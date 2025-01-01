Cold Flash!

We don't know whether it's the upturn in the economy or the memory of last year's blustery days and frigid nights, but coats in a variety of fabrics and styles, from black leather to the classic double-breasted camel's hair, are very much a part of this fall and winter's fashion picture. The lengths, in general, are longer—not so much to keep your knees warm as to create an over-all polished appearance. Coat lengths are relative, however; so if you're on the short side, make your selection with an eye to balance. Too long a coat on a short man comes off more Chaplinesque than classy. Because a coat is a major expenditure, put your money on one that will serve double duty for both formal and casual occasions. The aforementioned black-leather storm coat looks elegant over an evening suit, yet it's also right at home atop more sporty clothes, including jeans and a turtleneck or a tweed sports jacket and slacks. When you go shopping, save a few extra shekels for a long multicolor muffler that can be thrown over your shoulder or tucked inside your coat, depending on your mood. Winter's almost here, gang. Step lively.