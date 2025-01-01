Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast

Classics with a Twist sums up the fashion direction for this fall and winter's menswear looks--the twist being dressy, more citified cuts and colors in both tailored clothes and sportswear. Suit-coat shoulders will be broader, and you'll see more self- and sweater vests. The pocket square also is returning, bringing with it a dash of color and texture that will brighten more somber fall hues, such as charcoal gray, brown and navy. Leather, both polished and suede, continues its winning ways; matte-surfaced soft-leather slacks, for example, look and feel lived in when new without appearing old. Loose-fitting, dropped-shoulder sweaters with dimensional textured effects will highlight pullover and cardigan styles. But enough words. Pictures tell the real story. Read on.