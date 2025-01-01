In a year-long effort to find sex on-campus 1982, Playboy has learned that college is a lot like Disneyland: You know it's there, but if you haven't enjoyed it for a while, you may have forgotten how much fun it is. We found a lot of Mickey Mouse, a growing number of fairies and legions of young Snow Whites, but we'd be Dumbos not to report that the campus-sex scene is still a magic kingdom.

We surveyed 2000 students from all over the country during the 1982 spring semester (see chart opposite). They represent great academic institutions as well as places from which you graduate summa cum laude if you know your phone number. We chose schools large and small, some known for their parties and others for their purity. We went undercover and even under covers at many of them and interviewed dozens of students who are in positions to be experts on collegiate carnal knowledge. Our results are packaged in this exclusive report, which we hope will be taken to heart, if not to bed, by all who care to know about sex, students and how they come together.

Everyone knows about the students of the Sixties. They tossed bombs and threw out administrations. They listened to Jimi Hendrix and dropped acid. And most of their relevant intercourse was sexual.

At first glance, it seems they've been replaced by a clean-cut crew of accountants. The new kids toss back beers and throw up. They listen to Jimmy Buffett and drop classes. But their most relevant intercourse is still sexual. Plus ca change. . . .

We have uncovered some surprising facts and startling statistics about the college campus of 1982, and perhaps the most important thing we're going to do here is refute the generally accepted characterization of today's collegians as a cadre of clean-cut conservatives. The campus is more conservative now; it's less exciting to an outsider because there aren't so many upturned bodies having at it in the groves of academe. But there's more--not less--sex going on now than in the halcyon days of the Sixties. College is both a more conservative and a sexier place today than when anarchy reigned. Most college carnality involves people's having sex every time they turn around, but usually with the same partners. So, while discretion may be the basis of his program, sex is still the academic's major.

Today's college student has gotten a bad rap. There's no doubt that he's less political than his predecessors--more likely to be caught reading Norman Vincent Peale than Mao Tse-tung. He'll tell you that Lenin was that rock star who backed Paul McCartney before he hit it big with Wings. Huge numbers of today's students say they are not interested in politics, and fewer than half of them vote. But all that that reveals is a healthy cynicism toward authority, which is what the Sixties revolutionaries were known for. The students in our survey, by a two-to-one margin, say they "admire the activism of the students of the Sixties." The difference is that today's collegians witnessed the failure of the activists. "Those Sixties people tried to change the world," says a history major at the University of Iowa, "and it didn't work. Now they're all stockbrokers. I just want to have a good time while I'm here, because it's tough out there in the real world."

The sexual attitudes of contemporary college students ought to be understood in context. It appears that today's campus offers a strange hybrid of the sexual permissiveness of the Sixties and the conservatism of the Eighties. Politically, almost two thirds of our respondents describe themselves as moderates or conservatives. The single greatest social concern among those answering our survey is "the state of the economy." And yet those young William Buckleys follow the leads of Casanova and Isadora Duncan in sexual matters. More than 83 percent of them are currently involved in some form of relationship, and, by a 57-43 percent majority, they feel that casual acquaintance or friendship is sufficient reason for sexual involvement.

We wanted to know about those and other attitudes and experiences and to compare them with the results of our last collegiate-sex study, way back in 1969. So we asked 2000 students across the country to respond confidentially to questions about their political, personal and sexual attitudes. We think their answers reveal more about what's happening on campus than all the Newsweek fulminations and televised titillations put together.

First, an introduction to the subject--call it Campus Sex 101. Our typical respondent is almost 21 years old. He or she (50.6 percent of our respondents are male, 49.4 percent female) carries a B average, majors in business or liberal arts, belongs to a Greek-letter social organization and was raised in a Protestant family but is now indifferent to religion.

Our lead-off question asked whether today's students feel that sexual attitudes oncampus are more or less liberal than they were ten years ago. Eighty-four percent believe attitudes are more liberal; 16 percent say they are less so. One student at the University of Southern California explains his "less liberal" answer: "There's more sexual opportunity now, but lots of kids are so conservative, they won't take advantage of it." There's little doubt that school administrations are generally more permissive in terms of sexuality than they were in 1972; more students quibble about the right-leaning politics of their institutions than about any in loco parentis prevention of coitus.

Many students still live oncampus, in sorority or fraternity houses (20 percent of the total) or in dormitories (19 percent), but most prefer rooming offcampus. Forty percent of the upperclassmen in our sample live in offcampus apartments, and the vast majority of non-Greek students would like to if they could afford it. What do they do with their leisure time? Far and away the most popular leisure activity cited is "sitting around with friends."

While almost everyone is currently involved in some kind of relationship, "just dating" is still the prevalent status. Only 4.5 percent of the students in our sample cohabit without benefit of clergy. Three times that many are married or engaged.

Virginity is not quite dead. While sexual standards at almost all schools are more liberal than those of a decade ago, 21.2 percent of our collegians say they are still virgins. In a survey done by Playboy in 1970 (which was primarily a politics-oriented follow-up to the 1969 study), that figure was 33.5 percent. Such a precipitous drop should put to rest the idea that today's students have picked up their morality from Ozzie and Harriet.

Slightly more than 19 percent of our students have had only one sex partner. Well over half have had three or fewer. We ought to mention, though, that the figures fluctuate a great deal by class standing: Freshmen, on the average, have had fewer than half as many partners as seniors. Also, one's sexual opportunities are affected as much by geographical factors as by chronological ones. At Butler University, a small private school in Indianapolis, only 37 percent of our respondents have slept with more than one person. At the University of Florida, that figure is 70 percent.

A new phenomenon rearing its frustrated head deserves mention here--that of the "common-law virgin." At law schools all over the land, a person who finds him- or herself so busy studying or Shepardizing cases (if you're in law school, you know what that means; if you're not, count your blessings) that there's no time for anything else becomes a common-law virgin after a semester of celibacy (the time period sometimes varies, according to statute). Some might think that revelation immaterial; we think it merits sustained objection.

Playboy's 1969 poll revealed that only 10.7 percent of college students surveyed had had intercourse at the age of 16 or younger. Our results show the current figure to be 28.7 percent--almost triple the number of 13 years ago. That is one of the most significant discoveries we have made: It means that far more (continued on page 182)Sex on Campus (continued from page 149) students than ever before are coming to college already experienced in sex. That may explain why sex on campus seems less frenzied in 1982 than in 1969. The students are cooler about it, because it's not such a novelty, and for the same reason, they are less adolescent in their approaches to it. An even more striking statistic--since women are the best indicators of how much heat is being generated oncampus (the guys, almost to a man, have always tried to generate as much as possible)--is the number of collegiate women who have had sex at the age of 16 or earlier. In 1969's survey, 4.8 percent of the women had had intercourse at such a young age. In our study, the number has more than sextupled--to 33 percent.

It has long been conjectured that the fabled sexual revolution did much more to free women's sexuality than men's. These figures prove that--in college, at least--the conjecture is true.

It turns out that slightly more than 36 percent of our students are celibate during a typical month. The good news in that, of course, is that it means almost 64 percent are not. (In 1969, 12.2 percent of the students surveyed had had sex during the previous school year; today, as just mentioned, 64 percent have sex in a typical month.) Therein he some interesting statistics.

Forty-two percent of our respondents have had sex with one person over the past month and 11 percent with two. The percentages drop off from there. Fewer than one percent have sex during an average month with all the numbers of partners from five to ten, but then there's a spike. About one in 100 has intercourse with more than ten people in a month. (He or she is likely to be at a large school. Texas and Florida are best represented; Butler and the University of Idaho, not at all.) So there are pockets of sexual overdrive even on a campus scene that seems to run in first gear--or in neutral at some campuses.

An encouraging counterpoint to the near celibates is a male junior at USC, who has had 18 sex partners and understates his most unusual collegiate experience as "nothing thrilling--having sex on a half-inflated water bed with a Doberman pinscher, a cockateel. two finches and several fish in attendance." If we could just get him to transfer to Butler or Idaho, he might shake things up a little.

We also asked whether students often, sometimes or never slept with someone the same day they met. At the University of Colorado at Denver, only a third of our respondents say they never enter such a spontaneous relationship, and a sixth of them often do so. Meanwhile, back at Butler, the nevers outnumber everybody else by four to one.

By far the most popular setting for sex oncampus is not oncampus at all--the plurality prefers passion in offcampus apartments. Dorm rooms are second choice, but football fields, cafeterias, shower rooms and even quick-stop grocery stores provide more colorful backdrops. An Indianapolis coed reports, "When I was working at the 7-Eleven, a streaker came in at three in the morning. We had a lot of sex that was fabulous; then the police came and asked if I had seen the streaker. I died, then let him out the back way. Never saw him again."

The Playboy poll in 1969 asked female students whether or not it was permissible for a girl to have intercourse with someone she did not love. Overall, only 29 percent of the women felt that it was. Today, a little camaraderie goes a lot further than it did then. A UCLA study released last year showed that 48 percent of college freshmen believe that sex is OK between people who "really like each other." As mentioned previously, our own 1982 survey indicates that more than half of all students think that "casual acquaintance" (21 percent of the total) or "friendship" (35 percent) justifies a sexual relationship.

The pill is the most practical and available means of birth control for college students; 32.7 of the women we asked are on it. The condom, traditionally stretched to the limit by college men. has taken a downturn. It's the chosen means of birth control only 17 percent of the time, though that's still good for second place. Diaphragms and diaphragm-condom combinations account for 16 percent, and almost five percent of all students (presumably, music majors) believe in the rhythm method. Nine-and-a-half percent feel lucky enough to do without contraception. That's a disturbingly large number of gamblers out there. We thought that group might include many respondents who are not very active sexually, so we narrowed the sample.

We returned to the "women who have sex at least once in a typical month and asked about their use of contraceptives. We found that they took even more risks--more frequently--than their less active classmates. Twenty-one percent of them count on either rhythm or nothing at all to prevent pregnancy. Two of our respondents wrote in "luck" as their means of birth control.

Background research and the interviews we did suggest that many of those people practice coitus interruptus rather than trust entirely to fortune, but it is still remarkable that so many sexually active young people play procreation roulette. Perhaps that says something about their conservatism: They're willing to have a lot of sex but not to make an issue of it by planning it beforehand. Many, particularly women, claim that contraception takes the romance or the spontaneity out of a sexual episode. Others think that abortions are easily arranged and not particularly traumatic. In either case, they are misinformed. Probably the best tiling student-health centers can do is forget about preparing for flu epidemics and start providing confidential birth-control information and contraceptives to students who need them. And the vast majority of students need them.

On a less startling subject regarding artificial aids, both alcohol and drugs gain slight nods from our students in making sex a more pleasurable experience. A third of the respondents, though, say they make no difference at all. While 26 percent say booze makes sex less enjoyable, only 12 percent say the same is true of drugs. The lesson may be that while alcohol is clearly the most popular recreational "drug" on campus, it falls from favor when the recreation is sex.

Marijuana, not surprisingly, is the most popular illegal substance in the academic system (80 percent of the students we surveyed have smoked it, compared with 22 percent 13 years ago). Its cousin hashish comes in second. Speed, cocaine and Quaaludes are chosen by many, and LSD is enjoying a fantastic resurgence. In a divergent sidelight to our survey, we found that (in terms of frequency of the activity) smoking pot is just a shade less popular oncampus than oral sex.

A study such as this concerns the things that bring men and women together more than the ways in which they differ, but males and females are, naturally, quite different in some areas (except at such places as Brigham Young and Bob Jones universities, where they are for all practical purposes the same). In one section of our questionnaire, we asked the women to look the other way so we could pose a few questions to the men on particularly male topics.

We asked, for example, if our male respondents had ever been to a prostitute, and 19.4 percent said they had. That is a lower figure than that arrived at by most past surveys, and it reveals an economic principle at work: There's no reason to pay for something that has become available in abundance. Most young men feel that their experiences with prostitutes were worth while but have little interest in repeating them. An Iowa student, either a freshman or a cut up, reports that he had been one but later converted to Catholicism.

On to even more central concerns: 42 percent of the men admit to having been unable to attain erection at least once.

Only 53 percent say they have ever ejaculated prematurely--a figure we suspect some campus females might dispute. As for what chem majors call "organic dimensions," a full-bodied 92 percent feel that their penises are large enough to give women full satisfaction.

On that note, we asked the men to take a seat while the women responded about their own internal affairs. They disagree somewhat with the guys (unless the eight percent of men who are under-endowed are disproportionately active) about penis size: 31 percent of them feel that large penises are worth waiting for. Fifty-four percent of the women say they have faked orgasms, and that makes for a significant sidenote: The vast majority of our male respondents say they can tell when their partners have orgasms, but, as we have just seen, most of the women have faked them. Does that mean there are cries of "You faked!" waiting out over quadrangles throughout the country?

Almost half the women surveyed report that they usually or always climax during sex. Forty-two percent sometimes climax. One in ten sexually active women says she never has an orgasm.

Most of our respondents, both male and female, are practiced in sexual practices. In fact, the numbers cited here and in our previous survey demonstrate that they are roughly twice as active as their predecessors of 1969, who wanted to screw the system as much as one another. Still, the image of the campus as an orgy with ivy is quite overblown. There are still plenty of abstinents out there, and we should expect some decrease in sexual activity oncampus as the Izod-clad high schoolers of today--for whom Topsiders are shoes and not aggressive women--reach college. Most of our subjects claim to be pretty satisfied with their current sex lives, though an enormous number of them yearn for sexual variety. They consider themselves adequately skilled in sexual technique. Hardly anyone feels guilty after having intercourse. Nearly everybody admits to masturbating, which seems a healthy admission, and most have been on both the giving and the receiving ends of oral sex: 87.55 percent of our respondents have engaged in it. The 1969 poll found that only 36.6 percent of the collegians had done the same over the course of the school year. That figure seemed high at the time; it was trumpeted as evidence of the new morality. The fact that a one-third minority has become a well-over-two-thirds majority is evidence that the new morality is only now arriving. Many, but by no means most, of the students have experience with (in order of popularity) group sex, anal intercourse, the use of mechanical aids and bondage and discipline.

That's what they've done; how about what they'd like to do? To counterpoint reality and desire, we asked students to name the sexual practices in which they would partake given the opportunity. Their answers reveal that while oral sex is still king of the hill, many students would like to be kinkier than they are. Only 16 percent of them have actually tried mechanical sexual aids, for example, but 31 percent would like to. The most cited answer to "What would you like to include in your sex life?" is "oral sex," which suggests that campuses are, indeed, not overblown. Anal sex and B&D arc attractive to, it untried by. many, but group sex is even more stimulating (more than a third of those surveyed would like to try it). Few people, it appears, want to masturbate; it's just one of those things that take hold and won't let go.

Things have changed oncampus with the new conservatism. It may seem that the drugged-out radical has been supplanted by thousands of Debbies and Biffs, because--however active they may be sexually--today's collegians are a great deal preppier than the ones who came before them. Idealism has lost ground to materialism, and fraternities and sororities are among the new verities. Some brief examples to set the mood:

But while the image of Greek-letter life is one of a preppie variation on the Eisenhower years, there's no shortage of old- and newfangled sex in fraternity and sorority houses. A quarter of our respondents belong to frats and sororities, and they are somewhat more active than the norm. Most of them have had three or more sex partners. One out of five has sex with more than one person in an average month. More than 30 percent of them won't rule out having sex on the first date. And they can do the gator like no independent you've ever seen.

Across the board, Greek students have had more sex partners than independents. Frat men are more active genitally than sorority women, which should be no surprise. But it's interesting to note that while 21.2 percent of all students we surveyed are virgins, only 6.3 percent of the sorority women we asked say that they have retained their virginity. Part of the explanation is that at most schools, a person cannot enter a fraternity or a sorority until he has been at school for a while (sometimes for a year); thus, there are many more upper-classmen than freshmen in Greek-letter societies. So let there be no confusion: The place where the Greeks reside is more likely to resemble Animal House than the House at Pooh Corner.

With the rise of conservatism has come the fall of political activism on-campus; but while many think that means that college life has become a Doublemint commercial, there's no lack of sexual activism at colleges these days. A great deal of the most aggressive of it is homosexual. Before long, we may see seniors majoring in Coming Out of the Closet, with minors in K-Y jelly.

At the University of Wisconsin, gays and lesbians are among the most active (both sexually and politically) members of the 40,000-member student body. The United, their four-year-old organization, has 150 regular volunteers.

Lesbian issues are part of the formal (raining of residence counselors at Wellesley, and two tables at Yale's Sterling Library arc reserved for lesbian students--one for smokers and one for nonsmokers.

At Smith, Sarah Lawrence and Mills colleges, lesbians are campus leaders. They may be head residents, captains of athletic teams or officers in student government. At Smith, many of them are Gold Key Guides--the pretty girls who show parents around on Orientation Day.

Twenty-four percent of the students we questioned report having had some homosexual experience, but fewer than half that number consider themselves homosexual. Among gays, male homosexuals outnumber lesbians by more than four to one.

An Indiana coed recounted her first homosexual encounter for us: "I was with a group of girls at school when one of them made seeming sexual advances to me. The unusual part was that I didn't mind at all. I think I would have allowed her to continue if we'd been alone. I hope to have a real homosexual experience someday."

Another young woman from the same school is more committed. "I have a steady homosexual lover," she writes, "and my boyfriend doesn't know anything about it."

A sad example of what can happen when straight and gay collegians mingle is the concise tale of a University of Texas man: "I fell in love with a lesbian, and eventually, she became a heterosexual but didn't want me."

Another phenomenon that merits attention is sex between students and faculty members (referred to in political-science classes as "international affairs" and in Scottish lit as "Highland flings").

More than 80 percent of the time, student-professor affairs involve a male teacher and a female student, and generally, it is the student who makes the first move. The phenomenon resembles the coming out of campus homosexuals in that, while nothing new, it is being handled much more openly than ever before. Barry Singer, a Psychology of Sex professor at Cal State-Long Beach, was recently suspended (but for only 30 days) for having sex with students and giving course credit for orgies and gay encounters. He announced that he would no longer give credit for participation in nonmarital sexual experimentation but would still count going in drag to gay bars, visiting nudist colonies and such. His problems came when a 53-year-old woman attending his class reported it to the administration and 25 Christian ministers; no students had ever complained.

A coed at Butler told us a similar story: "My freshman-English prof asked me to see him in his office about my final exam. I went. He told me I'd failed it but put his hand on my shoulder reassuringly. I started to cry. As I sobbed, his hands fell from my shoulders and his fingers circled my breasts. I felt paralyzed. I allowed him to take me in his arms and rock me. He kissed and caressed me. It was nice, but when I felt his palm between my thighs, I got scared. I reached for the door, but it was locked. He begged for one more kiss. I granted it and received in return a final grade of A in freshman English."

A University of Florida coed put the spiked heel on the other foot. "Once, I seduced both a professor and a teaching assistant at the same time in the prof's office," she writes. "It was bondage and discipline. I wore black hose, a garter belt, no panties and no bra and carried a whip and handcuffs to class. My ploy worked and I got them both." It seems she was there purely to gain a liberal education; she doesn't say what grade she got.

One researcher found 111 examples of such affairs on seven campuses in and around Denver. He found evidence that grade inflation can follow hard upon a professor's infatuation, though he says that's not usually the case. He also determined that both students and professors who have been involved think that student-faculty sex is generally a bad idea--but three quarters of them would do it again. One of our Denver respondents got a less welcome reward than grade inflation for his efforts: He remembers an affair with a faculty member because he caught crabs.

Just what are today's college students looking for to make them happy, besides professors, Calvin Kleins and oral sex? They answered our question on that subject by choosing a primary relationship as the most vital element of personal happiness. Friends come next, followed closely by family. Far behind are school, leisure activities and money. Last (and we may assume that is because it would be part of a primary relationship) is steady sex.

Because that primary relationship is so important, we asked what components are most crucial to it. The students picked companionship by a wide margin. Trust and intimacy are also crucial. All in all, the answers to our questions make for a consistent and levelheaded hierarchy of values, quite appropriate to the contemporary collegian's overriding attitudes.

But being smooth and substantial, we're happy to say, doesn't preclude some passionate peccadilloes (defined in Arizona as "male armadillos"). In response to a question on each student's "most unusual college-sex experience," we heard tell of enough divergent diversions to demonstrate that sex oncampus is never out of styles.

A University of Florida sorority girl writes of being "chased down with bow and arrow and placed in a tree, nude, to be shot at. The prize winner was a fraternity guy I had met some years before and had had a love affair with. I never forgot him and we were married." So much for the ice-cream social.

For a Denver coed with little sexual experience, the most outré encounter was "having anal sex for the first time." Perhaps more interesting is her second choice: "Meeting someone with genital herpes."

Another Denver woman attended the N.C.A.A. Division II basketball championships, which her school's team lost. She and a couple of girlfriends determined to cheer up the squad. "An alum offered his house on the lake, and we three women stayed with the team for three days of sex, drugs and booze." She characterizes her contribution to the athletic program as "the most enjoyable three days of my life."

"When I was attending Baylor University," writes a male senior at Florida, "I had a girl put hickeys all over my body and then went into the communal showers. The Baylor boys just couldn't handle it. Once word got around and my reputation degenerated, my sexual opportunities increased dramatically."

"Watching a girl masturbate from across the street" is the favorite of a male USC sophomore, and we can understand why. It must have been awfully difficult for her. Maybe she had long arms. . . .

Finally, since too many surveys of this type allow only one-way communication, we asked every respondent what he or she might like to say to Playboy and its readers. We felt there was no better way to encourage students to speak up on (and in) an issue devoted to them. The answers run from vitriolic to confused to laudatory, and we include some of the most instructive here:

According to a Butler coed, "College students are becoming more aware of one another as people instead of as prospective bed partners. Friendship seems to be higher than sex on our list of priorities."

A Southern California student writes, "Stop worrying about sex so much and start worrying about the real threats to our existence: communism, gun control and Jane Fonda." What--us worry? Jane's not so bad, unless you own a nuclear reactor.

"There's a lot of talk but not many sexually satisfied people in college," believes a USC woman. "I think girls-- and maybe guys, too--are not as sexually active as stereotypes suggest."

Her feelings are echoed by a male classmate (it should be noted here that fraternities and sororities predominate at USC as nowhere else) who says, "College-age women are far less promiscuous than advertising or TV depicts them. There seem to be few confident college women. Those who are not in sororities tend, for the most part, to see themselves as inferior. It's sad."

An Alabama coed believes that "college is the best time to explore your sexuality. I tell fellow students, 'As long as you take precautions, do it now, because your chances will be fewer later.'"

"It is interesting to note that so many women still play games and men still fall for the games," says a University of Idaho woman. "I try to be open and direct--no strings attached. A man should he back and enjoy my overtures. Why shouldn't a man quiver, breathe hard and get excited like a woman does?"

We're taken to task by another coed from Idaho, who writes, "Personally, I find your questionnaire biased and heterosexist." Touché. It has become clear to us that homosexuality constitutes an important force, both politically and sexually, on the contemporary campus. It's not our choice or our main concern, but we think we've treated it evenhandedly. Our next questionnaire will probably devote more space to homosexuality oncampus. (Would "Does the gay residence hall at your school have a fairy godmother?" offend anybody?)

One of the most thoughtful replies comes from a University of Texas man: "Trying to maintain a liberal view of liberated women and gays, both of whom are more forward all the time, is making it tough for the average male who is at all sensitive or shy. It's easier for doubts about yourself to occur these days; there are so many attitudes to digest and cope with. Meeting women and dodging gays (who should be free to do as they choose) is getting more like work all the time."

While it may seem at first glance that our neoconservative campuses are not as invigorating as they used to be--that the campus is where the inaction is--the truth is that there's a greater range of sexual activity under the covers (and the trees and the stars and the lab tables) than ever before. In 1969, it seemed that the definitive collegiate activity was social revolution. Today's students may be little interested in social evolution, but there's been no diminution in their resolution to take positions. Those who are disturbed by the right-leaning orientation of the preppie hordes on campus should take heart at one of our survey's most exciting discoveries: No fewer than 8.3 percent of our respondents claim they have had "more than 30" sex partners.

What should, perhaps, be the last word on the subject comes from a young lady poet at the University of Idaho, whose questionnaire was the last we received. "The college-age virgin is not dead," she writes, "just a little lonely."

Let's all resolve to do what we can to help.

