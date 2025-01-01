Holiday, Go Lightly

Since the point of a midwinter getaway is relaxation, it's odd that so many eager vacationers pack up their troubles with overloaded suitcases that turn the toter into a beast of burden. Of course, how much you stuff into your old kit bag depends on how long you're going to be away and where you're going; nevertheless, there are several short cuts you can take that will help make light work of your great escape. For example, a lightweight, neutrally colored suit that can be worn with a shirt and tie or separately as a jacket and slacks will see you through most social occasions. (In posh tropical resorts, jacket and tie for dinner are often de rigueur.) Add a blazer or a white sports jacket and you have a stylish alternative that can even double as a formal outfit when coupled with a bow tie. One pair of white athletic shoes for sports/casual wear and some medium-to-dark slipons for dressier occasions are all you'll need for footwear. Several pairs of casual slacks and an equal number of shorts (pick the kind that can be worn for both tennis and swimming), plus a number of knit short-sleeved pullovers, finish it up. You get the idea. Go minimal. Think light. Have fun.