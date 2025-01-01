Fair-Leather Forecast

The hidebound concept that leatherwear is traditionally black or brown is changing as designers increasingly treat leather as they would a fabric and dye the hides jazzy shades that would eclipse even a Western sunset. Since we're just getting into winter, your wisest move would be to put your money on a light-weight outerwear jacket that will be wearable well into spring. Whether it's the classic short blouson updated with many pockets, the newer longer-waisted blouson or a thigh-length drawstring model, the touch of color adds new sparkle to the skin game. And the looks go as well with sweaters as they do with bow ties.