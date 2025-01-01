Summer Sex '82

Summer is the season for loosening our grip. Things slip happily through our fingers. Part of us goes to a kind of summer camp, a perfect summer camp, and many of our critical faculties are simply left behind. No one seems to mind that reruns are running TV, that mediocre fiction becomes inexplicably riveting, that pastel drinks with umbrellas in them taste wonderful. The evolutionary process that made us achievers now urges us to buy a midweek ticket to the ball park. The tanned body becomes languid--a condition impossible to synthesize with drugs or with any other transforming medium. Summer dawns on us: Suddenly, life acquires a soft focus. We sometimes find ourselves not holding up our end of conversations. We lose our mental starch. The world is ripe and life is sweet again. Turn the page and see.