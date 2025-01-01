Lay It on the Ladies

A holiday kiss on your girlfriend's hand may be quite Continental, but come December 26, those same fingers are going to be waving goodbye unless the Santa in her life has something more materialistically endearing in his pack. So, to simplify your Christmas shopping, we've assembled a number of presents perfect for the fair sex. Of course, truly wise men will trade the tree-and-tinsel scene for a Caribbean cruise or a slow train to China. And if the yule present you unwrap looks anything like the lady here, well, God rest ye merry, gentlemen.