker. In addition to their usual division slate (which has become a murderer's row), the Redskins will play both of last January's Super Bowl contestants.

St. Louis had its fourth lucrative draft in a row this past spring, giving the Cardinals one of the richest stockpiles of young talent in the league. Their youthful inconsistency was quite apparent during the 1981 roller coaster. They played beautifully against some of the league's best teams but looked like pussycats against some of the dogs.

The Cardinals' main problem is a defense that was the most offensive in the N.F.C. a year ago. An almost invisible pass rush made the leaky secondary look worse than it really was. Opponents will score less often this autumn, however, because last year's prize rookie linebackers, E. J. Junior and Dave Ahrens, came on strong at season's end. The new year's prize defensive rookies, David Galloway and Rusty Guilbeaux, will add much needed muscle to the defensive line.

The N.F.C. Central should be as balanced as it was a year ago, when the best team (Tampa) won nine games and the worst (Chicago) won six.

The Buccaneers will retain the division championship because their manpower has improved significantly each of the past three years. Tampa is a team of change: Only five players from the inaugural 1976 season remained on last year's 45-man roster.

The Bucs have a big-play offense that specializes in throwing the bomb. The defense has a mirror-image excellence; last year it gave up fewer touchdown passes than any other team in the league. The running attack is sporadic at best, probably because of the green offensive line. Another year's maturity could fix that discoloration.

The Bucs' great strength is the coaching (and creative ass kicking) of John McKay, a crusty individualist who doesn't take any crap from anyone--especially bay-area sportswriters. He is the envy of other, less secure head coaches. McKay went into the recent draft looking for extra beef for the defensive line. Rookie Booker Reese could be the intimidating defensive end McKay needs to play opposite Lee Roy Selmon.

Don't be surprised if the momentum that developed in Green Bay last fall carries the Packers to heights they haven't reached in many years. The turnaround at midseason was dramatic. After a depressing 2-6 beginning, the Packers narrowly missed the play-offs by winning six of their last eight games. The resurrection was triggered by the arrival of wide receiver John Jefferson (via a trade from the Chargers) after the third game. Jefferson's infectious enthusiasm ignited the whole squad and then spread to the sullen stands. Organized cheerleading, pompons and pep bands materialized, and Sunday afternoons in Lambeau Field began to look like college bowl games.

The Packers offer an opportunistic defense that led the league in forcing turnovers last season. Another reason for optimism is the presence of James Lofton (Jefferson and Lofton probably make the best duo to wide receivers in the country) and fullback Gerry Ellis (who was signed as an obscure free agent in 1980 and turned into a major find). If enough variables fall into place--and they may--Green Bay will be one of the surprise teams of the country this season. Maybe the Pack, at last, is back.

The answer for Chicago is that the Bears have an abundantly talented quarterback for the first time in many years. The question is how quickly Jim McMahon can be groomed to take over the job. Last fall, the Bears suffered from a lack of on-field leadership and off-field discipline. McMahon and new coach Mike Ditka will remedy those problems. The passing attack, grounded last year, will be greatly aided by the return from Canada of receiver James Scott. Rookie Tim Wrightman will be the best Bears tight end since Ditka himself had the job 20 years ago.

The Minnesota Vikings' late-season collapse in 1981 (they lost their last five games) was one of the off-season's most discussed mysteries. A less-than-awesome defense has borne much of the blame. Quarterback Tommy Kramer's snapcrackle-pop knees have also been cited, but a more likely cause was the emotional inconsistencies that beset a youthful squad with the talent but not the maturity of the great Vikings teams of the past.

An agonizing December nose dive would cause turmoil in most franchises, but stability has always been the hallmark of the Minnesota organization. With another year's experience under their belts, the Vikings could make amends for last year's blown opportunities.

Minnesota needs new talent for the ground attack, because the Vikings have been a one-runner (Ted Brown) team in the recent past. The draft brought Darrin Nelson from Stanford; he could be one of the league's most productive runners in his first year.

Detroit was frustration city last fall. The Lions lost five games in the last minute of play. If two of those games had gone the other way, he Lions would have won the division. Detroit fans are still in a state of shock, and the players feel snake-bitten. The law of averages is, presumably, still in effect, so the breaks should even out. This could be a joyful December in Detroit.

The Lions' passing game will again gain high marks with two top-grade quarterbacks, Gary Danielson and Eric Hipple. The pass defense, vulnerable to the long ball, will get some sticky fingers from rookie defensive backs Bob Watkins and Bruce McNorton.

Maybe the management can arrange for the Lions to play their most crucial games on national TV this season. Last fall, they won all four such games with impressive performances. Like movie stars and tourists, they perform best in front of a camera.

We have a feeling that this will be Atlanta's year--that the great expectations of the past two autumns will at last be realized. Everything depends on how thoroughly the defensive platoon (which played miserably last season) can be refurbished. Since coach Leeman Bennett took over in 1977, all rebuilding efforts have been concentrated on offense, and that attitude has taken a serious toll on the defenders. Draftee Doug Rogers is going to bring immediate and invaluable help to the Falcons defensive line.

The Falcons' offensive staff is one of the league's best. Steve Bartkowski is a mature and skilled quarterback, his receivers are excellent and his line is stable and experienced. Two rookie runners, Gerald Riggs and Reggie Brown, just may add a new dimension to the attack.

Anyone who reads the San Francisco sports pages must by now be convinced that coach Bill Walsh is a demigod and a genius. He has made some brilliant moves during the 49ers' two-year journey from the depths of ineptitude to the Super Bowl title, but some well-timed luck and last season's immunity from injury also helped the team.

It will be tough for the 49ers to repeat their 1981 performance, even if their luck holds, because they will be numero uno on all their opponents' hit lists this fall. Their advantages will be (1) the newfound confidence and stability of both squad and franchise; (2) added maturity for a still young but solid group of players; and (3) a crew of assistant coaches that Walsh insists is the best in the league.

Rookies Newton Williams and Vince Williams will provide the fuel needed for the sputtering 49ers' running attack. But the defensive side was the backbone of the San Francisco success last fall (despite all the ink about Joe Montana) and will be so again this season.

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be in the midst of a down cycle, coming off a losing season (only their second since 1965) with lean prospects for improvement this year.

Rookies will play a big role this autumn and the Rams have a bumper crop. Reinforcements are needed for the once awesome offensive line, which has suffered the depredations of injury and the retirement of center Rich Saul. Doug Smith should take over the center job, and running back Barry Redden may become a superstar in his first year. Bert Jones will bring stability to the quarterback merry-go-round.

For New Orleans, last April's draft was a real bonanza--because the Saints need help everywhere but at the hot-dog stand. Receiver Lindsay Scott will be especially helpful, as will center Brad Edelman.

Quarterback Dave Wilson, whose rookie performance last year ignited the Creole crowds, will probably win the starting job from Archie Manning this fall. If so, the Saints' attack will be much more diversified and their opponents will no longer be able to concentrate on stopping George Rogers, the most overtaxed back since Dolly Parton's.

The Saints are the only team in the league that has never posted a winning record, and prospects for ending that string this year aren't bright. Coach Bum Phillips will eventually field a winner, but it will take a few more good drafts to provide the necessary manpower for this club--which might more appropriately, be called the Martyrs.

Playboy's 1982 Pre-Season All-Pro Team

Offense

James Lofton, Green Bay......... Wide Receiver

Cris Collinsworth, Cincinnati......... Wide Receiver

Kellen Winslow, San Diego......... Tight End

Anthony Munoz, Cincinnati......... Tackle

Mike Kenn, Atlanta......... Tackle

John Hannah, New England......... Guard

Herbert Scott, Dallas......... Guard

Mike Webster, Pittsburgh......... Center

Ken Anderson, Cincinnati......... Quarterback

George Rogers, New Orleans......... Running Back

Tony Dorsett, Dallas......... Running Back

Rafael Septien, Dallas......... Place Kicker

Defense

Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay......... End

Art Still, Kansas City......... End

Randy White, Dallas......... Tackle

Louie Kelcher, San Diego......... Tackle

Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh......... Middle Linebacker

Matt Blair, Minnesota......... Outside Linebacker

Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants......... Outside Linebacker

Ronnie Lott, San Francisco......... Cornerback

Gary Green, Kansas City......... Cornerback

Darrol Ray, New York Jets......... Free Safety

Ken Easley, Seattle......... Strong Safety

Pat McInally, Cincinnati......... Punter

Mike Nelms, Washington......... Kick Retuner

This Season's Winners

A.F.C. Eastern Division......... Miami Dolphins

A.F.C. Central Division......... Cincinnati Bengals

A.F.C. Western Division......... San Diego Chargers

A.F.C. Champion .... Miami Dolphins

N.F.C. Eastern Division......... Dallas Cowboys

N.F.C. Central Division......... Tampa Bay Buccaneers

N.F.C. Western Division......... Atlanta Falcons

N.F.C. Champion .... Dallas Cowboys

All the Marbles .... Dallas Cowboys

"Coach Don Shula, a walking caldron of adrenaline, is a skilled motivator of young players."

Eastern Division

American Football Conference

Miami Dolphins........ 10-6

New York Jets........ 8-8

Buffalo Bills........ 8-8

New England Patriots........ 7-9

Baltimore Colts........ 5-11

Central Division

American Football Conference

Cincinnati Bengals........ 10-6

Pittsburgh Steelers........ 8-8

Cleveland Browns........ 8-8

Houston Oilers........ 5-11

Western Division

American Football Confercnce

San Diego Chargers........ 11-5

Denver Broncos........ 9-7

Oakland Raiders........ 8-8

Kansas City Chiefs........ 8-8

Seattle Seahawks........ 6-10

Eastern Division

National Football Conferences

Dallas Cowboys........ 12-4

New York Giants........ 10-6

Philadelphia Eagles........ 9-7

Washington Redskins........ 7-9

St. Louis Cardinals........ 4-12

Central Division

National Football Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers........ 9-7

Green Bay Packers........ 9-7

Chicago Bears........ 8-8

Minnesota Vikings........ 8-8

Detroit Lions........ 7-9

Western Division

National Football Conference

Atlanta Falcons........ 10-6

San Francisco 49ers........ 9-7

Los Angeles Rams........ 7-9

New Orleans Saints........ 4-12