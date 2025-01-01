Cars '83: Year of the Driver

It used to be OK to love your car—or at least to like it a lot. Open-road driving was a ball before cars became boring and 55 miles per hour was decreed the national automotive norm. The good news is that auto makers are striving to put the fun back into car ownership. Styling is shifting from boxy to aerodynamic, suspensions are moving from mushy to agile and high-spirited performance is finally returning. Convertibles are coming back, driver-oriented sports coupes and sedans are rolling off assembly lines both here and abroad and even two-seat sports cars are once again becoming available.

Fortunately, no one is advocating a return to the irresponsible Sixties, when the average muscle car's go power overshadowed its stopping and cornering capabilities. Today's cars offer less pavement-ripping brute horsepower but much more stable and responsive steering and suspensions, better brakes and, of course, vastly superior fuel efficiency. That is the way the top European cars have long been engineered, and it's the way both Detroit and Japan are going.

Automotive styling is also moving toward European tastes: clean, functional and uncluttered. Even conservative American buyers are growing tired of fake wire-wheel covers, padded-vinyl tops, opera windows, coach lamps and reams of chrome. Replacing all that is a trend toward blacked-out or body-colored trim and bumpers, black-wall tires on styled steel or aluminum wheels and fewer decorative gewgaws. Aerodynamic considerations are leading toward more wedge-shaped bodies with rounded contours and corners. Driver-oriented cars also call for driver-oriented interiors, meaning more contoured bucket seats and better-designed dashboards with a full complement of gauges. But enough generalities. Let's hit the road for a look at drivers' cars for 1983 from here and abroad.

American Cars

First it was safety and emissions, then fuel economy and quality. Now that Detroit has gotten its act together on all counts, the emphasis is beginning to switch to honing and refining. General Motors has vastly improved the driving character of its small importlike front-wheel-drive (fwd) J-car series—Chevrolet Cavalier, Pontiac 2000, Oldsmobile Firenza, Buick Skyhawk and Cadillac Cimarron—with two new engines and the addition of a five-speed gearbox. Convertibles (continued on page 228)Year of the Driver(continued from page 145) return to G.M. in the luxury Buick Riviera and the more youth-oriented (and affordable) Chevrolet Cavalier and Pontiac 2000 Sunbird variations. And G.M.'s Delco Electronics Division has teamed with the Bose Corporation to come up with a sophisticated original-equipment stereo sound system, available in Cadillac's Seville and Eldorado, Olds's Toronado, Buick's Riviera and Chevy's soon-to-come 1983 Corvette.

Now being readied for a March introduction, that all-new Corvette is smaller and much lighter than the current 14-year-old model, with more subtle rounded-wedge styling replacing the bulgy-fendered look of old. Its re-engineered suspension will be capable of incredible cornering power on special unidirectional (asymmetrical) Goodyear tires and its twin-fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 engine will cook up about 200 horsepower. The plastic body's entire front section tilts forward for easy engine access, and the more comfortable and commodious interior features articulated reclining bucket seats and a dashful of digital electronic instruments.

Chevy sticks with its own push-rod J-car engine—upgraded, fuel-injected and enlarged from 1.8 to 2.0 liters—to power all variations of Cavalier, including the sharp new convertible. The resulting livelier low-speed response and stumble-free drivability are very real and significant improvements.

Pontiac moves closer to its goal of being G.M.'s most Europeanlike division with the introduction of a very special STE (Sports Touring Edition) version of its fwd 6000 (A-car) sedan. Distinguished by grille-mounted dual fog lights inside the standard quad rectangular head lamps and full-width black-out tail lamps, the STE fairly bristles with such sophisticated electronic equipment as a programable driver-information center that monitors exterior lights, engine-fluid levels, etc., and a handy valve in the trunk that enables you to inflate the tires (or anything else) by using the self-leveling suspension system's air compressor. Under the hood is an H.O. (high output) V6 engine.

Pontiac's 2000 series fwd J-cars benefit from the division's new overhead-cam 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, which is much peppier and smoother than the previous one. Coupled with the standard five-speed or optional automatic, it's especially exciting in the nifty 2000 Sunbird convertible and the sporty SE hatchback. And there's another slick machine, more affordable than either the 6000 STE or the sexy Firebird Trans Am, in Pontiac's line-up: the Phoenix SJ. All fwd Phoenix (X-car) models are mildly face-lifted for '83, and the SJ has performance and handling to match its new looks, thanks to its H.O. V6 engine, heavy-duty suspension and big Goodyear Eagle GT tires on cast-aluminum wheels.

Oldsmobile, too. offers sports—ES (Euro Sport sedan) and ESC (Euro Sport coupe)—versions of its fwd Cutlass Ciera (A-car) and Omega (X-car) series, plus an evil-looking 180-hp V8 rear-drive Hurst/Olds in black and silver that's a real throwback to the road-burner days. Buick has wisely consolidated no fewer than five driver-oriented models under a single designation: T Type. Included in the diverse T Type line-up are specialty versions of Buick's fwd Skyhawk (J-car), Skylark (X-car), Century (A-car), rear-drive Regal and luxury fwd Riviera. All feature subtle Euro-look paint and trim treatments, special-handling suspensions and performance improved over that of their more mundane counterparts: The last two are powered by Buick's 180-hp turbocharged V6 engine. Even Cadillac gets into the driver's-car act with expanded availability of its tastefully dechromed and surprisingly fine-handling Eldorado Touring Coupe, plus a new grille and standard underbumper fog lamps to go with the Cimarron's new 2.0-liter engine and standard five-speed transmission.

Except for a restyled pair of mid-size family sedans (formerly Granada and Cougar) bearing the traditional Ford LTD and Mercury Marquis name plates, Ford will be unveiling most of its exciting new models after the first of the year. America's fastest production cars, Ford's V8 Mustang GT and Mercury's Capri RS, are quicker yet, thanks to a 20-hp boost (to 177), the addition of a five-speed transmission and a higher-performance rear-axle ratio. Mustang and Capri also get fresh front and rear styling, and there's a lovely new Mustang convertible for open-air motoring.

The biggest news from Ford, however, will be the introduction in January of the sleekly restyled Ford Thunderbird and Mercury Cougar XR-7. The T-bird, in particular, boasts a wind-cheating aerodynamic shape. Both will be powered by a 3.8-liter V6 coupled with a three-speed automatic transmission, and will offer optional electronic instrumentation, a Tripminder computer and a three-function voice-alert warning-and-reminder system. A high-performance Thunder-bird Turbo Coupe with turbocharged, fuel-injected four-cylinder power, five-speed gearbox and special-handling suspension should be available soon.

By late summer, that turbo engine will power a very special high-performance Mustang developed by Ford's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) racing department. Almost a streetgoing racer, this SVO Mustang will be a modern-day Boss 302, with aerodynamic styling, ultrafirm suspension and heavy-duty components.

Chrysler also is refining existing products while carefully planning future models—a turbocharged sports car and a baby van, for example—to fit in market niches not yet occupied by its larger competitors. The company introduced the affordable, economical four-cylinder American performance car (Dodge Charger 2.2 and Plymouth Turismo 2.2) two years ago and helped resurrect the American convertible (Chrysler LeBaron and Dodge 400) in 1982. Both concepts have succeeded beyond expectations, and both are continued into the new year.

New for 1983 is a pair of roomy fwd luxury sedans—Chrysler E Class and Dodge 600—on stretched K-car platforms, plus a driver-oriented ES version of the latter. Both offer a computerized message center and an 11-function voice alert that even courteously asks you to buckle up, then says thank you when you do. The 600 ES has Goodyear Eagle GTs on styled aluminum wheels, special-handling suspension and a standard five-speed transmission in addition to its tastefully blacked-out sport trim.

American Motors streamlines its Concord, Spirit and 4wd Eagle lines and adds a sporty Spirit GT liftback model for '83. But most important is the introduction of the first U.S.-built Renault, the subcompact Alliance. A version of Renault's very popular European 9 series, the handsome, well-equipped and technically innovative Alliance was jointly developed for the American market by A.M.C. and its powerful French partner. It comes in two-door- and four-door-sedan variations in three levels of trim, is powered through its front wheels by a frugal yet fun-to-drive 1.4-liter four and offers surprising interior room and comfort for four or even five adults.

Volkswagen of America has finally come up with a serious high-performance version of its trusty U.S.-built Rabbit. Called GTI and patterned after the fast and famous German Golf (Rabbit) GTI that's been burning up European highways for several years, it features a muscular new 90-hp 1.8-liter fuel-injected engine, a close-ratio five-speed transmission, ventilated front disc brakes, oversized wheels and tires, special seats and trim and a subtle front air dam—all for a reasonable $8000.

Japanese Cars

Toyota has restyled its fwd Tercel series and has separated it from the conventional rear-drive Corolla econo-car line. Included in the new series are a handsome three-door liftback (similar to Mazda's GLC), a somewhat lumpy five-door and a tall and truly strange-looking 4wd wagon. All are highly efficient and pleasant to drive; the last features a unique six-speed overdrive transmission and (on the top-line SR5 version) a dash-mounted inclinometer that shows the car's angle of dangle both fore-aft and side to side. The Cressida luxury sedan inherits the Supra sportster's powerful twin-cam six and five-speed transmission; the Supra gets electronic engine control and a five-hp boost (to a lusty 150); and the Celica GTS performance package becomes available on the notchback coupe as well as on the liftback.

Nissan, now marketing cars under both its own name and the traditional Datsun badge, replaces its Datsun 310 with a new fwd series called the Nissan Pulsar. The line includes conventional three-door and five-door hatchback models and a slope-nosed notchback NX coupe. Controversial (some may call it ugly) in appearance, the sporty NX body is highly aerodynamic and surprisingly roomy. It will soon be offered in turbocharged form for about $8000, making it the most affordable turbo on the market. Datsun's 200-SX coupe and 280-ZX sports car are little changed.

New from Mazda is a fwd 626 series that includes an aerodynamic four-door sedan, a five-door hatchback and a twodoor coupe. All offer impressive ride, handling, performance and fuel economy along with a number of interesting innovations. Electronically variable shock absorbers (you select firm, soft or automatic with a dash-mounted switch) and center circulation vents (on luxury models) to distribute heating or cooling air evenly are just two examples. Digital electronic instrumentation and touchcontrol switches also are available on the coupe and the five-door hatch. Mazda's GLC and the zippy rotary-engined RX-7 sports car are carried over unchanged.

Mitsubishi, longtime import supplier to Chrysler (Dodge Colt, Plymouth Arrow, etc.), enters certain portions of the American market on its own this year with a trio of all-new cars with the unlikely names of Starion, Cordia and Tredia. The first is a fast and fine-handling luxury sports coupe powered by a 145-hp turbocharged, fuel-injected 2.6-liter four. The fwd Cordia is a sporty hatchback and the fwd Tredia is a compact four-door sedan. Both have fully independent suspension and an 82-hp, 1.8-liter four coupled with one's choice of five-speed manual, three-speed automatic or Mitsubishi's unique 4+4 two-lever manual gearbox.

One other exciting new car from the mysterious East that's about to enter our market is Isuzu's beautiful Giugiarostyled Impulse—known in Japan as the Piazza. Mechanically related to the undistinguished I-Mark sedans that Isuzu began sending here a couple of years ago, the Impulse nevertheless offers more than just a pretty face. A 100-hp fuelinjected 2.0-liter overhead-cam four provides the power through a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Full instrumentation inside is flanked by adjustable finger-tip-control instrument pods. There's a digital electronic clock and a mileage computer in the console, plus power windows, door locks and mirrors and much more for about $11, 000. Watch for it sometime in May.

Honda has improved its popular Accord with a new four-speed automatic transmission but won't have its all-new Prelude coupe ready until later in the year. Subaru adds a couple of hp across the board for 1983, upgrades its standard radio offerings and offers optional automatic for the first time in its 4wd vehicles. The Mitsubishi-built Dodge Challenger and Plymouth Sapporo sports coupes are unchanged except for the addition of new Technica versions that feature an extensive electronics package.

German Cars

In 1982, VW's prolific Porsche & Audi division introduced the awesome turbo-charged 4wd Audi Quattro and replaced its Porsche 924 and 924 Turbo with the fast, aggressive-looking and wonderful-handling 944; then it came up with a delightful cabriolet convertible version of its venerable rear-engine 911 sports car that was introduced here this past fall. For 1983, the powerful Porsche 928 becomes a version of the European 928 S, with its aluminum V8's displacement increased from 4.5 to 4.7 liters and horsepower bumped by 22 ponies to an impressive 242. Front and rear spoilers, 16-inch forged-alloy wheels and five-speed transmission are standard, while a new four-speed automatic is optional. On the Audi side, both the four-cylinder 4000 and the five-cylinder 5000 offer new, optional turbocharged diesel engines for improved performance and economy over the former nonturbo diesels. A nicely redesigned new 5000 should reach our shores by spring.

BMW has refined its 633Csi coupe by coupling it with the 733i sedan's doublepivot front suspension. A new high-performance version of BMW's midrange 5-series, called 533i, is now powered by a 181-hp fuel-injected six. All but the four-cylinder 320i get electronic engine control with a dash-mounted service-interval indicator. Mercedes-Benz has a new feature on its four-speed automatic transmission that locks it in first gear for added engine braking when desired—e.g., when towing down a steep hill. Redesigned for 1982, VW's Scirocco is little changed, as is the German-built Rabbit convertible.

Italian Cars

Alfa Romeo's quick and agile GTV 6/2.5 coupe and classic Spider Veloce roadster are carried over for 1983, as are Fiat's mid-engined X1/9, Spider 2000 and Turbo 2000 convertible sports cars and Ferrari's gorgeous 308GTBi and Targa-topped GTSi. The only significant new model from Italy, in fact, is Maserati's $25,000 Biturbo sports coupe. It's a plush machine powered by a thoroughbred 180-hp twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that promises 0-60 acceleration in the 6.5-second range.

British Cars

The big news from Britain is the long-awaited arrival of Aston Martin Lagonda's exotic Lagonda four-door luxury sedan: a waist-high, wedge-shaped car that would be right at home in a James Bond film. Aston Martin Lagonda, like Rolls-Royce, disdains published power ratings, but the Lagonda's exotic 5.3-liter double-overhead-cam V8 is estimated by some to be about 300 hp in desmogged U.S.-market trim. Fed by four Weber two-barrel carburetors, it accelerates the 4600-pound starship to 60 mph in a bit less than nine seconds. The interior is like that of a rolling men's club, with plenty of leather and polished wood, plus an impressive display of electronic instrumentation and touch-sensitive controls. Only a dozen $150,000 Lagondas will be imported for 1983, with twice that number expected in 1984.

Jaguar hopes to have a stunning XJ-S cabriolet convertible ready for U.S. introduction by late this summer, while the fast and very smooth XJ-S coupe continues to be produced in 1983. It remains the only V12-powered production car available here, boasting 262 horsepower along with reasonable fuel efficiency, thanks to a unique combustion-chamber design. Also little changed is the beautiful Jaguar Series III XJ6 sedan. A big hit in 1982, the XJ6 Vanden Plas limited-edition model is again available, complete with Connolly leather seats, burled-walnut door trim and even swiveling reading lights over the rear seats.

Rolls-Royce enters the new year content to carry over its stately Silver Spirit and Silver Spur sedans as well as the coveted Corniche convertible and the sporty Camargue coupe. All but the Silver Spur are also available in Bentley marque derivatives that are identical except for their grilles and a paltry few hundred dollars. While America's superrich are drooling over the fast Bentley Mulsanne Turbo recently introduced in Europe, Rolls-Royce says it is still deciding whether to market a U.S. version.

French Cars

Peugeot's smooth 505STI sport sedan and Renault's fwd Fuego and Fuego Turbo coupes are unchanged for 1983, but Peugeot does have a Silver Edition 505 to celebrate its 25th birthday as a U.S. marketer. It's silver, of course, with a dark-gray leather interior, special Michelin TRX tires and wheels, Bosch fog lamps, a superior electronic stereo and a choice of gas or turbo diesel engine and five-speed or automatic transmission. Peugeot's long-awaited 505 station wagon is due this summer.

Swedish Cars

Sweden's Volvo (the largest European import to the American market) introduces its first all-new model in many years: the 760 GLE luxury sedan. Except for a somewhat awkward, squared-off rear roof line, it's a handsome, slightly wedge-shaped machine with plush and spacious accommodations for five inside. An innovative constant-track rear axle gives the type of ride and handling one usually associates with independent suspension; gas-filled rear shock absorbers are automatically self-leveling. Other interesting features include orthopedically designed seats with cushions angled upward to prevent submarining under the belts in case of an accident and hinges that permit vertical positioning of the hood for easy engine access. The powertrain choices are a 2.8-liter gas V6 with automatic transmission or a peppy 2.4-liter turbo diesel with either automatic or five-speed manual.

Saab's excellent 900 Turbo recently got a sophisticated electronic control system called APC, which significantly improves the car's fuel efficiency without hurting its very snappy performance.

There you have them: exciting, driver-oriented cars to fit every desire and pocketbook. Interest rates and even some sticker prices are easing, and predictions indicate that the country's recession and the auto industry's very painful four-year sales slump should finally be ending. They say you never forget your first true love. It looks like the time may be right to rekindle that old affair.

"The biggest news from Ford will be the introduction of the sleekly restyled Thunderbird and Cougar XR-7."