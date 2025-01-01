Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 5

The World of Playboy .......... 13

Dear Playboy .......... 15

Playboy After Hours .......... 25

Good investments for a shaky future.

Sports .......... 28

A conversation with the Nets' Darryl Dawkins.

Music .......... 29

Hanging out with David Letterman's Paul Shaffer; David Bowie as the Great Emancipator?

Movies ..........Bruce Williamson 36

High fliers, scenic wonders and a pair of feminine rescue jobs.

Video .......... 39

Debut of a feature on cassettes and discs.

Television ..........Tony Schwartz 42

Our newest columnist bows with some gloomy predictions.

Books .......... 44

Tevis takes up chess; Karas explains space wars; and Page limns 'Nam.

Coming Attractions ..........John Blumenthal 45

Duck! Here comes the summer of '83-D.

The Playboy Advisor .......... 49

Dear Playmates .......... 53

The Playboy Forum .......... 57

Playboy Interview: Ansel Adams--candid conversation .......... 67

He's the dean of American photography and Smokey the Bear's best friend. To his credit, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior is mad at him. What makes this 81-year-old environmentalist/lensman click? He supplies the answers in this wide-angle view of his art and his life, plus his frank appraisals of James Watt, Ronald Reagan and others.

The Targeting of America:

A Special Report On Terrorism--article .....Laurence Gonzales 88

The P.L.O. blew it in Lebanon, so in the true pioneer spirit, terrorists are heading west. Incendiaries may be moving to the United States. Perhaps it's time for a new sort of neighborhood preservation.

A Terrorists' Guide to the 1984

Olympics--article ..........James P. Wohl 90

If you think the toughest event at the Olympics is the decathlon, guess again. It's a good bet that terrorists are already in training for some nonscheduled events. Here's how our best minds view the competition.

Meet the Mrs.--pictorial .......... 93

Mrs. Oklahoma and Mrs. Georgia, both former contestants in the Mrs. America Pageant, are a pair of living testimonials to the wondrous power of marriage.

Ancient Evenings, Part II--fiction ..........Norman Mailer 100

A second look at an exciting new novel. This time, the Pharaoh removes Menenhetet from his gig as keeper of the royal harem and puts him to work for the Queen, which gives our hero the first recorded case of delta blues.

Bartenders' Secrets--drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 103

The professionals tell how they deliver the punch.

Palmer Vs. Palmer--personality ..........Tom Boswell 104

The most laid-back ball of nerves in baseball, he's also the most disciplined sex symbol in medialand. If opposites attract, then Orioles pitching ace Jim Palmer must be very together.

Love At First Byte--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 108

When Salt Lake City computer specialist Susie Scott told us she just loves men to death, we decided to take a peek at her program. When you see her software in action, it will definitely give you some data to process.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 122

Staying Power--attire ..........David Platt 124

The Modern Jazz Quartet in the enduring harmony of classic ensembles.

The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey, Part III--article .......... 126

This month: Do bisexuals really double their chances of getting a date on Saturday night? The nonstraight respondents to our far-reaching Playboy Readers' Sex Survey said yes and no. We compare and contrast the behavior of heterosexuals with that of homosexuals and bisexuals. We told you this study was far-reaching.

The year in movies .......... 130

We'd like to thank Tinseltown for making all this possible: Hollywood herpes, the joy of sex onscreen, the memorable heroes and villains and some of the best lines since "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."

20 Questions: Charlton Heston .......... 138

We ask the star of Planet of the Apes what he thinks about this planet. He calls Ed Asner stupid; he calls Paul Newman innocent; he calls the Russians treaty breakers; but he would never call the President Ronnie.

How Men Became Mind Readers--ribald classic .......... 141

Nastassia Kinski Exposed--pictorial .......... 142

Helmut Newton is sometimes called the king of kink. Leather, dogs and big-shouldered women have all figured in his work. At a Los Angeles poolside location, we introduced him to a porcelain doll, to Kinski, the equally delicate star of the film Exposed, and to her director, James Toback. Result: an oddly erotic fantasy.

Gdanskins Aren't just for Gdansk--pictorial .......... 154

When Poland's Communist Party issued a 1983 pinup calendar, we thought it might be a Polish joke. But, as you'll see, these are real party girls.

Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 156

Playboy Potpourri .......... 208

Playboy on the Scene .......... 229

Laser-read discs are in your audio future; the '83 Turbo T-bird takes off from zero to 60 in nine seconds; Grapevine; Sex News.

Cover Story

Facing off with you this month is screen gem Nastassia Kinski, displaying her wet look. You remember Nastassia from Cat People. If you look closely, you'll see that she has lately deserted her feline predilection. In fact, she's gone and sprouted Rabbit ears. Famed femme photographer Helmut Newton's cover shot starkly documents the harey transformation. As for Kinski, we'd say she gives great face.