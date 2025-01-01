Playboy's Annual Awards

For everything there is a season, and in keeping with this season of celebration, we take time out every January to cast an appreciative gaze on our contributors and reward them for work above and beyond the call of duty. Each of the editors in the three creative departments—Art, Editorial and Photography—votes, but the choice is not easy. Which article would you pick as the single best last year? Which short story moved you most? Which was the very best Playmate pictorial? Which was the most memorable cartoon? See what we mean? While we believe that everyone who makes it into these pages is special, some are more special than others. Suffice it to say that these winners hit us with their best shots, and we think they were right on target. Each writer, artist, photographer and cartoonist chosen will receive $1000 and an impressive medallion for the trophy room—and, we hope, a good dose of encouragement.

Writing

Illustration

Photography

Cartoons