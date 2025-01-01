1984 Playboy Music Poll
November, 1983
If you weren't Dancing this year, don't say that nobody told you to. While David Bowie proposed Let's Dance, the durable Kinks doubled back with Come Dancing and Don't Forget to Dance. And just about everybody was tripping down Electric Avenue. No wonder all the women were wearing Danskins this year. If you're able to stop long enough to catch your breath, you can register your opinion of all this hopping floor-board action in the annual Playboy Music Poll. You'll find our suggestions listed at right; if we've missed your favorite, a write-in is fine. But, please, if you're voting for someone whose name does appear on the list, help our ballot counters and use the number beside the name. When you've finished side one, flip the ballot over and make your choices for Hall of Fame and Best LP categories. Only official ballots count, and they must be postmarked before midnight, November 1, 1983. For the beat on how you voted, look at our April 1984 issue. Meanwhile, keep on dancing.
List your Choices in the 1984 Playboy Music Poll by Number On the Accompanying Ballot
Pop/Rock
Male Vocalist
Female Vocalist
Guitar
Keyboards
Drums
Bass
Composer/Songwriter
Group
Rhythm-and-Blues
Male Vocalist
Female Vocalist
Composer/Songwriter
Group
Jazz
Mole Vocalist
Female Vocalist
Brass
Woodwinds
Keyboards
Vibes
Guitar
Bass
Percussion
Composer/Songwriter
Group
Country-and-Western
Male Vocalist
Female Vocalist
String Instrumentalist
Composer/Songwriter
Group
Pop/Rock
Jazz
Playboy Hall of Fame
Instrumentalists and vocalists, living or dead, are eligible. Artists previously elected (Duane Allman, Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, John Bonham, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sintra, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Petter Townshend, Stevie Wonder) are not eligible.
Playboy's Recoprds of the Year
