Get Out of Town!

When the Sun goes down and the tempers and the tantrums come out at the Carrington mansion on ABC's superhit Dynasty, it's time to get smart and get lost—as two stars from the series, John James and Kathleen Beller, have done here. (In case you've spent the past year in a cave, James plays Jeff Colby, who was formerly married to Blake Carrington's daughter, the ferocious Fallon; he's now married to the luscious Kirby Anders, played by—you guessed it—Beller.) When choosing what to take for a long-summer-weekend getaway, do as James has done and pack a minimum wardrobe that will give you maximum mixing-and-matching mileage. Whether you're heading just across the state or all the way to Baja California's Hotel Cabo San Lucas—where we shot this feature—one garment bag for a jacket and shirts and one carry-on bag for sportswear should suffice. Make your color selections harmonious. James, you'll notice, has toted a black poly/rayon jacket to wear with the pants from the tan polyester/cotton suit he traveled in. If your destination calls for a dressier look in the evening, coordinate the jacket with a formal wing-collar shirt coupled with a dark bow tie. (If the collar and the tie are a bit too tony for your taste, you can always pack a more conventional dress shirt and tie instead.) By sticking to neutral colors in your sportswear—while mixing in some primary shades—you can put together a variety of looks that should see you nicely through most social situations short of an audience with Queen Elizabeth II. Happy landings!