Bedtime Kicks

Sleeping in a T-Shirt and undershorts may be fine for the boys at boot camp, but we're happy to report that the men's pajama market is alive and, well, kicking--as martial-arts superstar Chuck Norris demonstrates on these pages. Norris, whose seven previous films have grossed more than $200,000,000, currently stars in the Topkick/Orion feature Lone Wolf McQuade. But it's a sure bet he won't be alone for long, as the pajamas in which he's kicking up a storm bear little resemblance to the baggy bedroomwear of yore. In fact, most can do double duty as late-evening lounging togs. Some take their styling cue from jogging or warm-up suits, while others are more elegantly tailored for sharing a carafe rather than a karate kick by the fire. If you don't believe us, just ask Norris. . . nicely.