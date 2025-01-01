If you weren't Dancing this year, don't say that nobody told you to. While David Bowie proposed Let's Dance, the durable Kinks doubled back with Come Dancing and Don't Forget to Dance. And just about everybody was tripping down Electric Avenue. No wonder all the women were wearing Danskins this year. If you're able to stop long enough to catch your breath, you can register your opinion of all this hopping floor-board action in the annual Playboy Music Poll. You'll find our suggestions listed at right; if we've missed your favorite, a write-in is fine. But, please, if you're voting for someone whose name does appear on the list, help our ballot counters and use the number beside the name. When you've finished side one, flip the ballot over and make your choices for Hall of Fame and Best LP categories. Only official ballots count, and they must be postmarked before midnight, November 1, 1983. For the beat on how you voted, look at our April 1984 issue. Meanwhile, keep on dancing.

List your Choices in the 1984 Playboy Music Poll by Number On the Accompanying Ballot

Pop/Rock

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Guitar

Keyboards

Drums

Bass

Composer/Songwriter

Group

Rhythm-and-Blues

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Composer/Songwriter

Group

Jazz

Mole Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Brass

Woodwinds

Keyboards

Vibes

Guitar

Bass

Percussion

Composer/Songwriter

Group

Country-and-Western

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

String Instrumentalist

Composer/Songwriter

Group

The List of name accompanying this Ballot is Intended only as a Guide to help you with your choices

Playboy Hall of Fame

Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected (Duane Allman, Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, John Bonham, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sintra, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Petter Townshend, Stevie Wonder) are not eligible.

Playboy's Recoprds of the Year

