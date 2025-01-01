Playboys Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast

When the summer wind comes blowing in soon, it's going to bring with it the kind of tasteful, well-tailored looks that make good sense in this year of belt tightening and budget watching. Nothing trendy, nothing costumy--just solid styles to invest in at reasonable prices. Part of the fashion picture will consist of classic warm-weather fabrics, such as pin cord, seersucker and poplin, reconstructed in new cuts and colors. The other half of the story, of course, is how to combine individual elements to create an over-all look that's uniquely you. In tailored clothes, the trick is to do die unexpected while avoiding the outrageous--as exemplified in the Calvin Klein outfit (an oatmeal-colored double-breasted sports jacket combined with white-linen slacks) pictured in this feature. For more casual wear, designers have taken a styling cue from various sweat sports and have come up with a whole closetful of new threads that may never see a jogging track or play a back nine. Also be sure to check out summer sweaters in cotton and cotton blends and lightweight-leather looks (both smooth and suede) that are surprisingly comfortable, even on a hot day. All in all, it makes for a long, hot summer of solid styles that have a sense of timelessness.