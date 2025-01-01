LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook

Arabians are more muscular and have more endurance than thoroughbreds. Costing $1,000,000 each, El Paso (also called Tex, above left), from Poland, and the Russian champion Pesniar (above right) are at stud in the U.S. and may be the progenitors of a new class of race horse.

Neiman, Hammer and ex--Texas governor John Connally at an auction.

Oil Fields and Oil Paintings are the things one usually associates with Dr. Armand Hammer. He is the chairman and chief executive officer of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the owner of New York's Hammer Galleries and a legendary collector of art. In 1980, he paid $5,100,000 for Leonardo da Vinci's notes on the nature of the universe. Less well known are his philanthropic works, including the Hammer prize for cancer research and the Armand Hammer Conference on Peace and Human Rights. Don't be surprised to see him show up in the winner's circle with a descendant of one of these prize stallions.