Congressional Aides

We would have given a couple of bucks to be in on this conversation. With only Elizabeth Ray of the famous troika missing (she was probably taking a typing test somewhere), it's kind of titillating to think of the secrets to which Rita Jenrette (left) and Fanne Foxe (right) may be privy. After all, they were both close to reliable sources.

The Melon Foundation

Last August, Marilyn Michaels got silly on the pages of Playboy, and it's clear that the experience hasn't made her camera-shy. We know when to bow to a master: She's the celebrity breast of the month--hands, er, under.

Pizza Man Delivers

Daniel J. Travanti is lots of people: To Joyce, he's Pizza Man; to Phil, he's Francis; and to the rest of us, he's the glue that holds the first-rate Hill Street Blues regulars together. In case you can't read it, Travanti's button says, I'm almost famous. Our captain's too modest.

Two's Company

Jack Tripper's most recent roommate, Priscilla Barnes, has settled into the Three's Company apartment, and the show's going strong in the ratings. This roommate has a job (she's a nurse) and a pretty classy hobby (the violin), too. Those details make for a touch of the real world--but not too real. Barnes can take our pulse or tap our fiddle any time.

Another Vote for E.R.A.

Well, the joke's on all of us: Actor Dustin Hoffman makes an unusually attractive woman in his upcoming film Tootsie, co-starring Charles Durning, Jessica Lange and Teri Garr. Judging from this photo, though, we think he's getting tired of hearing it. In case you've missed all the publicity, Tootsie's in drag. Eat your heart out, boys.

Low Key

This photo gives new meaning to the words get down. Elton's bullish on performing again, and his latest American tour sold out--something for which other rock acts would trade their jeans. A fitting tribute to the master of flash.

Looking for a Smooth Landing

Laurene Landon is getting ready to take off in Airplane II: The Sequel with the old crew: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Lloyd Bridges. If they've saved some laughs for part two, we predict a perfect touchdown for this fanciful flight.