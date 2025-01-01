The Spy they Love to Love

Unless, like Rip van Winkle, you're just coming up for air after an extremely long nap, you're already aware that there'll be two James Bond movies vying for screen space in 1983. It's been 20 years since Sean Connery quaffed his first vodka martini ("Shaken, not stirred") in Dr. No, ten since Roger Moore took over with Live and Let Die. Rumor has it that Moore's kid thinks Connery is the real Bond. You can cast your own vote at the box office: Will it be Moore and Maud Adams in Octopussy or Connery, Barbara Carrera and Kim Basinger in Never Say Never Again?

At Playboy, we've always felt a special affinity with Bond; you originally read several of Ian Fleming's thrillers in our pages. In this pictorial celebration, we recall the beauties of Bond's past, salute the newly arrived—and test your B.Q. (Bond quotient) with a quiz.