Permanent Vacation

For many years, Fort Lauderdale was a sleepy little oceanside town. Then it started to host an annual Ivy League spring swim meet. The swimmers started bringing their girlfriends, their roommates, their cousins--even total strangers--and the words forming on everyone's lips were, "Hey, Bud, let's party." And so, throughout each successive year, the party kept growing. The onslaught begins in early spring--and as the colleges up North stagger their spring breaks, more and more students stagger onto the warm beaches down South. At Fort Lauderdale, though, the party continues all year long. The locus of all this hilarity is The Strip--a necklace of bars along Route A1A: Summers, Candy Store, The Button. Those are their current names; the management reserves the right to change titles without notice. Floridians--even temporary ones--don't require much of an occasion to throw a party. During the spring, the advent of daylight is sufficient reason for one to spontaneously combust. Girls, as you may already have discovered, behave differently on vacation. And Fort Lauderdale offers an opportunity for young female students to explore a new relationship between themselves and their breasts. That process is encouraged by their male colleagues, who, as students themselves, think of college and its vacations as fountains of knowledge where everyone goes to drink.