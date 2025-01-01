Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ........................................ 5

The World of Playboy ........................................ 13

Dear Playboy ........................................ 15

Playboy After Hours ........................................ 25

Giving good headlines; Checking in with Tron's Master Control Program.

Books ........................................ 30

Fall reading to fall for; new looks at two kings; and a new Book Bag.

Movies ........................................ 34

The writhing Pythons; a ton of bricks in The Wall; and more.

Music ........................................ 40

Taking stock of Gary U.S. Bonds; post-Eagles Glenn Frey.

Book Essay ................................ 42

An intimate interview with the very visible Ralph Ellison.

Coming Attractions ................................. 44

Will Superman dump Lois for auld Lang syne? Can Benny Hill replace Brooke Shields?

The Playboy Advisor ................................ 47

Dear Playmates ................................ 53

The Playboy Forum ................................ 55

Playboy Interview: Robin Williams--candid conversation ................ 63

Bruised by Popeye, alienated from Mork & Mindy, he's hoping to bring the world a-pouring to Garp. In a discussion spanning hyperspace and hypoglycemia, twilight and erogenous zones, the never-exterminated Orkan man shows why he's a great white comedian.

Space--fiction ............................ James Michener 88

Two explorers, the Stars and Stripes on their shoulders, labor on the far side of the moon, under the furnace in the sky. They know its rays can bleach bones like no desert sun's. Will they live to fly another day?

The Girls of Japan--pictorial essay ................................ 94

Go East, young man--or at least orient yourself in that direction. That's where you'll find some of the most celestial bodies on earth.

Fear of Faggotry:

Growing up in the Seminary--memoir ............... Paul Hendrickson 102

The priestly vow of celibacy can turn a young man's confusion into pure agony. A courageous, personal account of emerging sexuality.

Sound Judgment--

The Second Time Around--article .................. Norman Eisenberg 106

Here's a sonic boon for anybody who's highly faithful to high fidelity.

Cover Story

This month's angel got her wings clipped with the fall of Charlie's Angels, but that's nothing to harp about for sexy tigress Tanya Roberts; the TV screen was too small to frame her symmetry. Now she burns bright in the forests of a film called The Beastmaster and throws down her spears for our portfolio unfolding on page 150. Contributing Photographer Richard Fegley caught the beastmistress in his sights for our cover. Tanya says she's more involved with her body than with her face, but both drew roars from us.

Model Citizen--playboy's playmate of the month ......................... 108

She's so shy, but Marianne Gravatte's the kind who's sure to catch--and hold--your eye.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ......................... 120

Murder in Marin County--article ........................... Richard Levine 122

Blood is thicker than water; that makes it harder to wash from the walls. A chilling story of addled adolescents and preoccupied adults--how they lived and how they died.

Playboy's Fall and Winter

Fashion Forecast--attire ........................................ David Platt 125

Punctuate that cold-weather period with a little contemporary dash--just enough to lead the ladies to the exclamation point.

20 Questions: John Le Boutillier ........................................ 132

After calling Charles Percy a wimp and Pat Moynihan a drunk, he figured it was time to stop beating around the bush. The most outspoken member of Congress tells us about the bugs in his office, the sex around the House and the lust (for power) in his heart.

First Songs--parody ........................................ Scott Fivelson 134

Songwriters have to start small, as anyone who's heard Burp Me Tender or I Wanna Hold Your Pacifier will tell you. Phonohistorian Fivelson cooks up a rasher of diaper ditties from the wee Wonder, the just-sprung Springsteen and even the cribbed Kristofferson.

Playing Doctor--humor ........................................ 137

Many of our memorable medicine men majored in comparative anatomy. Now you can check in on their most sensational checkups.

Daphne's Tune--fiction ............................... Francois Camoin 142

Eli and Marty, just a couple of buddies in a bar, find that when life gets you by the short hairs, it doesn't let go without twisting things a little.

Sex on Campus 1982--article ........................................ 144

Neocollegians may be neoconservative, but they check their conservatism at the bedroom door. Here's an exclusive--and surprising--look at all the students still taking positions.

Tanya--personality ............................. Bruce Williamson 150

Tawny Tanya Roberts took TV by storm as Charlie's most heavenly Angel, but then the show went into limbo and its stars fell from sight. Not Tanya.

The Sword Polisher's Secret--ribald classic .................. 161

Playboy Funnies--humor ....................................... 164

Playboy Potpourri ............................................ 198

Little Annie Fanny--satire ....... Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 225

Playboy on the Scene ........................................ 229

Magnificent binoculars; keyboards to blow your fuse; Grapevine; Sex News.