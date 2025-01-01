Gdanskins Aren't Just for Gdansk

Time was when Poland's government kept busy with Solidarity and looking warily over its collectivist shoulder to the East. But now its Communist Party Central Committee has issued a pinup calendar full of camaraderie from Warsaw, Gdansk--all over the land. A sellout at two dollars a crack, it's Poland's biggest success since the Big Cardinal flew to Rome. So are male Poles crashing the party to get at the girls? Only if they want martial law back. So we'll have to sympathize with all Polish studs as they mutter in frustration at the Kalendarz, "I couldn't touch that, even with a ten-inch Pole."