Flashdancers

She's a maniac on the floor, and her dance is stripped-down, flashed-up. Come explore. You've seen the movie, heard the music, hyperventilated to the video. Zoom in, now, for a look at the women who make flashdancing the musical model of sensory overload. It has set off the last blast in disco's demolition, done more for torn shirts than Brando and made leg warmers seem more disarming than light sabers. Its practitioner kicks sparks. She may not be your basic girl next door; but, then, we're living in the age of flash.

A girl with a very stylish name and all the moves to match, Demetria Garrett(left) stretches her skills in a routine that must be worth at least 8000 words. The Dalmatian in the upper-right-hand corner doesn't belong to Demetria--it's just that whenever she works out, there has to be a fire-department representative on the scene.

What happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object? When tawny Kim Arrow (right) bellies up to the barre, the answer is a revelation. It seems clear from our evidence that the irresistible force has come out in a superior position. Unfortunately, however, this year's Nobel Prize nominations are in.