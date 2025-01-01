Playboy's Roving Eye

You Were Expecting Sense from Monty Python?

Just in Case you can't make heads or tails of their new film, Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, those wonderful and professionally wacko Englishmen have explained it all poetically. To wit (and to whom and all the rest):

There's everything in this movie,

Everything that fits,

From the meaning of life in the universe

To girls with great big tits.

We've got movie stars and foreign cars,

Explosions and the lot,

Filmed as only we know how

On the budget that we've got. . . .

Relax and just enjoy yourselves,

For this is "The Meaning of Life."