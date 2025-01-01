Lonny Chin, Miss January, 1983

Those eyes. Soft, brown and inviting. Lonny Chin's eyes seem to hide nothing. There's a disarming openness in her gaze that relaxes strangers and warms friends. Lonny wants to be liked, and she succeeds.

Her magic potion is empathy. Thoughtful and sensitive, she gives her all to brief encounters, feeling another's happiness or pain, understanding, giving her friendship willingly. It's a gift not easily refused.

Lonny spent the first six years of her life in Liverpool. Her father is Chinese Jamaican, (text continued on page 132) her mother Welsh/Swedish. She had barely perfected her Liverpudlian accent when her family boarded a liner bound for the Canadian shore. The seven-day journey was not pleasant. "The entire family was sea-sick," Lonny recalls. To top it off, their destination was Quebec, where the preferred tongue was French.

Lonny learned enough French to get her through the third grade; then it was moving time again. In a series of hops, the family went westward: London, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and, finally, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Lonny enjoyed the nomadic life. "I'm the type of person who's very inquisitive. I've always wanted to see and experience everything. I once forced a boyfriend to take me to a strip show, just because I'd never seen one. And, once, when I got curious about bikers, I went to visit one of the places where they hung out, to watch them. Of course, I didn't know at the time that you just don't do that!"

A few months ago, Lonny moved to Los Angeles, where she is currently pursuing a career as a model. Very successfully. "I was lucky enough to be chosen as the first video Playmate on both the cassette and the disc versions that will be sold all over the world," she says. "We did some filming in the studio and a lot in Vancouver, especially in the store where I used to work. It was fun and a good way of letting people get to know me as a person. "

At first, the pace of life in Los Angeles—the hard-core capitalism and the city-wide meat market—intimidated Lonny. "I was very nervous when I arrived," she admits. "But now, I've opened up. I have more confidence in myself; I've found that facing new situations makes you stronger. If you want to be a success, you have to deal with change." For a sensitive and shy girl from Liverpool, Lonny sounds like a survivor.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Lonny Chin

Bust: 36

Waist: 22

Hips: 35

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 118

Birth Date: Aug. 12, 1960

Birthplace: Liverpool, England

Ambitions: To be a professional fashion model.

Turn-Ons: nature, animals, honest people, true friends, colognes, pretty colors

Turn-Offs: dirty fingernails, jealous women, liars, show-offs, heavy smokers, conceit

Favorite Movies: Splendor in the Grass, Lady sings the Blues, The Godfather, French Connection II

Favorite Foods: Sushi, Chinese barbecued pork, calamari, fruit salads

Favorite Place: Playboy Mansion West

Ideal Evening: To have a home-cooked meal and spend the evening with a friend

Biggest Joy: To have had the opportunity to be a Playmate.