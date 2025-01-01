Playboy's Roving Eye

A press Release summarized the plot of The Road Warrior as follows: ''I remember . . . a time of chaos . . . ruined dreams . . . this wasted land. Men began to feed on men . . . . On the roads, it was a white-line nightmare. Only those mobile enough to scavenge, brutal enough to pillage would survive.'' It sounded like a high-grade weird movie. Word of mouth on the new Mad Max was: ''It has a serious lunatic quality. There's this gang of bikers. One rapes a girl. Then he kills her by firing a crossbow bolt into her crotch. Then the real violence starts.'' What no one warned us about was Virginia Hey. Hey, she's fine.

Virginia Hey plays the Woman Warrior, one of the defenders of an embattled oil refinery isolated in the middle of the wasteland. Hey is used to being in front of the camera. She was discovered at the age of 19 standing at a bus stop in Sydney. A woman talent scout approached and asked if she had considered modeling. Hey accepted the offer and subsequently became one of Australia's top fashion models. Since making her debut in The Road Warrior, she has completed two more movies: The Return of Captain Invincible, starring Alan Arkin, and Norman Loves Rose. We sent photographer Peter McLean to check in with the Say Hey kid in the flesh. The results are shown here.