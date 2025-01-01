Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill............... 5

The World of Playboy............... 13

Dear Playboy............... 15

Playboy After Hour............... 21

Checking In with Zippy's creator; a look at future science-fiction epics.

Diversions............... 26

The low-down on home-video games.

Books............... 30

Volumes for your holiday shopping list; the latest midadventures of Dortmunder.

Music............... 34

Tired of Joe Blow's Greatest Hits? Here are stocking stuffers with a difference.

Movies............... 40

Ben Kingsley turns in a riveting performance as Mahatma Gandhi; Paul Newman, in The Verdict, turns in his best work in years; Bette Midler, Ken Wahl and Rip Torn beat the odds in Jinxed.

Coming Attractions............... 44

Is nothing sacred? Now they're remaking Scarface, minus Al Capone. On the other hand, Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley and company are returning to the world of Beaver.

Men...............Asa Baber 47

The Playboy Advisor............... 49

Dear Playmates............... 55

The Playboy Forum............... 57

Playboy Interview: Dudley Moore—candid conversation............... 67

The British star of Arthur and of "10" talks about his films, comedy, music and the early influences in his life that indirectly contributed to his becoming one of America's most beloved (and shortest) sex symbols.

Living on the Default Line—article............... Paul Erdman 94

You've heard that the banking business is in trouble? The author of The Crash of '79 tells how bad it really is—and how it got that way.

Blonde Ambitions—pictorial............... 98

The Landers sisters, Audrey and Judy, are, at the ages of 23 and 22, respectively, already familiar faces to American television and movie viewers. After you've perused this pictorial, we think you'll be even greater fans.

The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey, Part I—article............... 108

Some interesting and surprising reflections on what sort of man—and women—reads Playboy, based on the results of last year's sex-and-lifestyle questionnaire.

A Matter of Style—opinion...............William F. Buckley, Jr., Larry L. King, D. Keith Mano, Leonard Michaels 112

In a fashion-conscious world, what does it mean to have style? We asked these four men, each known for his, to answer that question.

The Eleventh-Hour Santa—gifts............... 115

Our suggestions for the last-minute Christmas shopper.

Like a Leaf—fiction...............Thomas McGuane 118

When his life hits bottom, our hero tries to get a sweet and exciting lady to pull him out of his doldrums. Trouble is, she's not so sweet.

Provocative Period Pieces—pictorial............... 122

Charles Martignette invited us to look at his private collection of erotic art, and we thought you'd like to go along.

The Girl with Kaleidoscope Eyes—playboy;s playmate of the month............... 128

Liverpool lass Lonny Chin may not be the girl the Fab Four sang about, but there is something in the way she moves....

Playboy's Party Jokes—humor............... 140

Cars '83: Year of the Driver—modern living...............Gary Witzenburg 142

Performance-oriented cars are back, especially designed to meet the new demand for style, comfort and, of course, power.

Eddie Murphy is on Top of the World—personality...............Peter W. Kaplan 146

You've seen his hilarious and outrageous impersonations of Muhammad Ali, Stevie Wonder and others on Saturday Night Live, and now it looks as if he might out-Pryor Pryor as actor and stand-up comic. No shit.

Clothes of the Day—attire...............David Platt 150

Five top designers choose the men's styles that will be setting the fashion trend this year.

Why Heisherik was Born—fiction...............Isaac Bashevis Singer 155

Helping a Polish refugee with his manuscript leads to unexpected troubles for a young editor.

The Midnight Ride—food and drink...............Emanuel Greenberg 156

Welcome in the New Year with an assortment of drinks that will enable your guests to boogie and still stay awake until the party's over.

How to Survive the Holidays with Your Parents—humor...............Dan Greenburg and Suzanne O'Malley 158

A guide to get you through with your family and your sanity intact.

Photos by Hurrell—pictorial............... 161

The Hollywood photographer who captured the essence of such stars as Jean Harlow now turns his lens toward Shannon Tweed—with breath-taking results.

That Was the Year That Was—humor...............Tom Koch 170

Our annual remembrance of people and events of the past year in terse verse.

The Word Processor—fiction...............Stephen King 173

Richard Hagstrom knows his new machine will make life easier—he just doesn't know how much easier.

Ten Things That Make Me Laugh—article...............G. Gordon Liddy 174

The man who set up the Watergate break-in, who has eaten a dead rat and who has burned himself intentionally to see how much pain he can take actually has a sense of humor. That makes us laugh.

Playboy's Playmate Review—pictorial............... 177

A loving backward glance at the past year's delightful dozen.

The Wise Children—ribald classic............... 191

Playboy's Annual Awards............... 192

Making the selections wasn't easy, but here they are: Playboy's best writers, artists, photographers and cartoonists of 1982.

20 Questions: Herschel Walker............... 196

Our Contributing Sports Editor, Anson Mount, has a down-to-earth conversation with the young man who, though not yet out of college, is already being called the best running back in America.

Playboy Funnies—humor............... 200

Playboy Potpourri............... 238

Little Annie Fanny—satire...............Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 265

Playboy on the Scene............... 269

Winter whites; pedal power; Grapevine; Sex News.

Cover Story

You probably think we should be able to afford a tuxedo apiece for these dazzling blondes, but what we're trying to get across is that they're sisters. The Landers sisters, to be specific—Audrey and Judy, whose flourishing careers in showbiz you'll read about in our pictorial on page 98. The cover was photographed by Arny Freytag and produced by West Coast Photography Editor Marilyn Grabowski. The reflective Rabbit comes compliments of Kiwi shoe polish.