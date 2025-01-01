Address_Copyright_Credit

Contents For the Men's Entertainment Magazine

Playbill .............. 5

The World Of Playboy .............. 11

Dear Playboy .............. 15

Playboy After Hours .............. 23

Checking In with Father Guido Sarducci; a fundamentalist sex guide.

Books .............. 28

Memorable returns to the wonderful worlds of Pogo and of Pogo and of Red Smith; a new look at Keith Richards.

Music .............. 32

A tribute to Terri Gibbs; debut of a new feature, Trust Us.

Movies .............. 36

Summer brings a four-barreled salute to the supernatural.

Coming Attractions .............. 42

Gilda and Gene will team again; Simon repeats himself again.

The Playboy Advisor .............. 47

Dear Playmates .............. 51

The Playboy Forum .............. 53

Playboy Interview: Cheech and Chong--candid conversation .............. 63

Are they this decade's answer to Hope and Crosby or just a Colombian law firm? However characterized, they've smoked the competition and taken the comedy of inebriation to new heights. We got them to sit down just long enough to talk about playing San Quentin, playing Hollywood Squares, playing the movie game and, always and ultimately, playing it cool.

2010: Odyssey Two (Part One)--fiction .............. Arthur C. Clarke 90

What happened to astronaut David Bowman, swathed out there in the mysteries of Jupiter? A Soviet/American team wants to find out, but so does someone else. Here's a First Look at a continuing tale of man's learning the key to the music of the spheres.

Why Things Don't Work--essay .............. Jules Siegel 94

To err is human. To forgive is fine, but maybe it's better to recognize that human frailty underlies most errors. Behind the curtains of every technology, it seems, is a bumbling human wizard.

Still Fran-Tastic!--Pictorial .............. 97

Singer, actress, siren of the Sixties--she put the Scarum in Elvis' Harum and had one of the title roles in Sex and the Single Girl--Fran Jeffries looks better than ever today.

The Telethon--fiction .............. Stanley Elkin 102

Hurry, now, and salve your guilty conscience with greenbacks. Time's running out. The tears are flowing, and so is the bullshit.

Personal Best--accouterments .............. 104

From a classy corkscrew to a gleaming inkwell to a handsome cigarette case, here are heart-warming gifts to prove that all that glitters is not cold.

The Bomb . . . and Beyond--article .............. Otto Friedrich 106

When the ultimate game for the penultimate hour is ''Button, button, who's got the button?'' the next war really looks like the one to end all wars--and everything else. Here's what may happen when all the world goes fission.

The Best and the Brighton--playboy's playmate of the month 110

The lollipop league still asks, ''Who loves ya, baby?'' but Connie Brighton has a lot more going for her than a past living arrangement with Telly Savalas. She's also a professional star maker who's soon to become one herself.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor 122

The Book of Creation--humor .............. Tony Hendra and Sean Kelly 124

And on the eighth day, the Lord God made Hendra and Kelly the funniest guys in creation. And He said, ''Let there be light humor,'' and there was, and He leaned back and waited 5986 years for them to tell it like it was.

Playboy's Pigskin Preview--sports .............. Anson Mount 127

And then the Lord God said, ''Let there be college football, and let all the fans heed the sermon from the Mount.'' And there was, and they will, and here it is, for the 25th time.

Behind the Lines in the Network News

War--article .............. Robert Sam Anson 132

While the generals, the foot soldiers and the spies battle to win the dread badge of ratings, the world of news makers and news rakers keeps filling with casualties. Film at 11; story herein.

Back To Campus--attire .............. David Platt 135

School's in--and so are some classy fashions for forays into the groves of academe. Good hunting.

20 Questions: Tom Petty 142

Life's not all heartbreak for an L.A. rocker who gets chased by adoring fans and hounded by overdressed music critics. When you're a star, you don't have to live like a refugee.

Arcade Games Come Home!--article .............. Danny Goodman 144

Now you can defend the universe from the comfort of your La-Z-Boy and never have to worry about running out of fuel--these challenging home games ask no quarter.

Girls of the Big Eight--pictorial 146

No, we haven't run out of conferences; we've just been working up to this one, a glittery glance at all the gorgeous girls who gussy up the grainfields.

The Unanswerable Question--ribald classic 159

Playboy's Roving Eye--pictorial 162

Crossbow and Eros ride high in the new film The Road Warrior.

Playboy Funnies--humor 164

Playboy Potpourri 196

Playboy On The Scene 229

Picture-perfect products; scads of solar stuff; a casual/dressy clothing line; Grapevine; Sex News.

Cover Story

California's slim Kym Herrin has come a long way since she serenaded passers-by in Santa Barbara with her flute. She graced our gatefold in March 1981 and stretched her talents in July's Partner Stretching guide. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and photographed this issue's cover to celebrate The Girls of the Big Eight and chose a minimal football outfit for Kym; it was obvious that she didn't need any pads. The fans in the studio, apparently full of college spirit, kept shouting, ''Raw, raw!''