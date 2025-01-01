Next to a soft, pulsating female bod, the niftiest warmer known to man is a steaming, soothing noggin of grog. And there are some who hold that the latter will help you get closer to the former--being an effective heart warmer as well as body warmer. Not long ago, hot drinks were dismissed as quaint amenities that had outlived their usefulness. But the pendulum swings; today, the thermal libation is once again in fashion--but with a significant difference. The heavy cream-, egg- and beer-based mixtures of yore, including wassails, flips and mulled ales, are being replaced with lighter quaffs. The impetus for imbibing is also (continued on page 256) Body Warmers (continued from page 131) different. Elizabethans drank to ward off winter chills and discomforting drafts, or so they alleged. Contemporary bibbers need no justification but a sensuous pleasure and the humanizing aftereffect--known as aglow--these potions impart. Nowhere is the sizzling dram more relished than at bustling ski resorts. Whiffs of cinnamon, apple juice and rum perfume the frosty air, and steaming mugs are as prevalent as ski mittens and tasseled wool hats. Indeed, hot shots are so popular with skiers that the California Brandy Advisory Board sponsored a contest for resort barmen at Harrah's Hotel/Casino at Lake Tahoe, in the High Sierra ski area. Two of the winning drinks are included here.

A taste for hot drinks is certainly not restricted to the ski crowd. Hot drinks are enjoyed by sedentary types who wouldn't know a sitzmark from a G string, at football games, winter outings and cozy city pads--yours or hers. It's as easy to prepare hot drinks as standard cocktails once you have a bead on the subject. Work out of the kitchen, where things are handy; it's a lot simpler than trying to dazzle the troops with your chafing-dish artistry. Don't let the liquor boil or the alcohol will evaporate. An asbestos pad, a flame tamer or a double boiler will help control the heat. You need pottery cups or mugs with handles, and they should be prewarmed before receiving the hot mixture. In a pinch, coffee cups will do.

A common error, even among pros, is the use of stale or faded spices. Anything remaining from last winter should be replaced, and not necessarily with the familiar trinity--cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Allspice berries make a nice change, as do mace and ginger, while cardamom complements any coffee drink. Chances are you've a few body-warming ideas of your own. Better get them in gear, baby; it's cold outside.

A most popular drink at Heavenly Valley, California, and other Western ski centers; usually made from a dry mix.

[recipe_title]Hot Apple Pie[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. unfiltered apple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 allspice berries[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-in. cinnamon stick 11 ozs. Tuaca[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Whipped cream (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

Simmer apple juice and spices for about 5 minutes. Pour liqueur into prewarmed cup or mug; strain apple-juice mixture over. Top with whipped cream and long stick of cinnamon, if desired.

Note: Can also be made with vodka or rum, in which case you may want to add a touch of sugar or a tot more juice.

A family recipe of the Steffensens of Bing & Gr?ndahl Copenhagen porcelain.

[recipe_title]Copenhagen Glogg (16--18 servings)[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 bottles (3/4 liter) dry red wine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 tablespoons finely grated orange rind[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]10 cardamom pods, split and crushed[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]10 cloves[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 sticks cinnamon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 pint aquavit[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup seedless raisins[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup sliced almonds[/drinkRecipe]

Heat wine, orange rind, sugar and spices in large kettle until sugar is completely dissolved and mixture is hot. Do not let it boil! Remove from heat; float on aquavit. Ignite and let liquor burn down. Strain into 3-quart porcelain bowl. Add raisins; stir. Serve in preheated punch cups or mugs; dip some raisins into each serving. Top with almonds.

The following is a finalist in the California Brandy Advisory Board's hot-drinks derby, from Harrah's at Lake Tahoe:

[recipe_title]Hot Tub[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. white crème de menthe[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. California brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. hot water, or to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. Irish cream liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Whipped cream[/drinkRecipe]

Pour crème de menthe and brandy into preheated cup or fizz glass. Add hot water; stir. Stir in liqueur. Top with drift of whipped cream.

Note: Peppermint schnapps may be used instead of crème de menthe.

[recipe_title]Sicilian Kiss[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. Marsala wine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. kirsch[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. triple sec[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 teaspoon sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. boiling water, or to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Mandarin-orange segment (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

Combine wine, spirits, lemon juice and sugar in preheated heavy stemmed glass. Pour in boiling water; stir. Spear orange segment with pick and pop into glass.

Note: You may substitute vodka or gin for kirsch.

[recipe_title]Norman Knight (four servings)[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 can (10 ozs.) condensed onion soup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup water[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 drops Worcestershire sauce (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]5 ozs. calvados[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 lemon slices[/drinkRecipe]

Combine onion soup, water and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan. Heat until almost boiling; remove from heat. Add calvados and stir. Divide among 4 preheated mugs or two-handled cups.

Note: The onion bits in the soup are pleasant; no need to strain them out.

From the After-Glo Pub in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, another finalist.

[recipe_title]Vagabond[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. (1 envelope) instant hot-chocolate mix[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]6 ozs. boiling water[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. coffee or chocolate liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ozs. California brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Whipped cream[/drinkRecipe]

Place hot-chocolate mix in warmed 8-oz. mug. Add some of the boiling water; stir to dissolve. Add liqueur and brandy. Pour in boiling water, to taste. Top generously with whipped cream.

Carlos Murphy's Irish-Mexican Café bills itself as multinational. The Carlos Bomber, a house specialty, is neither Irish nor Mexican, but it's a winner.

[recipe_title]Carlos Bomber[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. bourbon or other whiskey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. coffee liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. Amaretto[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Hot coffee[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Sugar, to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Whipping cream[/drinkRecipe]

The drink is served in a tall glass mug with a handle, but any preheated cup or mug will do. Add whiskey to preheated mug. Pour in liqueurs and coffee. Add sugar, if desired. Top with lightly beaten whipping cream.

Note: A nip of vanilla extract does nice things for this drink.

[recipe_title]Maple-Leaf Grog[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 ozs. Canadian whisky[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. hot tea[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Maple syrup or honey, to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Thin slice fresh ginger (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Slim wedge unpeeled apple[/drinkRecipe]

Pour whisky into prewarmed mug. Add tea and sweetening. Stir and taste; you may want more syrup or honey or a squirt of lemon juice if the drink is too sweet. Drop in ginger; garnish mug with apple wedge.

[recipe_title]Hot Pink Lemonade[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]5 ozs. prepared lemonade[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ozs. whiskey or rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes Angostura bitters, or to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon grenadine (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Thick slice lemon[/drinkRecipe]

Bring lemonade to boil. Add whiskey, bitters and grenadine to prewarmed 8-oz. mug or cup. Pour in hot lemonade. Drop in lemon slice; stir once.

[recipe_title]Pet Rock[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]5 ozs. apple cider[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/8 teaspoon powdered ginger (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Bay leaf[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. rock and rye liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

Heat cider and seasonings at a simmer for several minutes. Pour rock and rye liqueur into 8-oz. mug with handle. Add hot cider mixture, unstrained; bay leaf serves as garnish.

Since body warmers are the theme of this article, select the bodies with extreme care. Only prime specimens will do; once those things start overheating, anything can happen.